ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Arrest made after Oceanside teacher shot, killed

By Zac Self
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evajo_0hLOFmjC00

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Police in Oceanside have arrested the man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old teacher in June.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, Vincente Huerta, 25, was arrested on a murder warrant in Mexico on August 11.

Huerta is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Chelsea Pacheco as she rode in a car with friends.

Police responded to Bush Street and Archer Street around 11:45 a.m. on June 4 after Pacheco’s friends notified authorities that she was having a panic attack and having trouble breathing.

RELATED: Family of slain Oceanside teacher honors her

“While at the scene, officers noticed the victim had actually sustained a single gunshot wound to her upper body,” police said. Pacheco was taken to the hospital where she later died.

While investigating, police learned that Pacheco and her friends were involved in an argument just before the shooting.

“As the vehicle drove off, the unknown male shot at the vehicle. One round penetrated the rear of the vehicle and struck the victim,” police said.

Comments / 19

Giovanna Garcia
3d ago

How does someone mistake a gunshot victim to be having a panic attack. I’m sure they heard gunshots as they were discharged. Sad this young woman lost her life. RIP

Reply(1)
6
RRRR
4d ago

I'm so happy the person that did this was caught. Rest in paradise angel

Reply
13
USA619
3d ago

Are used to work off Oceanside Boulevard and a barbershop and I have seen a lot of homeless and drug infested mentally ill people in that area! It does not surprise me to hear about predicorial vindictiveness

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangecountytribune.com

Suspect sought in murder try

A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
osidenews.com

Oceanside man arrested in connection with Vista indecent exposure case

Vista CA— A suspect has been arrested in a Vista indecent exposure case, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday, Aug. 19. The incident happened Tuesday, Aug. 16, when a man exposed himself to a woman when she arrived home after grocery shopping, according to a sheriff’s report. The woman reportedly noticed that she had been followed home by the suspect. The suspect drove off in a car after the incident, and woman called 911.
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business

A man has been arrested following a theft of a Cabazon business. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say they received a call around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. They were told that the suspect had taken several pairs of designer sunglasses from the business located off Seminole Drive. Investigators believe the man is linked to other thefts The post Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
foxla.com

Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
CABAZON, CA
NBC San Diego

Search Party to Be Held for Longtime Missing Mother Maya Millete

The family of long-missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete is holding another search party Sunday as part of their never-ending quest to reunite with their loved one. It’s been more than a year since Millete vanished or contacted her family, sparking a frantic and emotional search for her. The mother of three was last seen Jan. 7, 2021 and since then, authorities have presumed she is dead. Her husband, Larry Millete, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Suspect in KinderCare Teacher's Killing Arrested in Mexico

Oceanside Police have arrested the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Oceanside pre-school teacher. The suspect identified as, Vicente Huerta, 25, was arrested in Mexico last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Huerta is accused of shooting and killing Chelsea Pacheco near Bush Street...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KTLA

Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Moreno Valley home

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a home in Moreno Valley. Around 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Billie Drive to perform a welfare check. Loved ones alerted authorities that they hadn’t heard from family members at the residence for several weeks. Deputies entered […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy