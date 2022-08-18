Police: Man cleaning gun shoots self, brother on Philadelphia porch
A man shot himself and his brother while cleaning a gun Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police say. It happened around 5:42 p.m. on the 3700 block of Jasper Street in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood. Police say the 38-year-old shot himself in the hand while cleaning the gun on a back porch. The bullet then hit his 37-year-old brother's stomach. The 38-year-old was listed as stable at an area hospital. Police say the man's brother is listed as critical.
