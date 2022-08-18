Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KSLA
WATCH LIVE: PACE hosts Shreveport mayoral forum focused on LGBTQ+ issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE) is holding its mayoral forum that’s dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community and their concerns Sunday, Aug. 21. PACE is hosting the event from 4-6 p.m. in LSU Shreveport’s University Center auditorium. The forum also will be livestreamed...
KSLA
Shreveport hosts annual Geek’d Con
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a big weekend in the ArkLaTex, as people flock to Geek’d Con!. The second day of the convention kicked off at the Shreveport Community Center. The even features headliner stars from television, film, comic book artists and professional cosplayers. “When we go it’s...
KSLA
Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival explores the culture at Festival Plaza
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival is coming up fast, many activities will be available including food, vendors, live music, and an artist showcase. The Louisiana Food Fall Festival kicks off from August 26th to the 28th and is for all ages. The festival will be providing amazing Louisiana entertainment, food, and art to attendees.
KTAL
Shreveport dedicates portion of street to Elmer “Big Nokey” Henderson
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A street in Cooper Road was dedicated to Elmer “Big Nokey” Henderson, a beloved Shreveport native Saturday morning. The city council approved the dedication to dedicate the 2000 block of Ice Cream Street in Henderson’s name. Members of Henderson’s family, Councilwoman Tabatha...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Shreveport community celebrates Geek'd Con
After a short pursuit, suspects crashed the car on Burchett Street near Barksdale. If you recognize the suspect in these images or have any information related to this crime you are encouraged to call the Bossier City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 318-741-8641. Tree service crane crashes into home.
bizmagsb.com
Minden native completes Community Development Institute
MINDEN — Kamesha “Kay” West, FUSE executive fellow and a native of Minden, Louisiana, recently completed the Year 1 Class of the 36th Annual Community Development Institute (CDI) at the University of Central Arkansas on August 5, 2022. Kay is excited to use the knowledge gained to...
KSLA
Geek’d Con is kicking off at the Shreveport Convention Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Geek’d Con promises to bring geek culture stars to the Shreveport area for the next few days, with many vendors and a surplus of activities. Geek’d Con starts from August 19 to the 21st, starting at 6 p.m. Friday night. The geek community in the Ark-La-Tex is huge with many passionate geeks, and most of the geek events that happen in the area have a large turnout. Geek’d Con is looking to serve this community, which it feels is still underserved.
KTAL
Ronald McDonald House pitches new Shreveport location to Caddo Commission
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A national organization whose goal is to keep families together during a medical crisis is eyeing South Shreveport as a new location. The Ronald McDonald’s House Charities is looking to construct a new location, and during Thursday’s regular meeting, the CEO was in town to pitch the idea to the Caddo Parish Commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Black food truck Friday highlights local Black businesses
SHREVEPORT, La.-Black food trucks in Shreveport got a special spotlight Friday evening. The Shreveport/Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce (SBAACC) hosted a Black Food Truck Friday event in the parking lot of Louisiana Daiquiri Café located on Texas Street. The event was a way to support local Black-owned business...
bizmagsb.com
AmeriCorps to provide $6M in funding for programs in Shreveport, across Louisiana
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana have announced $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport During Geek’d Con 2022
So, you're visiting Shreveport for the first time for Geek'd Con 2022 and need to know where to eat. Don't you worry! We've got you covered. Geek'd Con 2022 runs Friday, August 19th from 6 - 9 pm, Saturday, August 20th from 9 am - 7 pm, and Sunday, August 21st from 11 am - 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Tickets are $50 at the door and $40 in advance.
KSLA
2022 Shreveport Classic announced
Construction in Natchitoches is expected to begin in 2025. The announcement took place at Robinson Film Center. There is no charge to the seniors for this delivery service. The proposed millage is expected to raise about $375,000 each year. Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The program...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Local Restaurant Opening in Downtown
A healthy city needs a vibrant downtown. I've said this before, and I firmly believe it. So it always makes me happy when I see businesses, residential developments, and revitalization happening in downtown Shreveport. So it's exciting to see new, local businesses investing in downtown, like the official opening of...
KSLA
Two major football events to bring economic boost to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two major sporting events will soon take place in Shreveport, bringing an economic boost to the city. “Here in Shreveport-Bossier we love our sports. Especially our football,” said Stacy Brown, president of Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. The 2022 Battle on the Border XI Matchups...
New Orleans Canceling 2023 Mardi Gras?
New Orleans Mayor, LaToya "the Destroya" Cantrell, addressed her District A Budget Town Hall meeting about various topics and questions from homeowners. But one of the biggest concerns were questions about city staffing issues. New Orleans EMS Director Dr. Meg Marino said the city is currently operating at 60% capacity. She pointed out the safety and health of the city is being compromised. One of the major concerns of citizens and business leaders is the shortage of New Orleans Police Officers. Crime continues to rise in the city. From a recent WGNO report:
New Chicken Restaurant Hopes to Open Location in Longview, Texas
The one thing that Longview, Texas has lots of is restaurants serving delicious food. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or barbecue there is always a good restaurant, and normally not too far away. But the newest rumor on social media is regarding a restaurant that I have never visited before. There are multiple people on social media commenting that Frenchy’s Chicken is getting ready to open a new location in Longview.
KSLA
LIVE - Bossier Football JH
There were no injuries to the home occupants or the crane operators. If you recognize the suspect in these images or have any information related to this crime you are encouraged to call the Bossier City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 318-741-8641. Bossier City Police capture 2 Shreveport carjackers.
KTAL
More details released on Fair Grounds Field demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Contractors who will be bulldozing the Fair Grounds Field released more details on how the public can take a piece of history once demolition begins. Henderson Construction is already receiving numerous requests to place items aside from the stadium on the Louisiana State Fair Grounds....
KSLA
Black Food Truck Night taking place in Shreveport
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreveport sporting events expected to have economic impact on city. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Two major sporting events will soon take place in the...
KTBS
Harrison County gives a total of $120,000 to county's school districts
MARSHALL, Texas - The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved the disbursement of $120,000 from the Texas Permanent School Fund to benefit all six school districts in the county. The disbursement was evenly allocated to Elysian Fields, Hallsville, Harleton, Marshall, Karnack and Waskom ISDs, with all six receiving $20,000 apiece.
Comments / 0