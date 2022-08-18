Arrest made after Oceanside teacher shot, killed

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Police in Oceanside have arrested the man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old teacher in June.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, Vincente Huerta, 25, was arrested on a murder warrant in Mexico on August 11.

Huerta is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Chelsea Pacheco as she rode in a car with friends.

Police responded to Bush Street and Archer Street around 11:45 a.m. on June 4 after Pacheco’s friends notified authorities that she was having a panic attack and having trouble breathing.

RELATED: Family of slain Oceanside teacher honors her

“While at the scene, officers noticed the victim had actually sustained a single gunshot wound to her upper body,” police said. Pacheco was taken to the hospital where she later died.

While investigating, police learned that Pacheco and her friends were involved in an argument just before the shooting.

“As the vehicle drove off, the unknown male shot at the vehicle. One round penetrated the rear of the vehicle and struck the victim,” police said.

