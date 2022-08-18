Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Battle Creek Introduces The Taste Of The Creek
Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
A National Co2 Shortage May Cause A Local Beer Drought
Imagine this. It’s Saturday afternoon, you’ve just finished mowing the lawn, and you decide to take a quick drive to the party store for a six-pack of your favorite beer. The problem is, that kid at the counter informs you that your particular brand isn’t currently available, due to a supply chain issue. “A problem?”, you may ask. “Ya.”, the pimply-faced kid replies, “Some kind of gas thing.”
ONGOING: Kalamazoo Police Surrounded Home for Standoff Situation
UPDATE: 5 p.m. - Police have ended a standoff that lasted nearly 3 hours in Kalamazoo. Authorities entered a home on Tuesday at around 2 p.m. with a K-9 unit. Police say the person they were looking for was not in the home, however, they did find other people. It...
Ready to ‘Ohh and Ahh’? Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise is This Weekend
Photo by Seb [ P34K ] Hamel on Unsplash[/caption]I don't know why, but this year, the Woodward Dream Cruise just kind of snuck up on me. This annual event that sprouted organically in Motown has become a major event. The main day-long event this year happens on Saturday, August 20th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If You Think It was Hot At Kalamazoo’s Ribfest, Just Wait 30 Years
Depending on what side your politics fall on, you're either going to agree or disagree with what you read here. But the finest weatherman in the country, WGN-TV, Chicago's Tom Skilling says if you think it was hot last weekend, it's only going to get worse. A lot worse; as in consider buying stock in a company that makes underarm deodorant, and one that makes fans, or air conditioners.
4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family
With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
Would You Stay in This Michigan “Hanging Oasis” for $100 a Night?
Recently, at least on social media, people have been expressing their frustrations with listings found on Airbnb. Mostly, the complaints have to do with lack of cleanliness, unexpected fees, expected chores, and the listing, overall, not being worth the money that was charged. A quick search on Tiktok of "Airbnb...
The Beer is Back! River Trade Brewing Opens in Downtown Constantine
It's been years since brews were poured at 145 Washington St. in downtown Constantine, MI but once again the beer is flowing as the former location of Constantine Brewing Co. is now home to River Trade Brewing Co. Owned by husband and wife duo Brandon and Ashley Magnus, the family-friendly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two People Steal Plants Off Vine Neighborhood Porch in Kalamazoo
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, 8/10, security footage captured what appears to be a couple of very bold porch pirates calmly perusing a selection of plants. On private property. The security footage, which was shared on Kalamazoo's Reddit, shows two unidentified women not just browsing this selection of...
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
Bronco Bash 2022 Live Entertainment Lineup
For the first time since 2019, Bronco Bash is back, live, and in person on the Western Michigan University campus. We welcome the students back to campus every year with food, live entertainment, and hundreds of vendor booths at the Sangren Mall on the Western Michigan University campus. This year, this popular event takes place on Tuesday, August 30th, from 3-6 PM. You don't have to be a student to enjoy the fun. There will be over 450 vendor booths on site according to the official Bronco Bash website,
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect Accused of Firing At Police Apprehended After Tuesday Standoff and Search
We now have more information on the Standoff Incident that took place Tuesday in Kalamazoo. Police say they were looking for a 42-year-old man, suspected of firing his weapon into the air at a grocery store, and then turning it at officers on August 13th. At around noon on Tuesday,...
Keys to the ‘City of Kalamazoo’ Up For Grabs on Ebay
Silly me, I thought you had to earn something like this! I keep forgetting that money can't buy happiness- but it can sure help. A rare treasure recently popped up on popular auction site Ebay.com. Not much is known about the item listed for sale, but the pictures seem to back up this seller's claims. An Ebay seller out of Mattawan, MI has just listed a "Key to the City of Kalamazoo" and it's up for grabs to the highest bidder!
Battle Creek’s Competitive Eater Nathan Klein Now Eating The UP
You may have read about Nathan Klein's exploits on this site before. The Battle Creek man enjoys travel and competitive eating challenges. And this summer he headed for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This might read like one of those back-to-school compositions teachers would assign on the first day of school: "What I did on my summer vacation".
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
Gunman Escapes Kalamazoo Police While Firing Shots
An armed robber remains at large after escaping from Kalamazoo Police and firing shots at the pursuing officer. Officers responded to a robbery in the 2100-block of South Burdick Street, at around 8 PM Saturday evening. A male suspect had walked into a business while armed with a rifle and demanding money. He began firing the weapon at the clerk, and also a patron who was inside the business and then fled in a vehicle.
Kalamazoo Police Chief Coakley Put On Administrative Leave After Charges Leveled
City of Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on paid administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema after allegations of harassment were been filed by city employees against Coakley. Coakley has been relieved of all Public Safety authority and responsibilities. In conjunction with this investigation, the City of Kalamazoo has hired an outside, independent investigator to carefully investigate the accusations.
Do You Remember the Worm Woman from Kalamazoo?
Mary Appelhof was known as the Worm Woman from Kalamazoo due to her extensive work with worms. Appelhof dug deep to create systems for using worms to recycle food waste into fertilizer. In fact, the Worm Woman traveled the world as an international spokesperson and emissary of worm workers according to Vermico.com,
Kalamazoo Is A Great City To Take Your Racoon For A Walk Apparently
I've seen some unusual pets in my life. My brother has ferrets and birds, I've known people who have snakes and spiders, and even one person who kept a few llamas as pets. But a raccoon is one I've never personally seen... until this video went viral in Kalamazoo this week.
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0