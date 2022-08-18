ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runaway teen from San Antonio believed to be in Austin

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old runaway from San Antonio.

Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she’s in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown and Lago Vista.

TCSO believes she is in danger.

Sorrentino is white, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

SoFedUp
3d ago

She's probably safer wherever she is than with Child Protective Services! I think oftentimes, children are harmed instead of being protected...God bless and watch over her! Let her life improve and help her to succeed at everything she attempts. Amen 🙏❤️

Reply(3)
13
Robert Johnson
4d ago

Uuummm this is Texas at 17 you're an adult!! You can work graduate get a car your own place this is not a runaway this is a bird leaving the nest!!

Reply(9)
7
Markie N lori
3d ago

how does cps lose a child ? Yet another of the thousands of reasons why our cps system needs a total reboot and new staff and rules .

Reply
4
 

