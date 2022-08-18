ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1077 WRKR

Battle Creek Introduces The Taste Of The Creek

Here we are, talking about food again, but I can't say anything other than we like our food up here in the mitten state. We could talk about all types of Michigan munchies from Faygo, Vernor's, sugar factory, or even olive burgers and still have hours of content to rummage through. Finding the hidden gems is always hard to find, mostly by word of mouth, and once you find one you hang onto it forever.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1077 WRKR

A National Co2 Shortage May Cause A Local Beer Drought

Imagine this. It’s Saturday afternoon, you’ve just finished mowing the lawn, and you decide to take a quick drive to the party store for a six-pack of your favorite beer. The problem is, that kid at the counter informs you that your particular brand isn’t currently available, due to a supply chain issue. “A problem?”, you may ask. “Ya.”, the pimply-faced kid replies, “Some kind of gas thing.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
State
Georgia State
Kalamazoo, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
State
Indiana State
City
Paradise, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR

If You Think It was Hot At Kalamazoo’s Ribfest, Just Wait 30 Years

Depending on what side your politics fall on, you're either going to agree or disagree with what you read here. But the finest weatherman in the country, WGN-TV, Chicago's Tom Skilling says if you think it was hot last weekend, it's only going to get worse. A lot worse; as in consider buying stock in a company that makes underarm deodorant, and one that makes fans, or air conditioners.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family

With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Florida Keys#Urban Construction#Mdot
1077 WRKR

Two People Steal Plants Off Vine Neighborhood Porch in Kalamazoo

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, 8/10, security footage captured what appears to be a couple of very bold porch pirates calmly perusing a selection of plants. On private property. The security footage, which was shared on Kalamazoo's Reddit, shows two unidentified women not just browsing this selection of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August

Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
HARTFORD, MI
1077 WRKR

Bronco Bash 2022 Live Entertainment Lineup

For the first time since 2019, Bronco Bash is back, live, and in person on the Western Michigan University campus. We welcome the students back to campus every year with food, live entertainment, and hundreds of vendor booths at the Sangren Mall on the Western Michigan University campus. This year, this popular event takes place on Tuesday, August 30th, from 3-6 PM. You don't have to be a student to enjoy the fun. There will be over 450 vendor booths on site according to the official Bronco Bash website,
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
1077 WRKR

Keys to the ‘City of Kalamazoo’ Up For Grabs on Ebay

Silly me, I thought you had to earn something like this! I keep forgetting that money can't buy happiness- but it can sure help. A rare treasure recently popped up on popular auction site Ebay.com. Not much is known about the item listed for sale, but the pictures seem to back up this seller's claims. An Ebay seller out of Mattawan, MI has just listed a "Key to the City of Kalamazoo" and it's up for grabs to the highest bidder!
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Battle Creek’s Competitive Eater Nathan Klein Now Eating The UP

You may have read about Nathan Klein's exploits on this site before. The Battle Creek man enjoys travel and competitive eating challenges. And this summer he headed for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This might read like one of those back-to-school compositions teachers would assign on the first day of school: "What I did on my summer vacation".
1077 WRKR

WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?

The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Gunman Escapes Kalamazoo Police While Firing Shots

An armed robber remains at large after escaping from Kalamazoo Police and firing shots at the pursuing officer. Officers responded to a robbery in the 2100-block of South Burdick Street, at around 8 PM Saturday evening. A male suspect had walked into a business while armed with a rifle and demanding money. He began firing the weapon at the clerk, and also a patron who was inside the business and then fled in a vehicle.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Police Chief Coakley Put On Administrative Leave After Charges Leveled

City of Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley has been placed on paid administrative leave by City Manager James Ritsema after allegations of harassment were been filed by city employees against Coakley. Coakley has been relieved of all Public Safety authority and responsibilities. In conjunction with this investigation, the City of Kalamazoo has hired an outside, independent investigator to carefully investigate the accusations.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Do You Remember the Worm Woman from Kalamazoo?

Mary Appelhof was known as the Worm Woman from Kalamazoo due to her extensive work with worms. Appelhof dug deep to create systems for using worms to recycle food waste into fertilizer. In fact, the Worm Woman traveled the world as an international spokesperson and emissary of worm workers according to Vermico.com,
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy