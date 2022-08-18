Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley University welcomes students on move-in day
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University welcomed over 1,000 incoming freshmen in preparation for the start of the 2022 fall semester. Many incoming students said they were nervous yet excited to start a new chapter in their life. To help with the transition, Bradley Greek life spent the day helping students unpack and bring boxes up to rooms.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois DOC hosts employment workshops
The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) will host an employment workshop, both in-person and virtually, for anyone interested in learning about the agency’s career opportunities. Prospective applicants can attend the workshop on Aug. 23 in-person at the Hub or join virtually from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., a news...
Central Illinois Proud
Inaugural Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day to highlight, ‘people who understand that unique grief’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday marks the first National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, which will recognize more than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. According to the group Facing Fentanyl, the national day was established in remembrance of loved ones that...
Central Illinois Proud
How a monthly Central Illinois block party raises money for charity
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party. Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.
videtteonline.com
ISU updates quarantine policies; removes isolation periods for COVID-19 exposures
Illinois State University has updated its quarantine and isolation policies following an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an email sent out to the campus community, ISU stated that individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 will no longer be required to quarantine, but will be expected to mask for 10 days and get tested five days after the exposure.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police host bike giveaway for community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers were giving back to the community today and sending community members off with a set of wheels. The Peoria Police Department held a bicycle giveaway in the department’s parking lot Saturday. Officers were able to give out 62 used bikes to...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation. Hazardous household waste collection cancelled for …. Inaugural Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day to …. Central Illinois Newsday: Honoring World Honey Bee …. Central Illinois Newsday: Honoring World Honey Bee …. Need a job? Central Illinois employers are looking …. Coroner identifies...
Central Illinois Proud
Head to a local Dunkin’ for Cop on a Rooftop
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local law enforcement is raising money for Special Olympics Illinois in a unique way. Officers from various departments scaled Dunkin’ Donut buildings to show they do more than traffic stops and solve crimes. The display is raising money for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch...
Central Illinois Proud
Need a job? Central Illinois employers are looking to fill thousands of positions
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are thousands of job openings throughout the state, and organizations like Goodwill of Central Illinois are trying to fill those positions with hiring events. On Friday morning, more than 20 employers in the area set up inside Peoria’s Goodwill Commons building in hopes to...
Central Illinois Proud
License granted for Peoria marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO (WMBD) — A new dispensary in Peoria will join 184 others with Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses issued by the Pritzker administration. Land of Lincoln Dispensary, LLC, received its license issuance Friday in the third and final wave of licensing by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
Central Illinois Proud
How yards are uniting the East Bluff community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Through a new yard contest, the community is coming together to highlight the beauty of Peoria’s East Bluff. With constant negative news in the community, a new initiative is working to change that. “It’s like therapy, it gets his mind off things. The more...
wcbu.org
Q&A: Echevarria discusses his first year as Peoria’s police chief
Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria is a couple months into his second year as the city’s law enforcement leader. He has worked on strengthening the department's community relations, while employing a series of directed patrols aimed at curbing violent crime. As a result, homicides and shootings are down compared to mid-August of 2021.
Central Illinois Proud
Duckworth talks job growth, public transportation needs in Bartonville
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) addressed the need for public transportation to meet the need for growth in trade jobs during a Thursday stop in Bartonville. Duckworth discussed job growth with representatives from West Central Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council, which represents 15,000 union members...
Central Illinois Proud
Washington Park District hosts annual art festival
The Washington Park District hosted the 14th Annual Washington Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday. The festival showcased the craftsmanship of those in the community. Jewelry, ceramics, paintings and pottery were just some of the art mediums on display this weekend. Coordinators said although this is the 14th year for...
wglt.org
Intersection where ISU student died is getting more safety features
More safety improvements will soon be in place at the busy intersection of College Avenue and Kingsley Street in Normal where an Illinois State University student died last year while crossing the roadway. “We are waiting for delivery of equipment so we can install what we call rapid flashing beacons,...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
wglt.org
Jelani Day celebration of life set for Aug. 27 at ISU
A memorial service is being planned later this month for late Illinois State University student Jelani Day, one year after his death. Aug. 24, 2021, marked the last time the graduate student was seen alive at Illinois State University. Day’s body was recovered in the Illinois River in early September....
spotonillinois.com
How many times were students suspended or expelled in LaSalle-Peru Township High School District 120 in 2020-2021 school year?
Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10
I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
