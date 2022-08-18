Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Huskers’ target Caleb Bryant decommits from Utah
Nebraska football might have a second shot at a talented defensive lineman. Caleb Bryant out of Vicksburg, Mississippi has been committed to the Utah Utes since June but recently had a change of heart. The 3-star prospect took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce that he was officially decommitting.
Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman launches new fundraiser
While Nebraska football target Malachi Coleman prepares for his senior year at Lincoln East, he’s also making it clear what’s important to him off the field. The 4-star prospect who is being recruited by some of the best programs in the country is going to be an asset for whatever college he chooses and not just because of what he can do on the gridiron. He demonstrated that again on Friday night when he announced he was starting a new fundraiser that’s aimed at helping the kids in Nebraska’s foster care system.
Scott Frost downplays excessive vomiting at practice: 'I might have exaggerated the puking a bit'
Nebraska football is not going to let a lack of hard work in practice be a valid excuse this season. A few days ago, Scott Frost told reporters that offensive line coach Donovan Railoa was eliciting ’15 to 20′ pukes from the offensive linemen each practice period. And...
Bellevue West vs. Creighton Prep headlines Week 0 high school football action
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Week 0 of high school provided football provided just a little taste of what a full slate of Friday night will look like starting next. Here are the games from tonight. NORTH PLATTE AT PAPIO SOUTH. COLUMBUS AT FREMONT.
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, discusses sellout streak with 2022 season approaching
Trev Alberts, Nebraska’s athletic director, expects the Cornhuskers to continue its sellout streak during the 2022 season. The current sellout streak stands at 382 consecutive games. Nebraska’s first game of the season will be a neutral site game against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Since the season opener will not be held in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers will have to wait until Sept. 3 to see if the sellout streak continues.
Former Nebraska Coach Solich Honored By Field Naming at Ohio U
Coaches with longevity like Frank Solich don't come around often. The former Nebraska Head Coach and more recently longtime Ohio Bobcat Head Coach has received a tremendous honor from the last coaching stop of his career. Ohio University announced on Thursday that the legendary coach will forever be enshrined as...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
Best Places for Hiking in Omaha, Nebraska
From the rolling Ponca Hills in Nebraska to the scenic Loess Hills across the river in Iowa, there are plenty of hiking opportunities to explore in the Omaha area. Plus, many of these same trails offer other recreational fun like snowshoeing and mountain biking and past times like birding. So the next time you’re in the Omaha area, lace up your sneakers and hit one of the area trails/parks below for some good old-fashioned hiking (and more).
Morning clouds turning sunny this afternoon
Omaha fallen hero honored in Beaver Lake
'Build the community': Nebraska Parkour opens gym off 84th and West Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Parkour owner Mitchell Tillwick watched beginners and novices zip from point a to point b during his gym's grand opening Saturday. The former Bennington High School wrestler said he was driving home from practice and thought about free running. He Googled a group, and his enthusiasm took off.
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms
Alpaca, a for-profit company, is delivering back-to-school supplies to 700 Omaha teachers, and will continue to deliver supplies each month this school year.
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Beaver Lake in Cass County honors Cpl. Daegan Page
Early fog, beautiful Sunday afternoon
Celebrating Afghan Independence Day in Omaha
