Lewiston, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Small plane crashes into field near US 95 in Canyon County

WILDER, Idaho — A small plane carrying two men crashed in a field near the corner of US 95 and Howe Road in Wilder Friday evening. Sergeant Michael Chamberlain with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office told KTVB the crash happened around 6 p.m. The two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 60s, reported engine trouble as they were flying to the Parma Airport Friday.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Car catches fire after single vehicle collision

BOISE, Idaho — Three people from Boise were taken to the hospital after surviving a car crash in Payette County, Saturday night. Around 6:01 p.m., the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on I84, near milepost 14, when one of the vehicle's tires "shredded", according to police. This caused the driver to run off the road and hit a barrier, causing the vehicle to overturn. The vehicle then caught fire.
BOISE, ID
Man dies after stabbing at Boise Bench home

BOISE, Idaho — One man is dead and another is in jail on suspicion of second-degree murder after a stabbing at a home on South Orchard Street near West Franklin Road in Boise. Officers found an injured man when responding to a call for service at the home at...
kmvt

UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. has been located safely. ORIGINAL STORY: The Idaho State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Please be on the lookout for:. CHARLES KIRBY HAMMOND JR. Last...
celebsbar.com

Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!

A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
cityofnampa.us

Midland and Lake Lowell Intersection Now Reopened!

The Midland Boulevard and Lake Lowell Avenue intersection reopened today, August 19, as a fully operational signalized intersection. Although the intersection is open, there are a few final details that need to occur until the project is fully completed. During the next week, drivers can expect intermittent lane shifts, temporary...
Big Country News

Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program

LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
Idaho Capital Sun

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Chronicle

Mother, Daughter Arrested in Killing of 87-Year-Old Man, Idaho Police Say

A woman and her mother are suspected of killing 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison, who is the woman's father and the mother's ex-husband, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Police arrested 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison on suspicion of first-degree murder after a search of the Morrison home early Tuesday...
eastidahonews.com

People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?

(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
KREM2

