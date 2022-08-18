ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

CLEAR Alert discontinued for missing Houston woman

HOUSTON — A CLEAR Alert was discontinued Sunday morning for a missing Houston woman who was last seen near the University of Houston. The woman was reported missing Saturday on Martin Luther King Boulevard near University Lofts on the UH campus. The alert for her disappearance was discontinued around 9 a.m.
KHOU

Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston State University public art

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — You can find art just about anywhere in the Houston area – that includes college and university campuses. Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is no exception. "The campus itself is beautiful. We have rolling hills, lots of trees," Michael Henderson, chair of the SHSU...
iheart.com

Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'

University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
KHOU

KHOU 11 Morning News

Houston’s leading morning talk show, hosted by Deborah Duncan. Features celebrity interviews, lifestyle content, and all things Houston.
KHOU

KHOU

