Small plane crashes into field near US 95 in Canyon County
WILDER, Idaho — A small plane carrying two men crashed in a field near the corner of US 95 and Howe Road in Wilder Friday evening. Sergeant Michael Chamberlain with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office told KTVB the crash happened around 6 p.m. The two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 60s, reported engine trouble as they were flying to the Parma Airport Friday.
Car catches fire after single vehicle collision
BOISE, Idaho — Three people from Boise were taken to the hospital after surviving a car crash in Payette County, Saturday night. Around 6:01 p.m., the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on I84, near milepost 14, when one of the vehicle's tires "shredded", according to police. This caused the driver to run off the road and hit a barrier, causing the vehicle to overturn. The vehicle then caught fire.
Man dies after stabbing at Boise Bench home
BOISE, Idaho — One man is dead and another is in jail on suspicion of second-degree murder after a stabbing at a home on South Orchard Street near West Franklin Road in Boise. Officers found an injured man when responding to a call for service at the home at...
Update: Only one injured in two separate crashes on I-84 Thursday afternoon
NEW PLYMOUTH — Two separate crashes in the same area of milepost 9, Exit 3 on Interstate 84 near New Plymouth on Thursday afternoon caused the westbound lanes to be fully or partially closed until about 8:42 p.m. that night. According to Aaron Snell, communications director for Idaho State...
UPDATE: ISP cancels Endangered Missing Person Alert
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) Charles Kirby Hammond Jr. has been located safely. ORIGINAL STORY: The Idaho State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert on behalf of the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. Please be on the lookout for:. CHARLES KIRBY HAMMOND JR. Last...
Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds
More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. The post Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds appeared first on Local News 8.
Man on tractor dies after crashing into canal following medical emergency, police say
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 2:42 p.m., on Rosenau Road near Stout Road in Latah County. A Peterbilt tractor, driven by a 71-year-old male from Boise, was traveling southbound on Rosenau...
Shocking Development In Missing Hiker Case After 8 Years!
A missing persons case just went from cold to hot… but is the new evidence that was found two states away actually encouraging?. Or even scarier? David Alford was last seen in Idaho back in 2014. He was headed out on a hike, says his big sister, Analee Reseigh — who was the last known person to see him before he vanished.
Clarkston Man Who Allegedly Stole Dump Truck in Lewiston Scheduled for Arraignment on August 22
CLARKSTON - A 50-year-old Clarkston resident was arrested last week after allegedly stealing a large, white dump truck from A&B Foods in Lewiston. Raymond Wetmore-Tinney was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the Asotin County Jail on $10,000 bond. The incident reportedly occurred on the afternoon of August 9.
Pullman PD and Latah County Sheriff’s office to conduct impaired driving emphasis patrol
The City of Pullman PD and the Latah County Sheriff’s office along with other Idaho Law enforcement agencies will be participating in an impaired driving emphasis patrol starting Friday through September 2nd. The patrol is dedicated to enforcing all applicable Idaho codes in regards to driving while under the...
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
Midland and Lake Lowell Intersection Now Reopened!
The Midland Boulevard and Lake Lowell Avenue intersection reopened today, August 19, as a fully operational signalized intersection. Although the intersection is open, there are a few final details that need to occur until the project is fully completed. During the next week, drivers can expect intermittent lane shifts, temporary...
39-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Multiple Windows at Two Downtown Lewiston Businesses
LEWISTON - On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:46 p.m., the Lewiston Police Department responded to Bob Jackson Auto (856 F Street) in Lewiston for reports of a possible burglary. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the caller advised dispatch that a window...
Lapwai, Kamiah, Orofino School Districts Among Idaho Schools to Receive Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Through Grant Program
LAPWAI - Students at 118 schools across Idaho will get the chance to explore fresh fruit and vegetable options free of charge this school year, thanks to state-administered grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced. Local schools to receive Fresh Fruits and Vegetables...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Mother, Daughter Arrested in Killing of 87-Year-Old Man, Idaho Police Say
A woman and her mother are suspected of killing 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison, who is the woman's father and the mother's ex-husband, according to the Lewiston Police Department. Police arrested 81-year-old Kay Morrison and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison on suspicion of first-degree murder after a search of the Morrison home early Tuesday...
People are moving to Idaho in droves. But who’s moving out?
(Idaho Statesman) — One in four Idahoans is new to the state, according to an analysis from the University of Idaho. The Gem State has been the nation’s fastest growing for five straight years. But while people move here, existing residents are leaving. Nearly half a million people...
Idaho drought caused early water shutoffs last summer. What’s the outlook this year?
It was only a year ago that drought forced irrigation districts in Southwest Idaho to cut off water supply early and ask Treasure Valley residents to let their lawns turn brown. The outlook for 2022 as summer inches toward fall is much better. Because of this year’s cooler, wetter spring,...
The Most Bizarre Thing to Happen in Idaho in the Past 70 Years
If the internet had been around in the 1940s, the video of this strange incident would've gone viral. Without a 24-hour news cycle at the time, many people forgot it even happened. If you've been to any events where "Wear Boise" has been selling t-shirts, you laugh at some of...
