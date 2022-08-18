ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Shreveport hosts annual Geek’d Con

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a big weekend in the ArkLaTex, as people flock to Geek’d Con!. The second day of the convention kicked off at the Shreveport Community Center. The even features headliner stars from television, film, comic book artists and professional cosplayers. “When we go it’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival explores the culture at Festival Plaza

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival is coming up fast, many activities will be available including food, vendors, live music, and an artist showcase. The Louisiana Food Fall Festival kicks off from August 26th to the 28th and is for all ages. The festival will be providing amazing Louisiana entertainment, food, and art to attendees.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
Shreveport, LA
Bossier City, LA
KSLA

Shreveport community celebrates Geek'd Con

After a short pursuit, suspects crashed the car on Burchett Street near Barksdale. If you recognize the suspect in these images or have any information related to this crime you are encouraged to call the Bossier City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 318-741-8641. Tree service crane crashes into home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Minden native completes Community Development Institute

MINDEN — Kamesha “Kay” West, FUSE executive fellow and a native of Minden, Louisiana, recently completed the Year 1 Class of the 36th Annual Community Development Institute (CDI) at the University of Central Arkansas on August 5, 2022. Kay is excited to use the knowledge gained to...
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Geek’d Con is kicking off at the Shreveport Convention Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Geek’d Con promises to bring geek culture stars to the Shreveport area for the next few days, with many vendors and a surplus of activities. Geek’d Con starts from August 19 to the 21st, starting at 6 p.m. Friday night. The geek community in the Ark-La-Tex is huge with many passionate geeks, and most of the geek events that happen in the area have a large turnout. Geek’d Con is looking to serve this community, which it feels is still underserved.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Ronald McDonald House pitches new Shreveport location to Caddo Commission

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A national organization whose goal is to keep families together during a medical crisis is eyeing South Shreveport as a new location. The Ronald McDonald’s House Charities is looking to construct a new location, and during Thursday’s regular meeting, the CEO was in town to pitch the idea to the Caddo Parish Commission.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Black food truck Friday highlights local Black businesses

SHREVEPORT, La.-Black food trucks in Shreveport got a special spotlight Friday evening. The Shreveport/Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) hosted a Black Food Truck Friday event in the parking lot of Louisiana Daiquiri Café located on Texas Street. The event was a way to support local Black-owned business...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

AmeriCorps to provide $6M in funding for programs in Shreveport, across Louisiana

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana have announced $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
Kiss Country 93.7

10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport During Geek’d Con 2022

So, you're visiting Shreveport for the first time for Geek'd Con 2022 and need to know where to eat. Don't you worry! We've got you covered. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
KSLA

2022 Shreveport Classic announced

Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. The proposed millage is expected to raise about $375,000 each year. Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

New Local Restaurant Opening in Downtown

A healthy city needs a vibrant downtown. I've said this before, and I firmly believe it. So it always makes me happy when I see businesses, residential developments, and revitalization happening in downtown Shreveport. So it's exciting to see new, local businesses investing in downtown, like the official opening of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Two major football events to bring economic boost to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two major sporting events will soon take place in Shreveport, bringing an economic boost to the city. “Here in Shreveport-Bossier we love our sports. Especially our football,” said Stacy Brown, president of Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. The 2022 Battle on the Border XI Matchups...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

New Orleans Canceling 2023 Mardi Gras?

New Orleans Mayor, LaToya "the Destroya" Cantrell, addressed her District A Budget Town Hall meeting about various topics and questions from homeowners. But one of the biggest concerns were questions about city staffing issues. New Orleans EMS Director Dr. Meg Marino said the city is currently operating at 60% capacity. She pointed out the safety and health of the city is being compromised. One of the major concerns of citizens and business leaders is the shortage of New Orleans Police Officers. Crime continues to rise in the city. From a recent WGNO report:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
101.5 KNUE

New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas

The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

LIVE - Bossier Football JH

There were no injuries to the home occupants or the crane operators. If you recognize the suspect in these images or have any information related to this crime you are encouraged to call the Bossier City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 318-741-8641. Bossier City Police capture 2 Shreveport carjackers.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

More details released on Fair Grounds Field demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Contractors who will be bulldozing the Fair Grounds Field released more details on how the public can take a piece of history once demolition begins. Henderson Construction is already receiving numerous requests to place items aside from the stadium on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Black Food Truck Night taking place in Shreveport

Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreveport sporting events expected to have economic impact on city.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Harrison County gives a total of $120,000 to county's school districts

MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county. The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX

