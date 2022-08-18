ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Squatters move in as Perkins Homes demolition continues, raising concerns for neighbors

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Opening the front door to find a bag full of human feces is how one woman in Little Italy started her day. Temporah, who didn’t want to reveal her last name, has lived in Baltimore for decades. She said since the Perkins Homes demolition began, there have been problems with squatters and crime in the area. While she said she’s glad the demolition and redevelopment are happening, she wants to see the city ensure safety in the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Special guest stops by the Baltimore City Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A special guest stopped by the Baltimore City Fire Department, Friday. The Baltimore Orioles Bird flew by Engine 27 for the fire department's Friday at the Firehouse youth event!. The Orioles Bird played games, enjoyed free lunch with attending kids and toured the station.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Violence in Federal Hill prompts additional patrols

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City police promised beef up patrols in the Federal Hill community after a series of fights broke out in the middle of the street. Last weekend, a brawl at Charles and Cross Streets alarmed many of the longtime residents in the community. "People can't go down...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Battle of the bands takes over the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — School is just right around the corner, the perfect time to party and celebrate the final few weeks of summer!. A chorus of activity at the Battle of the Bands swarmed the Inner Harbor, Saturday. Photojournalist Drew Fox stopped by to bring us the highlights from...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman says added patrols expected in Federal Hill after violent weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Councilman whose district includes Federal Hill says Baltimore City Police Department responded to his call for increased patrols in the area, following a large fight in the street last weekend. According to Councilman Eric Costello, BPD assured him; “There will be significant increased deployment with...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Safety tips for students riding bikes to school

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Summer is almost over and the new school year is arriving all across Maryland!. This means many students will be independently traveling from home to school by bicycle. Baltimore County Police Department gives these tips for students to stay safe while riding bikes to school on...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Morgan State renting out Baltimore hotel to house hundreds of students

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Taylor Johnson is gearing up for his freshman year of college. “Morgan State was a perfect choice for me,” Johnson said Friday. But the 18-year-old from Newark, New Jersey will not be living in a dorm room this fall. Instead he’ll be living in a hotel, along with a few hundred other Morgan State University Students.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded in afternoon shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Saturday afternoon. Preliminary reports say a man in his 30s was injured near Towanda Avenue at about 2 p.m. This is a developing story, stay with FOX45 for updates.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the arm in southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the arm last night, according to Baltimore City Police. Officers were sent to the 500 block of North Rose Street just after 10 p.m. because of a Shot-Spotter alert. When officers arrived, they found a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Water Rescue in Hereford County

One person was injured after jumping into shallow water in Hereford County, according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire Department and Carrol County Fire Department are at 18100 Prettyboy Dam Rd after assisting the individual who was hurt. Stay with FOX45 news for updates.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
