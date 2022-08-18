Runaway teen from San Antonio believed to be in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old runaway from San Antonio.

Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she’s in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown and Lago Vista.

TCSO believes she is in danger.

Sorrentino is white, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

