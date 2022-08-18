Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested following standoff, shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police say he prompted a standoff, locking down a northside neighborhood. Fargo Police say around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, they were called to the 1000 block of 35th St. N. for someone experiencing a mental health emergency.
kvrr.com
Fargo Man Arrested For Assaulting Barnes County Deputy
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Fargo man is facing several felony charges after allegedly assaulting a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy. Authorities say 49-year-old Dustin Lende was being pursued in Cass County for a prior incident and it ended when he fled into Barnes County. Deputies later responded...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Police and SWAT arrest man following standoff in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE)-- Fargo Police are identifying the man involved in a south Fargo standoff Tuesday morning. Authorities arrested 19-year-old Anthony E. Kaykay in the 2200 blk of 6th Ave. S., following the execution of a high-risk search warrant in collaboration with the Red River Valley SWAT Team.
kfgo.com
Minot man charged in fatal I-94 crash west of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a Minot man with negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in a deadly collision last January on I-94 west of Fargo. 43-year-old Mario Butler is also charged with driving under suspension and having no liability insurance. An...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Minnesota attorney arrested; reports of assault
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman at the center of an assault case that landed an attorney in jail has now passed away, according to her grandfather. Media reports indicate attorney Anders Odegaard was booked into Marshall County Jail for assaulting his ex-wife. Reports indicate she was then flown to a hospital in Fargo.
kfgo.com
Man arrested during serving of high risk warrant at Fargo apt. complex
FARGO (KFGO) – Police say a man wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment was arrested Tuesday morning at Arbor Apartments on 23rd St. S when officers and Red River Valley SWAT served a high-risk warrant. He’s identified as 19-year-old Anthony Kaykay of Fargo. Kaykay was wanted in connection with a...
kfgo.com
Assault victim flees Fargo police, wanted on outstanding warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Fargo police responded to a hospital to talk with a victim of an assault. The 21-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, ran from officers a half hour later. Police set up a perimeter in the area of 45th Street and...
valleynewslive.com
Man with outstanding warrants eludes police
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man with outstanding warrants eluded Fargo Police early Monday morning. Just before 3:30, authorities were called to a local healthcare facility for a report of an assault. That person, a 21-year-old man with outstanding warrants, ran from officers. Police then set up a...
valleynewslive.com
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charges have been filed against the man accused of leaving his tow truck on the interstate in late-January which later led to a crash that left a mother of four dead, and three others severely injured. 43-year-old Mario Butler has been charged in Cass...
valleynewslive.com
St. Michael man sentenced in deadly crash on Spirit Lake Reservation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United States Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl announced that Winter Skye Bigtrack, age 19 of St. Michael, ND, appeared before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte, U.S. District Court, Fargo, ND, and was sentenced to 57 months in prison after having plead guilty to three counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. Judge Welte also sentenced Bigtrack to 3 years of supervised release and $76,786.42 restitution.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man found unresponsive in Fargo hotel hot tub
(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after being found unresponsive in a hot tub at a Fargo hotel. Emergency crews responded to the 44-hundred block of 19th Avenue South Monday morning, where they found the unresponsive 59-year-old. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Authorities believe he died...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo PD asks for help in finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old female Daisy Dockter. Dockter ran away from home and was last seen around midnight on Sunday, August 21st. She is 5′7 and was wearing the outfit pictured when she left....
valleynewslive.com
Good Samaritans scammed out of thousands with fake jewelry
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a staple of Midwest life, folks willing to lend a helping hand to a stranger in need. However, some in the valley have learned that where some see kindness, others see opportunity. Over the last few weeks one local jewelry store has...
Fargo man sentenced to federal prison for possession of ‘ghost guns’, imported suppressors
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A Fargo man has been sentenced to federal prison after a search of his home revealed an arsenal of illegal firearms. The case came to the attention of law enforcement after members of the United States Customs and Border Protection intercepted a package from China going to Fargo that was revealed […]
kvrr.com
Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding. Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
kvrr.com
House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house. Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School. The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street. It then...
kvrr.com
Man Wanted for Manslaughter After Body Was Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia, who has no permanent address. Garcia is wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault after a man’s body was found in the 50 block of North Broadway last Sunday. He is 5’6″ and weighs around 190 pounds....
valleynewslive.com
Trailer loaded with hay bales destroyed in fire near Horace
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A trailer loaded with hay bales was destroyed after a fire started Tuesday evening near Horace. Authorities say the flatbed trailer was being hauled by a pickup from Wild Rice to Glyndon. During the trip, the trailer and hay bales caught on fire. The...
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
kvrr.com
Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go. The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.
