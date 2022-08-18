Three former NBA stars weigh in on the recruitment of Bronny James

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Zach Shugan
Bronny James is only a junior in high school, but he's already dominating the headlines like a seasoned pro.

In the same week James threw down a dunk in Paris and was predicted to commit to the Oregon Ducks , the talented hooper is now being actively recruited by former NBA stars during an ESPN broadcast.

Speaking on Tuesday's edition of NBA Today, a trio of NBA veterans offered their perspective on where James should play college basketball.

Jalen Rose, who starred at Michigan before playing in the NBA for over a decade, wants James to become a Wolverine. Rose pointed out the relationship between James' family and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, who won two championships with LeBron as part of the Miami Heat.

Matt Barnes, a UCLA legend who made a name for himself in the NBA with his defensive prowess and three-point shooting, told James he should stay close to home and play for a historic program. With LeBron signing a two-year extension with the Lakers today that keeps him in Los Angeles until 2024 at the earliest, Bronny could go home for dinner whenever he misses his family.

Kendrick Perkins, who went straight from high school to the NBA in 2003, views Ohio State as the best option for Bronny. With the Buckeyes, James could return to his home state where Perkins sees him as the would-be biggest star on campus.

James is a 6-foot-3 shooting guard out of Sierra Canyon (California) who is ranked No. 44 nationally by the On3 consensus . In addition to Michigan, UCLA and Ohio State, the junior is reportedly being recruited by Oregon, USC, Kentucky and more.

Who will be the next big name in basketball to try and get Bronny James to commit to their alma mater?

