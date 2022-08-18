ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Officials set to reveal Kansas sports betting launch date, report says

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvVTC_0hLOAtU000

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The official start date for sports betting in Kansas may be revealed soon.

According to betkansas.com, they have confirmed the official launch date with the Kansas Lottery, and the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission. The date for the announcement will be Aug. 18, 2022.

Betkansas.com goes on to say that Sportsbooks in Kansas will likely have the opportunity to start accepting wagers as soon as the Sept. 8 date that lawmakers set out when the bill that legalized sports betting was put forward earlier this year. No official start time has been made public yet, however.

Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands

An unnamed source reportedly told betkansas.com about the start date on the condition that they remain anonymous. The announcement on the sports betting start date will come in the early afternoon on Thursday, according to betkansas.com.

To read the full article on the announcement from betkansas.com, click here.

