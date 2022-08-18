ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: Brittle Bones

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bones so weak that the slightest tumble for fall can break them, that’s the reality for thousands of children who live with non-cancerous bone tumors. Nobody knows why they form but a new technique is helping make those brittle bones stronger so kids can be kids.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Beauregard Detective Awarded Narcotics Agent of the Year

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office proudly announces that Detective Courtney Spikes is being recognized for all of her hard work and dedication by the Louisiana Narcotics Officers Association and was awarded the Narcotics Agent of the Year 2022. Congratulations Detective Spikes and thank you for all of your hard work.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
nomadlawyer.org

Sulphur: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sulphur, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sulphur Louisiana. Sulphur is a city in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. As of the 2010 census, the city has a population of 20,410. part of the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are many things to do in Sulphur, and we will take a look at a few of them.
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

Boil advisory rescinded in Sulphur

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory for the City of Sulphur in the affected areas from Maplewood Drive to Oakley Drive and Palermo Drive to Sylvan Oaks Drive has been rescinded, Sulphur City Hall said. Water samples were tested by the Louisiana Department of Health and tested negative...
SULPHUR, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Text Messaging#Fraud
Lake Charles American Press

Local bakery giving away 250 bundtlets on Sept. 1

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Lake Charles is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at its 4740 Nelson Road location to celebrate its 25th birthday. It’s part of a national celebration where bakeries from coast to coast will give out...
KPLC TV

Second Harvest Food Bank hosts Makin’ Groceries mobile market

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank held it’s grocery mobile market for residents in Lake Charles on August 20. Free blood pressure and blood sugar checks were provided by the SWLA Center for Health Services. The market offered freshly stocked low priced food as part of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory rescinded in West Oak Lane area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The boil advisory affecting customers in the West Oak Lane area has been rescinded, the City of Lake Charles said. The advisory was issued following a temporary disruption of service that was necessary to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation and the necessary tie-ins.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Three Arrested in Bank Break-in

Jessica Herring, News Director, West Centrals Best Radio. Cameron Parish, LA - Two suspects in an overnight break-in at a First Horizon Bank in Cameron Parish have been identified, authorities said. Derrick Haley, 18, and Gabriel Leger, 18, both of Lake Charles, were arrested in Lake Charles around 7 p.m...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
beaumontcvb.com

Family Fit Activities in Beaumont

Sometimes, you just need a break. Whether it's school or work, everyone of all ages deserves to take some time off to have fun and let loose! What better way to do it than an outing for some amazing family fun around Beaumont? There are all kinds of exciting and special activities to choose from.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 18, 2022. Joshua Jamal Cole, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges). Israel P. Duncan, 22, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia. Norma Lee Doyle, 45, DeQuincy: Obstruction of justice. Edward Deshund...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at the intersection of McNesse Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
WEST MONROE, LA
KPLC TV

Arrest made in Blast and Vac Car Wash investigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An arrest was made in connection with the burglary at the Blast and Vac Car Wash, according to the Westlake Police Department. Jacob Alan Montgomery of Westlake was arrested and charged with Simple Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, and Theft of a Dollar Machine Reader, Westlake Police said.
WESTLAKE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy