ComicBook
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
ComicBook
HBO Orders Season 2 of The Rehearsal
The season finale of Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal is set to debut tonight on HBO, but fans were given the good news that this won't be the last we see of the ambitious and bizarre experience, as Season 2 has officially been ordered. Ahead of the release of the first season, the project was largely shrouded in secrecy, as it is such an outlandish and ambitious project from Fielder that it was difficult to sum up in a trailer or synopsis. Ahead of the Season 1 finale, fans will surely wonder if the second season will be a continuation of events we saw in these first episodes or if Season 2 will be an all-new experiment. Check out the season finale of The Rehearsal tonight on HBO.
ComicBook
To All the Boys Star Anna Cathcart Talks Partnering With LEGO DOTS and the Upcoming XO, Kitty Series
In Netflix's hit To All The Boys film trilogy, Anna Cathcart plays Kitty Covey, the younger sister of Laura Jean Covey and the character quickly became a fan favorite, so much so that a spinoff series centered around Kitty — XO, Kitty — is in the works at the streamer. The series will follow Kitty when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, and in the process realizes things are much more complicated when it's your own heart on the line.
ComicBook
The Sandman Bonus Episode Includes Cameos By Audible Cast
Fans of Netflix's The Sandman were surprised last week when the streamer dropped a bonus special episode on Friday, with the episode adapting two standalone stories from the original The Sandman comic book series, the animated "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" from The Sandman #18 and a live-action adaptation of "Calliope" from The Sandman #17. But there was another surprise within the surprise — some of the voice cast of "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" includes actors from Audible's The Sandman as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married in star-studded Georgia wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially-officially tied the knot on Saturday night at the "Good Will Hunting" actor's 87-acre estate in Georgia. Saturday was the second of a three-day wedding celebration spanning Friday to Sunday, with family, friends and other high-profile celebrities. This is the couple's second wedding ceremony. The...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
ComicBook
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Celebrates Frieza's Return Via Bodypaint
Frieza has made quite a few headlines recently, thanks to his major return in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga. Sporting a brand new transformation that once again makes him a force to be reckoned with, it's no surprise to see fans living their best lives when it comes to bringing the alien despot to life. Now, one cosplayer has managed to recreate Frieza's look using some wild bodypaint to portray the original final form of the Shonen villain.
ComicBook
Black Clover Unleashes Lucius' Divine New Form
Black Clover has kicked off the final arc of the series with a bang, and the newest chapter of the series has unleashed Lucius Zogratis' terrifyingly divine new form! The final arc of the series is now underway as during the events of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc it was revealed that the Dark Triad was not exactly the main problem to look out for, but the missing fourth Zogratis sibling who had been hiding within the Clover Kingdom all this time. This sibling was made even stronger after Lucifero's defeat, and Asta has taken the first shot at this major new baddie.
ComicBook
Black Clover Cliffhanger Sees Asta Take a Deadly Hit
Black Clover has officially kicked off the final arc of the manga series with a bang, and the newest chapter of the series has left Asta in quite the deadly spot with its bloody cliffhanger! The end of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc came with the massive surprise that the fourth Zogratis sibling, Lucius, had actually been hiding out in the Clover Kingdom all this time inside the body of the Wizard King. Series creator Yuki Tabata took a break for a few months to properly prepare for the finale, and now that it's kicked off, the creator is wasting no time in getting things going.
ComicBook
Red Dead Online Player Perfectly Recreates Better Call Saul's Lalo Salamanca
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul season 6. A Red Dead Online player has managed to perfectly recreate Lalo Salamanca from Better Call Saul. Lalo Salamanca is one of the most threatening, creepy, and impactful villains in TV history, serving as both a direct rival to Gus Fring and Saul Goodman. The character dons a pretty cartoonishly evil mustache, but has this everlasting charm that makes him undeniably compelling to watch. The character made his debut in season 4 of Better Call Saul and stayed a part of the series as a main cast member up until season 6, the season that concluded the Breaking Bad prequel series. Better Call Saul came to a close earlier this week after a seven year run on AMC and its finale was showered in praise.
ComicBook
New SAG Agreement Will Allow TV Actors to Star in Multiple Shows at Once
A new SAG-AFTRA deal will allow television actors to appear on multiple shows at the same time. On Saturday, the union's national board approved the agreement which will curtail so-called "exclusivity agreements" that currently block television series regulars from taking on other jobs while their shows are on hiatus. With this new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), television producers must allow actors a three-month window following each season where they can take any job they choose. The new agreement, which applies to work under contracts entered into on or after January 1st, could lead to stars of shows appearing more frequently in other series on various platforms.
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Script Really Good, Going to Nicolas Cage Shortly According to Jerry Bruckenheimer (Exclusive)
For fifteen years now there's been a lingering question for some Disney franchises, where is National Treasure 3? Talks about a sequel focusing on Nicolas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates have been ongoing ever since then but nothing concrete has ever come up. Once Disney+ confirmed that a National Treasure TV series was headed to the streamer, and wouldn't feature Cage's character, it seemed like maybe the time had passed; but speaking in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick with ComicBook.com series producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a script for National Treasure 3 has been written and they're just waiting on Cage to approve it.
ComicBook
The Last of Us HBO Series Reveals First Footage
The first footage from HBO's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived. After beginning production last year, fans have eagerly been waiting to catch a glimpse of what this television series from PlayStation Studios will look like. And while we're still left waiting for a formal trailer dedicated entirely to The Last of Us, HBO has now shown off some first-ever clips from the series.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Has Arrived on The Big Screen
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has arrived in theaters in North America, pitting Gohan and Piccolo against the Red Ribbon Army. With the Shonen film set to give fans following the series plenty of surprises thanks to the battles taking place during its runtime, fans are already reserving their tickets and heading to theaters to partake in the movie that came from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama. With big things happening in theaters around the world, in the world of Fortnite, and in the Shonen's manga, it's a good time to be a fan of Dragon Ball.
