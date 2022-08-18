ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Fire at Casper Landfill

Early on Saturday morning, a wildland fire was reported on Amoco Road around 2:00 a.m. Casper Firefighters discovered a fire in the landfill. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire

CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming.

