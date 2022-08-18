ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

How the Petersburg Police social worker is making a difference in her community

By Wayne Covil
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTCuy_0hLOFlqT00

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police social worker Genevieve Lohr is making a difference in her community.

Hired in 2021, Lohr's main job is to help people who call the police but don't necessarily need to help of an armed police officer.

"I’m so grateful for the help she’s given to me and [my children]," Petersburg resident Cherry Jones said. “I called her on the phone, and immediately she calmed my fears, she was giving me the support, letting me know that, the decisions I was trying to make for [my children] were good decisions.”

WTVR

Lohr said her job is not that of a police officer.

"I have no desire to even be a police officer," she said. "Police officers are able to assist with certain things but I’m able to help with other things. Sometimes those other things are actually what people need."

Part of the reason Lohr's job was created was to free up police officers to investigate and deter crime.

“Our police officers aren’t social workers," she said. "They’re not supposed to know all those things.”

Things like helping people beyond their initial call to the police.

"They may need additional assistance in navigating those systems or referrals to additional services, so I’m able to provide those things," she said.

Over her 12 months on the job, Lohr said she's provided 1810 contacts, referrals, or services to people who've called for help.

"Sometimes people need help with resources, with food, housing, clothing.  Sometimes it’s mental health concerns, so making sure someone is connected to District 19 or someone else," she said.
“Right now, I’m only working with victims when an officer refers that case to me.  I’m not looking at every single victim."

While she is called to respond to some crime scenes, her job's similarities to the responding police end there.

WTVR

“Everything a police officer does, I don’t do any of that, but the things that I do, the majority our officers don’t do," she said. "So it really goes very well together without an overlap or duplication of services."

Jones is grateful for Lohr's role in the community.

“She always says," Jones recalled, "everyone deserves a chance to be happy, everyone deserves a chance to be treated with respect and dignity."

Watch CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil's Wayne's World reports every Wednesday on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. If you know someone Wayne should feature, email him at wcovil@wtvr.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOAPP_0hLOFlqT00

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🙋‍♀️Heroes Among Us
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Suspected mass overdose in Chesterfield sends three to hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say three people were hospitalized after a suspected mass overdose on Saturday night. Officials say it occurred at Dorel Court in North Chesterfield shortly after 11 p.m. on Aug. 20. Three people were taken to nearby hospitals for a suspected drug overdose. Police...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Stuff the Bus event to help thousands of Chesterfield students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In Midlothian on Saturday, people were out stuffing a bus with school supplies for students. Parents are expected to spend more than $600 on supplies per child starting the school year. The “Stuff the Bus” event aims to reduce that cost. All of the school...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Petersburg, VA
NBC 29 News

Back to school drive held at Liberation Church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Over 500 kids came out for the “Back to School Drive” at Liberation Church. The event gave kids a chance to get some essential supplies to start the school year. For many kids, it’s the first time since the start of the pandemic they’re finally going back to class in-person.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cherry Jones
chathamstartribune.com

Virginia launches playing cards designed to solve cold cases

Attorney General Miyares recently announced that playing cards to help close unsolved homicides have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use. The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Social Workers#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy