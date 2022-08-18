Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
WWMT
Kalamazoo youth leaders work to develop plans for city neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo leaders are asking teens and young adults who live in the city to pitch ideas to help improve the quality of life in city neighborhoods. The City of Kalamazoo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an "Imagine your neighborhood" youth engagement summit Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WWMT
City asks for community feedback in the search for Battle Creek's next fire chief
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city leaders are introducing the two finalists for the city's next fire chief. The top two candidates are Bill Beaty and Jeff VanderWiere. Beaty is currently the Deputy Chief for the all-volunteer Divernon, III Fire Protection District. VanderWiere is currently the Deputy Fire...
WWMT
Saturday full of fundraisers to benefit public safety officer paralyzed in crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Saturday was a full day of fundraising to help a Kalamazoo public safety officer who was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Tom Maher was riding his motorcycle to work last month when he was hit on North Riverview Drive, paralyzing him from the waist down. In addition, his medical team had to amputate his left leg below the knee, according to his family.
WWMT
Youth, teens show off their talents at Kalamazoo's Lunchtime Live!
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Youth and teens gathered to show off their spectacular talents like singing, dancing, comedy, and more. Kzoo Parks and the Kalamazoo Civic hosted a talent show that took place during Kzoo Parks' Lunchtime Live! event at Bronson Park Friday. Youth and teens, ages 10 to 16,...
WWMT
Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
WWMT
El Concilio hosts first-ever Kalamazoo Latin-x Festival.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Saturday, a celebration of Kalamazoo’s Latino community takes place at Bronson Park. El Concilio, the Hispanic American Council of Kalamazoo, is hosting its first ever Latin-x festival and the group expecting more than 500 people to attend. “We’ve worked very hard on this, we...
WWMT
Battle Creek celebrates art with Color the Creek festival
Battle Creek’s annual week-long art festival continued Friday with chalk art in downtown. Color the Creek festival has been celebrating art all week with live art installations, local vendors and more. The festival inspired young artists with its youth day on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Creative kids: Color the Creek...
WWMT
Motorcyclists hurt after crash in Portland Township
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two motorcyclists were thrown from a motorcycle that later caught on fire Friday night, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were dispatched to a crash on East Grand River Avenue near Blossom Drive in Portland Township. A driver was turning...
WWMT
West Michigan company to help produce vaccines, mitigate monkeypox outbreak
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids pharmaceutical manufacturer is helping to mitigate the monkey pox outbreak. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) will take a shot at solving the public health emergency. Previous Coverage: Monkeypox declared 'public health emergency': Vaccine available, but in limited supply. GRAM has agreed to...
WWMT
1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on the 58000 Block of 55th Street in Lawrence Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. When police arrived at the scene, a...
WWMT
Umpire Academy hosts free clinic for kids
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — The Umpire Academy in Schoolcraft held a free umpiring clinic for kids 13 and up on Sunday. The clinic has been training young umpires for four years, the goal being that these umpires work in little leagues for years to come. Kalamazoo Growlers: Growlers greeted by...
WWMT
Grand Rapids man drowns after falling from boat dock
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A 72-year-old man drowned after falling off a dock and into lake water, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The man was reported missing when investigators arrived to the Holiday Isle Marina at the Holiday Inn in Spring Lake around 8:25 p.m. Friday. The...
WWMT
Public outrage grows over planned sea lion show
ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Fair is on the receiving end of large-scale public backlash. The fair has hired traveling "Sea Lion Splash shows" to perform daily when the fair kicks off September 9. The animals perform in pools in front of crowds and pose for photos with...
WWMT
SPCA of Southwest Michigan in need of foster homes for young puppies and kittens
KALAMAZOO, Mich — In an era of shortages, it feels a bit odd to discuss a surplus of something... That something being young puppies and kittens in West Michigan's backyard. An influx of these pediatric animals arrived at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan mid to late August, putting a strain on the shelter's resources.
WWMT
Binder Park Zoo's guest speaker talks wildlife and conservation
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Painted dogs are one of the most endangered animals in Africa, according to the Binder Park Zoo. Wilton Nsimango, one guest speaker, spoke Saturday at the zoo on positive change and how community efforts can help save painted dogs. He also talked on his vision...
WWMT
5 Injured in Cass Co. multiple vehicle crash
VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were injured in a three vehicle crash on Saturday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's office. The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road in Volinia Township. An Elkhart woman stopped at a stop sign,...
WWMT
Police arrest man accused of shooting another driver, Wyoming police say
WYOMING, Mich. — A 23-year-old man was shot in the back by another driver on Byron Center Avenue Wednesday, according to Wyoming police. Officers arrived on scene around 5 p.m. and attended to the man's injuries, police said. The man told police two vehicles were following and tailgating him...
WWMT
Judge delays hearing for former Grand Rapids police officer in Lyoya case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County judge agreed to delay the preliminary examination hearing for Christopher Schurr yet again Friday. Schurr was charged with second degree murder in April 4 killing of Patrick Lyoya. Officer Schurr shot and killed Lyoya during a struggle that stemmed from a traffic...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Growlers take home Northwoods League Championship
DULUTH, Minn. — Talk about saving their best for last. The Kalamazoo Growlers took home the 2022 Northwoods League Championship with an 8-3 win over the Duluth Huskies Thursday night to claim the first title in program history. The win was their ninth straight, including a perfect 4-for-4 in Northwoods League playoff games.
WWMT
Growlers greeted by fans on return home to Homer Stryker Field
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There was only one way for the Kalamazoo Growlers to celebrate their Northwoods League championship over Duluth. Return home to the fans that have celebrated them all season long. "These are the people that are here almost every single day," infielder Connor Schuman said. "I remember...
