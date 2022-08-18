Illinois ComEd customers to get refund
(WTVO) — People living in Illinois will get a refund on their electric bills next spring as part of a $31 million agreement with ComEd.
The utility agreed to the refunds for its role in a bribery scheme to curry favor with then House Speaker Michael Madigan. The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the settlement, which will work out to about $5 per customer.
Residents will see the refund in the form of a bill credit on their electric bill next April.
