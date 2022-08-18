Topgolf seeks $2.5 million in incentives to build in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala — $2.5 million in local tax dollars could be used to bring Topgolf to Mobile.

The Mobile County Commission could vote Monday on spending $1.25 million to entice the entertainment venue to McGowin Park. Commissioners will discuss the idea at a conference meeting Thursday morning. A similar ordinance is expected to be on the Mobile City Council agenda next week, with a vote likely the following week.

Topgolf is a golf driving range game with electronically tracked golf balls and automatic scoring. Venues serve food and alcoholic beverages. Started in 2000, there are now more than 70 Topgolf locations across the country, including ones in Birmingham, Baton Rouge and Huntsville.

Topgolf would be built at the site of the recently closed Stadium 18 movie theater. The business will require 80-90 full-time workers, plus up to a hundred seasonal or part-time workers, according to those involved in the negotiations.

Topgolf venues come in different sizes. The Mobile Topgolf will be two-story with 60 driving bays.

At the Birmingham Topgolf, it costs $49 an hour to rent a bay after 5 p.m.

If approved, construction could begin by the end pof the year

Sources tell WKRG News-5, that Topgolf was also considering a site in Baldwin County, near the Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort.

