ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie City Council approves resolution to increase pay for council members

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCSti_0hLO8uku00

The Erie City Council meeting on Aug. 17 was a point of conversation for a contentious resolution, a raise for city council members starting in 2024.

We were at the Council Chambers for more on the ruling on the changes.

The Erie City Council voted to pass the resolution proposed by Councilwoman Flores. This increases the wages of council members with the vote being five to two.

Tensions were high in City Hall as several residents came to voice their concerns about doubling the salary of council members.

Those opposed argued that council members are public servants who shouldn’t be concerned with a raise like that.

Erie City Council discusses a potential pay raise for councilmembers

Another individual said that homeless individuals in the community should be helped with the funding.

One person who identified as a former member of the U.S. Army called the idea “despicable.”

Of the council members, Council President Liz Allen hoped going into the meeting that another solution could be reached.

“I’m kind of hoping that the council might be able to look for some kind of compromise on this. I think that a requested double pay from someone who is in her first eight months of office might rub some people the wrong way,” said Liz Allen, City Council President.

The salary of council members is something that has remained stagnant for nearly 40 years, and some community members recognized the need for change.

Help is on the way for those impacted by Raccoon Refuse closing

One resident that spoke came to support this resolution saying that investing in the future of city council is worthwhile.

Councilwoman Jasmine Flores, who sponsored the resolution, echoed that sentiment and added to it saying that a pay increase will help add diversity for the council and incentivize qualified individuals to commit to service.

“In order for us to be able to give all community members an opportunity to run for this office, it needs to be compensated a little bit more than what it currently is. $6,000 for the whole year is not adequate considering how much time you have to genuinely put into this position,” said Jasmine Flores, City of Erie Councilwoman.

Flores added that she was not concerned about how proposing this resolution would impact her legacy in city council and that she is excited to continue finding ways to support the Erie community throughout her four year term.

Those who opposed the resolution were City Council President Allen, as well as Councilman Maurice Troop.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

When all is said and done, the new wages will look to become $10,000 per year for council members and $12,000 per year for the president up to from $6,000 and $7,500 respectively.

These changes will go into effect in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 5

Johnny
3d ago

Really? How about more pay raises for teachers, or this money go to education in someway! Not these board members who give two craps about you, your kids!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Government Technology

Crawford County Looking to Add New Communications Tower

(TNS) - A second new emergency communications tower is being proposed for Crawford County. The Department of Public Safety is requesting county commissioners approve Mobilcom, a telecommunications provider, as the project manager for construction of a communications tower in southeastern Crawford County. The construction management cost would be $15,000 for a proposed tower in the area of Sugar Lake in Wayne Township, east of Cochranton.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Department Hires Another New Officer

The Jamestown Police Department has hired another new police officer. In a Facebook post this week, the department announced the arrival of Taylor Anderson, who obtained her education at Cassadaga Valley Central School, Jamestown Community College, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. Her favorite activities include going to the gym, being outdoors, snowmobiling, and spending time with her loved ones. Anderson's hiring was announced days after Tyler Simpson, another Cassadaga Valley and JCC alum, joined the department.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

TRC Planning to Open Retail Location in Downtown Jamestown

The Resource Center will soon be opening its first ever retail location. The store will be called "CHQ Plus," and it will be located in the Wellman Building on Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC Director of Employment and Community Services Terri Johnson says CHQ Plus will be selling items that are either made by members of the Chautauqua County community or produced by people with disabilities...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Thousands Are Expected At Celebrate Erie; Safety is A Top Concern

The three-day celebration of our city, Celebrate Erie, is about to get underway, and preparations to get downtown ready are already well underway. With large crowds expected, safety is top of mind. Erie's police Chief Spizarny says security will be tight this weekend. Forces from Millcreek Police, The Sheriff's Department,...
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Help is on the way for those impacted by Raccoon Refuse closing

Help is on the way for residents of surrounding municipalities that are being impacted by the closing of Raccoon Refuse. Here is what is being done and what is being asked of residents. Erie County and Borough officials are hoping to alleviate stress for residents that are left wondering how to properly dispose of their […]
LINESVILLE, PA
YourErie

Erie community gains new U.S. citizens

Erie County gained more residents Friday morning, as dozens of New American citizens were sworn in at the federal courthouse. Several times a year, New Americans become U.S. citizens and members of the Erie community. City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember attended the ceremony Friday morning. He said it’s great to see more diversity in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek students in two schools going back to construction

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek students in two schools will be going back this fall to buildings that are under construction. In an email to parents Friday, Aug. 19, the Millcreek Township School District announced that Walnut Creek and McDowell Intermediate buildings will still be undergoing construction into the beginning of the school year due to supply […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Politics Local#The Erie City Council#The Council Chambers#The U S Army#Raccoon R
explore venango

French Creek Is Focus of Greenways Awards Ceremony Today

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The public is invited to attend the Annual Greenways Awards Ceremony on Friday afternoon, August 19, in Franklin’s Riverfront Park. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. beneath a tent canopy–rain or shine. The Greenways Awards are presented by the Council on Greenways...
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Attorney To Retire

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendle announced today the retirement of County Attorney Stephen Abdella after 32 Years of service. He provided legal advice to many within the county including the County executive, Legislature, and most County Departments. As chief legal advisor for the...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Leaders across region working to collect trash build-up

Leaders from across the region are working to find a new trash collecting company, after the sudden closure of Raccoon Refuse. For several weeks, trash has accumulated in neighborhoods across the region. It’s the result of the closure of a garbage collecting company called Raccoon Refuse. Several municipalities contracted with the company include Union City, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Provides List of Resources for Raccoon Refuse Customers

Erie County is providing a list of resources for customers affected by the closure of Raccoon Refuse. County Executive Brenton Davis said the county is talking with Union City Borough and Summit Township about a possible drop-off site for trash until a new company is secured. Customers who paid for...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PennDOT announces maintenance schedules for week of August 22

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of August 22, 2022 for the northwest region. The Erie County schedule is: Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Crack Sealing Union Township SR 0008 Route 8 Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

License plate renewal event moves locations due to overwhelming response

A license plate renewal event has been shut down and moved due to an overwhelming response from the community and safety sightings from Millcreek Township Police. Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s Office welcomed drivers in Erie on Thursday to begin the process to receive a refurbished license plate. The process involves drivers filling out a form that […]
erienewsnow.com

The Homeless Community Grows in Downtown Erie Amid Celebrate Erie Weekend

Many residents are saying they're watching the homeless community grow in our area, and spend more time in Perry Square. Homelessness is a growing issue nationally and also in our area. The National Alliance to End Homelessness, estimates over 500,000 people are without a home. Erie Police Department is next...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pa. lawmakers give their thoughts on current gas prices

Gas prices have hit record highs this year and are slowly coming down, but here in Erie, they remain higher than in most places. To find out why, we asked lawmakers what they are doing to lessen the burden at the pump. In Erie, gas prices sit around $4.19 at some stations but on Aug. 14, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Fallout Continues From Raccoon Refuse Closure

When Raccoon Refuse suddenly closed Monday, 15,000 customers were left looking for answers, trying to find waste removal companies to collect weeks or months worth of trash. In Erie County, local government is stepping in. "We don't want this to pile up, and we sure don't want to have a...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Otters and Lake Erie Candy Co. launch ‘Little Free Library’

Two local companies are teaming up for one very important cause, that will help young children learn the importance of “hitting the books.” Lake Erie Candy and the Erie Otters launched their “Little Free Library program” over at the Village West Shopping Plaza. The program makes books available to kids, anywhere, anytime. This promotes literacy […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy