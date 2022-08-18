ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

How will the $344M opioid settlement be spent in Trumbull County?

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPZN6_0hLO9myX00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Nine months ago, a jury in Cleveland Federal Court found that three major pharmacy chains had recklessly distributed pain pills in Trumbull and Lake counties . Wednesday, a federal judge announced the monetary settlement in the case and for both counties, it’ll mean a windfall well into the hundreds of millions. So, how will all that money be spent?

Around Courthouse Square in Warren on Wednesday, some of the talk was about the mega settlement coming to Trumbull County by way of three of the largest drug stores.

Hockey team looking for host families this season

“Beyond pleased,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

He was referring to the $650 million settlement ordered by Federal Judge Dan Polster. The money will come from CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. Trumbull County will get $344 million or $22.9 million a year for 15 years.

Cantalamessa said the money should be spent in four areas — prevention, education, law enforcement and treatment.

“It can be all the way to possibly new facilities for addiction and rehabilitation that are run by certified and licensed individuals,” said Cantalamessa.

“I’m pleased with the amount of the settlement that we received, yes,” said April Caraway, who runs the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

She said the plan is to spend the money on programs the county does not have.

“Things like different prevention programs in the schools, harm reduction strategies, specific programs for women and kids, housing, employment, long-term treatment programs,” said Caraway.

Caraway is also big on getting the money into the elementary schools and letting children know the dangers early.

“We cannot have another generation starting and using prescription opioids. We know how addictive they are now. We know how they change your brain, they change your thinking, and we have to stop early use,” said Caraway.

She also believes the money spent could also eventually help Trumbull County’s economy.

“People don’t want to come in if they see us as an impoverished, addicted community. They want to come in and build businesses in a thriving community with people who can work in those jobs,” said Caraway.

Caraway said the plan now is to form a nine-member board that will oversee how the money will be spent. She says the judge has also ordered an administrator to be hired.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that CVS and Walgreens plan to appeal the settlement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Warren, OH
Government
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Warren, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
beavercountyradio.com

Columbiana, Ohio Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident in Homewood Borough

(Homewood Borough, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle accident on August 6, 2022, at 10:01 PM on Big Beaver Boulevard in Homewood Borough, Beaver County. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 46-year-old Anthony...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Economy#Mental Health#Cleveland Federal Court#Federal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
cleveland19.com

‘Several pounds’ of marijuana, crack cocaine seized by police in eastern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Warren, Ohio interrupted an operation that involved individuals filling empty drug packages with marijuana to make it look like it is commercial-grade product from California. The department said officers executed a search warrant on 7th Street SW on Wednesday and recovered a firearm, drugs,...
WARREN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy