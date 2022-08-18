Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Brittle Bones
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bones so weak that the slightest tumble for fall can break them, that’s the reality for thousands of children who live with non-cancerous bone tumors. Nobody knows why they form but a new technique is helping make those brittle bones stronger so kids can be kids.
Port Arthur News
Welfare check leads to woman found with multiple ID cards, methamphetamines and indictment
During a welfare check on a female transient slumped over a curb and foaming at the mouth, police reportedly found her in possession of identification belonging to four different people. The woman, later identified as 41-year-old Anna Mae Kelly, was indicted recently for fraudulent use of identification. Beaumont police were...
westcentralsbest.com
Beauregard Detective Awarded Narcotics Agent of the Year
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office proudly announces that Detective Courtney Spikes is being recognized for all of her hard work and dedication by the Louisiana Narcotics Officers Association and was awarded the Narcotics Agent of the Year 2022. Congratulations Detective Spikes and thank you for all of your hard work.
nomadlawyer.org
Sulphur: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sulphur, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sulphur Louisiana. Sulphur is a city in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. As of the 2010 census, the city has a population of 20,410. part of the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are many things to do in Sulphur, and we will take a look at a few of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
Elected officials express optimism for future at 17th Legisgator luncheon
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Optimistic - that’s how state and federal lawmakers seem to feel at today’s Legisgator luncheon at L’Auberge Casino Resort. As the second anniversary of Hurricane Laura approaches, leaders are hopeful that better times are coming for the Lake Area. It can be...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Car Wash Burglary in Westlake
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with June Car Wash Burglary in Westlake. Westlake, Louisiana – On August 20, 2022, Westlake Police Chief Christopher Wilrye revealed that an arrest had been made in connection with the Blast and Vac Car Wash burglary after further investigation. Jacob Alan Montgomery, of Westlake,...
Louisiana Mother Charged With Leaving Infant Daughter In Hot SUV For 5 Hours
The police charged a Louisiana mother with second-degree murder for allegedly leaving her six-month-old baby in a hot SUV for approximately five hours, according to KPLC TV. Ivy Lee, 22, signaled an off-duty deputy for help when she discovered her child, Carissa Lewis, was not breathing, states the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office press release, People reports.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory rescinded in Sulphur
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory for the City of Sulphur in the affected areas from Maplewood Drive to Oakley Drive and Palermo Drive to Sylvan Oaks Drive has been rescinded, Sulphur City Hall said. Water samples were tested by the Louisiana Department of Health and tested negative...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Charles American Press
Local bakery giving away 250 bundtlets on Sept. 1
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Lake Charles is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at its 4740 Nelson Road location to celebrate its 25th birthday. It’s part of a national celebration where bakeries from coast to coast will give out...
KPLC TV
Second Harvest Food Bank hosts Makin’ Groceries mobile market
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank held it’s grocery mobile market for residents in Lake Charles on August 20. Free blood pressure and blood sugar checks were provided by the SWLA Center for Health Services. The market offered freshly stocked low priced food as part of...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory rescinded in West Oak Lane area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory affecting customers in the West Oak Lane area has been rescinded, the City of Lake Charles said. The advisory was issued following a temporary disruption of service that was necessary to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation and the necessary tie-ins.
westcentralsbest.com
Three Arrested in Bank Break-in
Jessica Herring, News Director, West Centrals Best Radio. Cameron Parish, LA - Two suspects in an overnight break-in at a First Horizon Bank in Cameron Parish have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beaumontcvb.com
Family Fit Activities in Beaumont
Sometimes, you just need a break. Whether it's school or work, everyone of all ages deserves to take some time off to have fun and let loose! What better way to do it than an outing for some amazing family fun around Beaumont? There are all kinds of exciting and special activities to choose from.
Authorities Asking for Assistance in Weaver Road Vehicle Burglary Case in Lake Charles
On August 19, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 4900 block of Weaver Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between August 17th at 5 PM and August 18th at 7 AM. CPSO is asking anyone who may have...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 18, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 18, 2022. Joshua Jamal Cole, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges). Israel P. Duncan, 22, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia. Norma Lee Doyle, 45, DeQuincy: Obstruction of justice. Edward Deshund...
brproud.com
Student in Louisiana arrested after search outside high school allegedly uncovers loaded gun and marijuana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old student was arrested after a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer got a whiff of marijuana. CPSO says that smell was “coming from a group of students” outside LaGrange High School on Wednesday, August 17. A search was...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at the intersection of McNesse Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
North Vermilion High student detained for alleged gun on campus
North Vermilion High student detained for alleged gun on campus
KPLC TV
Arrest made in Blast and Vac Car Wash investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An arrest was made in connection with the burglary at the Blast and Vac Car Wash, according to the Westlake Police Department. Jacob Alan Montgomery of Westlake was arrested and charged with Simple Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, and Theft of a Dollar Machine Reader, Westlake Police said.
Comments / 0