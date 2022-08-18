ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grey water can help Southlanders convert laundry, other recycled water to help plants amid drought

Many cities across Southern California currently have programs in place to help residents convert their laundry and other grey water to help plants and trees. In a time of drought, where every drop of water makes a difference in California, the water that goes down the drain is getting a second look.

Grey water systems capture gently used water from tubs, showers and laundry, and re-uses it to water your garden.

There are a number of different ways to reuse the water in your home.

For example, one local house has a simple system that distributes the water from the washing machine to the garden. The system requires users to use a different type of detergent, but other than that, it's a great source of water that would otherwise go down the drain.

"You can use it for fruit trees, shade trees, natives, all those things are going to love grey water," said Leigh Jerrard, Greywater Corps.

It may be grey, but grey water can keep your garden green, and some simple plumbing is all it takes.

