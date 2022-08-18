Read full article on original website
Clerk's office closing to address 'critically outstanding services'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office announced its closing – but only temporarily. It'll close for a week this month starting Monday and for a week in September so the office can catch up on a backlog of other “critically outstanding services” in its department.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy announces his transition team
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney-elect Steve Mulroy announces his transition team that shares his same vision. Steve Mulroy’s new members representing his transition team are:. Commissioner Van Turner, Transition Team Chair; Shelby County Commission, District 12; President, NAACP Memphis Branch. Sen. Raumesh Akbari, Tennessee State Senate,...
Opinion | Calling temporary closure of Shelby County Clerk’s Office “unusual” is an understatement | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you thought things were improving at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, well, think again. The office continues to be run like it’s in the smallest populated county in Tennessee, instead of the largest. In fact, describing our clerk operation that way is an insult Pickett County, the state’s smallest with just 5,000 residents.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee Democrats want the US Department of Justice to be a part of election voting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Democrats are making good on their election night promise to bring high-powered legal eagles into the Shelby County election process. Action News 5 has learned the U.S. Department of Justice has been asked to get involved. Local democrats were not pleased with the August 4 election, questioning the integrity of the vote counting, the lack of paper receipts at the polls, and extra postage being required on absentee ballots. Now with eigtty-two days until the November election, they’ve asked federal authorities to intervene.
localmemphis.com
How issues at the Shelby County Clerk's Office are impacting food insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parts of Memphis are dominated by fast food restaurants and convenience stores, but not many supermarkets. “There is food. But is it real food?” Roshun Austin, President of Works, the organization that runs the South Memphis Farmers Market, asked. “With the absence of fresh food in certain neighborhoods and a lack of access to transportation, it’s the combination of those things that really define a food desert.”
Going green in Shelby County: Mayor signs order to replace gas-powered county vehicles with hybrid & electric ones
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is going green. Mayor Lee Harris signed an executive order Wednesday to replace county government gas vehicles with hybrid and zero-emission electric ones. County leaders said the goal of the county's Green Fleet initiative is to reduce the government's impact on the environment and...
Panola County leader gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Panola County Sheriff says they are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County Board of Supervisors over road work. Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. The sender […]
District court clerk, former police officer charged in Cross County missing funds case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A district court clerk and a former police officer are accused of misappropriating funds from the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court. District court clerk Amanda Cullen and Ana Stewart, a former police officer and former district court clerk, are facing multiple felony charges after an 11-month-long Arkansas State Police […]
Mayor says Census is wrong — Memphis grew in 2020
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Census says Memphis lost population in 2020, but Memphis’ mayor says they’re flat wrong — the city actually grew for the first time in decades. Mayor Jim Strickland said Friday he is officially challenging the 2020 Census results that show Memphis lost about 13,000 residents since 2010. Pointing to a […]
desotocountynews.com
Code 4 Security works to make sure you stay secure
Photo: Code 4 Security provides parking lot coverage on Sunday mornings at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch, among its clients. (Courtesy Code 4 Security/Facebook) In the law enforcement world, officers saying “Code 4” are telling the dispatcher, “I’m secure, I’m good, I don’t need any back up.”...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get, so long as News Channel 11’s sister station, WREG, kept her identity a secret. She said what happened is just too bizarre. […]
desotocountynews.com
Online land auction sale date announced
August 19, 2022 Bob Bakken 0 Comments auction, desoto county, , land. DeSoto County Tax Collector Joey Treadway has announced an online public auction will be held on Monday, Aug. 29 for lands where taxes have remained unpaid. In making the announcement, Treadway said the taxes are delinquent for 2021...
‘Don’t come to DeSoto County trying to hurt our deputies’: Law enforcement has message after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a sting operation in Desoto County resulted in an accused sex trafficker being shot after deputies say he tried to run them over, law enforcement agencies say they are actively seeking those who commit these types of crimes. With bullet holes lodged in the windshield and evidence markers scattered across the […]
localmemphis.com
Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
Woman accused of using Quit Claim Deeds to illegally transfer homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Hickory Hill woman is charged with numerous counts of property theft, forgery, criminal impersonation, identity theft and fraudulently filing Quit Claim Deeds against several Memphians. Police say Antonia Young was able to fraudulently transfer property to a business she and her husband run. We asked Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau […]
Second shooting in two days — both involving deputies from same sheriff’s office — under investigation by Mississippi authorities
Mississippi authorities are investigating a second shooting involving a Desoto County deputy in two days. Another person was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release. the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive...
Man wanted for human trafficking shot by deputies in DeSoto County, sheriff’s office says
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A man wanted for human trafficking violations was shot by DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department (DCSD). The sheriff’s department identified the man as 26-year-old Darielle Davonte Sparks from Marion, Arkansas. The sheriff’s department said...
actionnews5.com
AARP explains what Inflation Reduction Act means for seniors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congress just passed legislation to lower the price of prescription drugs and put money back in the pockets of seniors. Bill Sweeney, AARP’s senior vice president of government affairs, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the Inflation Reduction Act and why it is especially important for seniors.
Woman shoots bystander in back during verbal argument, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for shooting a bystander during a verbal argument at an Economy Inn. On Aug. 5, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue. A man and his friend were having vehicle problems,...
