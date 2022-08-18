ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman launches new fundraiser

While Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman prepares for his senior year at Lincoln East, he’s also making it clear what’s important to him off the field. The 4-star prospect who is being recruited by some of the best programs in the country is going to be an asset for whatever college he chooses and not just because of what he can do on the gridiron. He demonstrated that again on Friday night when he announced he was starting a new fundraiser that’s aimed at helping the kids in Nebraska’s foster care system.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Bellevue, NE
Lincoln, NE
Education
Omaha, NE
Education
City
Omaha, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, discusses sellout streak with 2022 season approaching

Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s athletic director, expects the Cornhuskers to continue its sellout streak during the 2022 season. The current sellout streak stands at 382 consecutive games. Nebraska’s first game of the season will be a neutral site game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Since the season opener will not be held in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers will have to wait until Sept. 3 to see if the sellout streak continues.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Raiola
visitomaha.com

Best Places for Hiking in Omaha, Nebraska

From the rolling Ponca Hills in Nebraska to the scenic Loess Hills across the river in Iowa, there are plenty of hiking opportunities to explore in the Omaha area. Plus, many of these same trails offer other recreational fun like snowshoeing and mountain biking and past times like birding. So the next time you’re in the Omaha area, lace up your sneakers and hit one of the area trails/parks below for some good old-fashioned hiking (and more).
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Morning clouds turning sunny this afternoon

A registered sex offender who runs a treatment house in Omaha for other sex offenders has been arrested for sexual assault. As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America's dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha's fallen hero rise across Nebraska. Celebrating Afghan Independence Day in...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha fallen hero honored in Beaver Lake

Morning low clouds will keep temperatures a little cooler today. We'll stay in the 70s most of the day, afternoon sunshine should warm highs to around 80. Clearing and warming this weekend, heat returns late next week. Daegan Page Way celebrated in Beaver Lake. Updated: 18 hours ago. As the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Build the community': Nebraska Parkour opens gym off 84th and West Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Parkour owner Mitchell Tillwick watched beginners and novices zip from point a to point b during his gym's grand opening Saturday. The former Bennington High School wrestler said he was driving home from practice and thought about free running. He Googled a group, and his enthusiasm took off.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Huskers#Highschoolsports#Wowt#Offensive Line Coach
beckersspine.com

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location

Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. More on a controversial petition filed in Bellevue in an attempt to ban abortions within city limits. Redeveloping Bellevue's Olde Towne. Updated: 18 hours ago. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Nebraska campaign...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Beaver Lake in Cass County honors Cpl. Daegan Page

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America’s dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha’s fallen hero — Marine Corporal Daegan Page — rise across Nebraska. Beaver Lake in Cass County where his dad’s side of the family...
CASS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Early fog, beautiful Sunday afternoon

One of WOWT's original photographers celebrated his birthday recently. Cooling down tonight with clear skies and light winds. More summer heat returns for next week. Volunteers helped paint more than two dozen Omaha homes.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Celebrating Afghan Independence Day in Omaha

As the calendar brings us closer to the first anniversary of America's dramatic exit from Afghanistan, memories of Omaha's fallen hero rise across Nebraska. Registered sex offender arrested for sexual assault in Sarpy County. Updated: 6 hours ago. A registered sex offender who runs a treatment house in Omaha for...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy