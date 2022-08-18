ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: Man cleaning gun shoots self, brother on Philadelphia porch

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvKkK_0hLOG7qz00

A man shot himself and his brother while cleaning a gun Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 5:42 p.m. on the 3700 block of Jasper Street in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood.

Police say the 38-year-old shot himself in the hand while cleaning the gun on a back porch. The bullet then hit his 37-year-old brother's stomach.

The 38-year-old was listed as stable at an area hospital.

Police say the man's brother is listed as critical.

Comments / 32

Gunner1226
3d ago

If he can't properly clean a gun, he should not be allowed to own any. Was he legally allowed to own it?

Reply
13
Mark Lucas
3d ago

good ole fashion gun safety. so mutch for making sure it wasn't loaded. Must have been trained by Alec Baldwin

Reply
8
Stratocaster
3d ago

This is why Barney Fife was required to keep his bullet in his pocket

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot dead at home in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia where a man was shot in the head Sunday morning after midnight. Officials say when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Bellford Street in Eastwick, they found the man at the bottom of the stairs inside a basement.He was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m.A gun was recovered from the scene.Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Killed, Man Wounded Near Philly Church

A woman died and a man was critically wounded when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church Sunday afternoon, police said. The shooters sprayed 26 bullets into the car on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 26-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
NBC Philadelphia

7-Year-Old Injured After Shots Fired Into Home

Philadelphia Police said a 7-year-old kid was shot inside a home in northwest Philadelphia Saturday night. Police say the kid received a gunshot wound to the right leg after shots were fired into a residence on the 209 block of E Collom St., at around 9:25 p.m. the child was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Philadelphia Gunman

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot at a home on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. The incident occurred on August 2, 2022, at around 2:11 am. Detectives say that the suspect is a black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
109K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy