Mobile, AL

Mobile comedian accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dvg9G_0hLOFBGR00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile man turned himself into Mobile Police after he was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at Dauphin Gate Apartment Complex.

Timothy Kennedy, 39, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at the Mobile apartment complex Monday, Aug. 15. Mobile Police identified Kennedy as the suspect, and warrants were issued for his arrest, according to the Metro Jail log.

Ladd-Peebles stadium ready to host high school football games as early as next week

Kennedy was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 17 after turning himself in to Mobile Police.

Kennedy was charged with:

  • Discharging a gun into an occupied/unoccupied building/vehicle
  • Assault 1st degree
  • Domestic violence third (harassment)

The man was shot several times, according to Mobile Police. He was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury, according to police.

Kennedy is known on social media as Timmy Kay . He does comedy bits where he pretends to be a reporter covering news items.

WKRG News 5

Woman held hostage with kitchen knife, Pensacola man arrested

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly holding a lady hostage with a kitchen knife and burglarizing her home, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office records. William Donell Johnson Jr., 37, was charged with resisting an officer, armed burglary and battery of a person 65 and older. According to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Another Pensacola contractor behind bars after taking $9,510 from elderly woman

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Another Pensacola contractor is behind bars after allegedly taking money for a project and not completing it, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 11, deputies responded to Silverlake Mobile Home Park in Pensacola, regarding a fraud complaint. Sally Dutcher said she hired Schofield’s Home Services, LLC in April/May […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Saraland man sentenced for fatal wreck – for the second time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison got a do-over Wednesday. Mobile County Circuit Judge Jay York imposed the same punishment on Brandon Dale Mann that he handed down last month – 14 years and five months for reckless manslaughter in the 2020 death of Clarissa Murphy. It is the maximum penalty under the state’s sentencing guidelines.
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO arrests man accused in vehicle theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Wilmer man accused in vehicle theft. Floyd Lewis Parker, 37, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday. Investigators said Parker stole a vehicle belonging to the owner of Ace Auto Salvage. Witnesses to the alleged theft called...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family reacts to teen indicted in deadly wreck of Theodore woman

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) -An Irvington teenager was indicted on a vehicular homicide charge in connection to a crash 18 months ago. A Theodore woman, 42-year-old Theodora Trotter, was killed in the wreck. Now, her family says they’ve been waiting patiently for justice. According to court documents, 18-year-old Austin...
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot in neck at Chimes Way, Pensacola man arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after shooting a woman in the neck late Monday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Lamar Johnson, 29, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a weapon, aggravated battery and two counts of firing a weapon.   […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man pistol-whipped during robbery attempt near Bienville Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery in downtown Mobile Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2 p.m. near Bienville Square, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said two men demanded money from the victim, then one of the bandits started hitting...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Shot Spotter detects 100 gun shots in Mobile in first month

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Technology that tells police exactly where a gun was fired has been up and running in Mobile for a month. "We've received near if not over 100 different detections of gunfire, which is a pretty phenomenal number," said Cyber Intelligence Commander Kevin Levy. Armed now...
MOBILE, AL
