Police: Man cleaning gun shoots self, brother on Philadelphia porch

A man shot himself and his brother while cleaning a gun Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 5:42 p.m. on the 3700 block of Jasper Street in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood.

Police say the 38-year-old shot himself in the hand while cleaning the gun on a back porch. The bullet then hit his 37-year-old brother's stomach.

The 38-year-old was listed as stable at an area hospital.

Police say the man's brother is listed as critical.