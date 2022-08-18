ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Registration opens for UW Extension's online Master Gardener training

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Extension’s fall/winter online Master Gardener training will be offered from Sept. 15, 2022-Feb. 16, 2023. The 16-week course, which includes breaks for holidays, features approximately 48 hours of gardening instruction led by subject matter experts in the UW Extension.

“The course is for anyone with an interest in gardening, from beginning gardeners to experienced gardeners. The focus is all about growing in Wyoming,” said Master Gardener Statewide Coordinator Chris Hilgert in a news release.

Live classes take place via Zoom on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. Class sessions are also recorded.

Registration for the 2022-23 online training is open until the course begins on Sept. 15. To sign up, visit bit.ly/master-gardener-2022 . The registration fee is $150.

Topics include an overview of the training; basic botany; soils and composting; plant propagation; season extension; growing vegetables and herbs; fruit trees and berry crops; site analysis and landscape design; herbaceous plants; woody plants; lawn care; weed management; integrated pest management; diagnosing plant problems; entomology; and volunteering in the Master Gardener program.

Instructors include Hilgert and nine other experts from the UW Extension.

Participants will receive an electronic copy of "Sustainable Horticulture for Wyoming: A Master Gardener Handbook," as well as a variety of other resources provided by instructors.

