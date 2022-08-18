ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois ComEd customers to get refund

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

(WTVO) — People living in Illinois will get a refund on their electric bills next spring as part of a $31 million agreement with ComEd.

The utility agreed to the refunds for its role in a bribery scheme to curry favor with then House Speaker Michael Madigan. The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the settlement, which will work out to about $5 per customer.

Residents will see the refund in the form of a bill credit on their electric bill next April.

Comments / 78

Rhondia Harlow
3d ago

That's just insult to injury. They should have to give every penny back!! You don't have to put them in jail. Just Take Every Penny They Have A Give It Back To The CUSTOMERS!! LET THEM BE PENNILESS AND HAVE TO AFFORD THE UTILITIES AND RENT!! THAT'LL HUMBLE THEM REAL QUICK!

Robert Gallagher
3d ago

Five bucks per customer when they rip us off in the winter time about a hundred bucks per month.. doesn't seem fair does it?

fmarsh51
3d ago

Yet another example of why public utilities never should have become privatized. The corporate overlords' greed is unquenchable.

