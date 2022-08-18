Read full article on original website
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
University of St. Thomas professor reveals how they learned the truth about former business school dean
HOUSTON — We've learned more about what led to the sudden resignation of the University of St. Thomas Cameron School of Business dean. The university on Wednesday confirmed they accepted Mario Enzler’s resignation last Friday, but did not give a reason. That changed on Thursday when the university released this updated statement:
CLEAR Alert discontinued for missing Houston woman
HOUSTON — A CLEAR Alert was discontinued Sunday morning for a missing Houston woman who was last seen near the University of Houston. The woman was reported missing Saturday on Martin Luther King Boulevard near University Lofts on the UH campus. The alert for her disappearance was discontinued around 9 a.m.
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
HISD parents prepare for new school year; district still hiring for several positions
HOUSTON — Summer is almost over for Houston’s largest school district, as Houston ISD students head back to class on Monday. Many parents spent the weekend getting ready for the start of school, but some are concerned about the readiness of the district. For Gisela Martinez and her...
Students in the Houston area's two largest districts head back to school on Monday
HOUSTON, Texas — Several big districts in the Houston area have already started the new school year, but the area's two biggest, Houston ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, begin this coming Monday. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again," said Sharpstown High senior Andy Amaro. "It’s been a while.”...
42 teachers from 9 foreign countries. Aldine ISD goes global more than ever to fill vacancies
HOUSTON, Texas — He's more than 2000 miles from home at Aldine ISD's Ogden Elementary. “I’m from Colombia,” said teacher Omar Yanguma. His third ever trip to the United States may be three to five years long. “I teach three subjects," said Yanguma. "English language arts, Spanish...
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
fox26houston.com
Longtime residents at Houston apartment complex feel new ownership is trying to push them out
WEBSTER, Texas - Longtime residents at one Houston apartment complex spoke with FOX 26 exclusively, saying new ownership is trying to push them out. "It seems like she’s trying to kick us out, and not explain anything to us," says Vikkie Kiddy, resident of the Pine Arbor Apartments for 25 years.
HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston State University public art
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — You can find art just about anywhere in the Houston area – that includes college and university campuses. Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is no exception. "The campus itself is beautiful. We have rolling hills, lots of trees," Michael Henderson, chair of the SHSU...
iheart.com
Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'
University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
Nonprofit group provides free IUD's to Houston's restaurant, bar industry as fight for contraception takes over
HOUSTON — With abortion being banned across the state, the focus for many has now turned to long-term contraception. But sometimes, getting that care for those that are uninsured can be out of reach. Particularly those in the restaurant and bar industry. A Houston-area nonprofit is trying to help.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo fires back in response to 'defund the police' question
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recently went on the offensive when a reporter questioned if there’s been an effort to defund the police. The question was about Sen. John Whitmire, who claimed the county is spending less on police and more on outside programs.
Man goes missing while searching for daughter in water near San Luis Pass bridge
GALVESTON, Texas — A man went missing Sunday after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge. According to Galveston officials, the man went into the water on the north side of the bridge to try to get his 3-year-old daughter. They said...
$50 million grant program announced for ballistic shields in Texas schools
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced a grant program that will fund ballistic shields and travel reimbursements for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. The money comes from $105.5 million, Abbott and state lawmakers set aside after the Uvalde shooting. In the video from Uvalde, you can...
Cypress man convicted of murder and out on parole banned from holding massage therapy license
"I cannot be a massage therapist, but if I murder someone, I can," a crime victims' advocate quipped as he questioned a convicted murderer's licensure.
Harris County public safety news conference turns after Judge Lina Hidalgo questioned on spending
The Harris County Judge and other leaders celebrated strides in their anti-crime initiatives, but that mood turned when she was posed this line of questioning.
Little League World Series: Pearland faces Honolulu, Hawaii in its 2nd game of tournament
The little leaguers are in win-and-advance mode, and Pearland faces a challenge in a team that has outscored its opponents 23-1.
