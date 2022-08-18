ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Topgolf seeks $2.5 million in incentives to build in Mobile

By Peter Albrecht
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ph3fU_0hLOFS1Y00

MOBILE, Ala — $2.5 million in local tax dollars could be used to bring Topgolf to Mobile.

The Mobile County Commission could vote Monday on spending $1.25 million to entice the entertainment venue to McGowin Park. Commissioners will discuss the idea at a conference meeting Thursday morning. A similar ordinance is expected to be on the Mobile City Council agenda next week, with a vote likely the following week.

Ladd-Peebles stadium ready to host high school football games as early as next week

Topgolf is a golf driving range game with electronically tracked golf balls and automatic scoring. Venues serve food and alcoholic beverages. Started in 2000, there are now more than 70 Topgolf locations across the country, including ones in Birmingham, Baton Rouge and Huntsville.

Topgolf would be built at the site of the recently closed Stadium 18 movie theater. The business will require 80-90 full-time workers, plus up to a hundred seasonal or part-time workers, according to those involved in the negotiations.

Topgolf venues come in different sizes. The Mobile Topgolf will be two-story with 60 driving bays.

At the Birmingham Topgolf, it costs $49 an hour to rent a bay after 5 p.m.

If approved, construction could begin by the end pof the year

Sources tell WKRG News-5, that Topgolf was also considering a site in Baldwin County, near the Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

City of Daphne approves $2 extra lodging fee

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne has just approved a $2 lodging fee to help pay for upcoming projects. The City of Daphne has some new projects coming their way. But city leaders do not want to tax residents. So they came up with another plan that will benefit the city and hotels […]
DAPHNE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Spanish Fort, AL
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile County, AL
Sports
Mobile County, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Oldest Carnival living monarch in Mobile turns 100

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One member of Mobile Mardi Gras royalty had a big reason to celebrate over the weekend. Louise Vass McClelland McClure, the oldest Carnival living monarch, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 21. McClure was the Juvenile Queen of 1927. According to the administration at the Mobile Carnival Museum, McClure is […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Demand for high-speed internet growing in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s something many of us rely on daily, but some rural communities are still disconnected. “As the county continues to grow so do those rural, unincorporated areas. Those subdivisions that are popping up in the middle of where there is no current connectivity becomes a problem,” said Brian Peacock, Baldwin […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

City of Gulf Shores continues plans for ICW bridge

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores move another step forward with its plans to build a third bridge. In a council meeting on Aug. 22, the city would soon be drafting a letter laying out its case for ALDOT to move forward with plans to build a third bridge over the […]
GULF SHORES, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Golf#Alcoholic Beverages#Topgolf To Mobile#The Mobile City Council#The Mobile Topgolf#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Joe Nichols, Parmalee to headline Pensacola Interstate Fair

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Interstate Fair have announced the lineup for the 2022 fair, which will take place from Oct. 20 through Oct. 30. The fair will host performances by many different groups including country music artist Joe Nichols on Monday, Oct. 24. Nichols will take the stage that night to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile International Airport welcomes 1st international flight

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile International Airport welcomed its first international flight Monday morning, according to a release from the Mobile Port Authority. The plane that arrived was an Airbus A220, which is preparing to “increase production capacity of the A220 line,” according to the release. The company has started weekly shuttle flights […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

D.C. Reeves to be next Pensacola Mayor

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — D.C. Reeves was elected Tuesday to be Pensacola’s next mayor. Reeves defeated three other candidates in their bid to become mayor. Reeves received more than 51 percent of the vote, avoiding a runoff election. Dozens of supporters were there at Reeves’ watch party at Perfect Plain Brewing Company on Garden Street […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Busy month of events for all ages planned at Lucedale library

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Events targeted at a variety of age groups are planned over the next month at the Lucedale-George County Public Library. List of events: Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – Weekly story-time for preschool children. Thursday, August 25, 4:30 p.m. – Back-to-school ice cream social for students ages 12-17.  Monday, Aug. 29, 5 p.m. […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WKRG News 5

Victim beat with gun, robbed in Bienville Square: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two people who “demanded money” and hit a victim with a gun at Bienville Square Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, two “unknown males” approached the victim demanding money at around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores police investigate burglary, 1 in custody

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department is on the scene after they were called to a burglary in progress Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called after a resident came home to find a burglary in progress. Gulf Shores Police found the subject. He was taken into custody and officers are investigating on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Local non-profit assists job-seekers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Sisters’ Closet is a non-profit professional clothing boutique that does more than just help job seekers dress for success. To help people feel more confident about their future employment, they also offer resume building, interview coaching, career counseling and job search planning. Founder of the organization, Terri Kearns, says she came […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy