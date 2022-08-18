Read full article on original website
Fire at Casper Landfill
Early on Saturday morning, a wildland fire was reported on Amoco Road around 2:00 a.m. Casper Firefighters discovered a fire in the landfill. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
oilcity.news
Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire
CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
Natrona County Agencies Respond to Simulated Plane Crash at Airport
Some souls got green ribbons; they, "the walking wounded," had minimal injuries and were coherent. Some souls got yellow ribbons; they were injured, but not severely. Some souls got red ribbons; they had severe injuries and needed transportation for immediate treatment. Six got black and white ribbons; they were "79,"...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple emergency response departments participate in disaster training
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Saturday August 20, a handful of different emergency response departments in Natrona County participated in a full scale emergency disaster drill near the Natrona County International Airport (NCIA). This training simulated an airplane crash and even had “victims”, who were supplied by Banner Health, act out different injuries which responding units had to diagnose and treat.
oilcity.news
Fees stolen from Muddy Mountain’s Rim Campground; BLM seeking information on theft
CASPER, Wyo. — Camping fees were recently stolen from the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming said on Thursday. Someone took the fee box from the Rim Campground, and the BLM suspects the theft occurred sometime between Aug. 2 and Aug. 16. “Anyone with...
Rollover Crash on the corner of Durbin and 15th Streets
There was an automobile crash on Friday sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle, causing it to rollover, according to the Casper Police. One person was involved in the crash and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The YMCA of Natrona County nearby...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/18/22–8/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Toilet destroyed by fireworks at David Street Station; suspects at large
CASPER, Wyo. — A toilet in the men’s room at David Street Station was destroyed by a firework in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Casper Police Department officer Scott Cogdill said in an email to Oil City. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video as part...
Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful
At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest-serving K-9
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
county17.com
10-year-old boy airlifted to Denver following ATV crash on Iberlin Ranch
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A boy was transported to a hospital in Casper and airlifted to a Denver hospital after he was in a crash of two ATV four-wheelers Aug. 12 in Campbell County, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. A 6-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy were both on ATVs...
Police Seeking Community’s Help in Searching for Missing Casper Man
The Casper Police Department has announced that Robert Ewings has been found "safe and sound." The CPD wishes to thank the community for their help and support. The Casper Police Department is is asking for the community's help in locating a missing Casper man. That's according to a press release...
oilcity.news
Fuel tanker truck rolls over, spills around 4,800 gallons of gasoline in Yellowstone on Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — A fuel tanker truck lost control, rolled over and spilled thousands of gallons of unleaded fuel early Friday morning while driving on a road that runs through Yellowstone National Park. The park said in a news release that the truck crashed in the early morning hours...
Natrona County Library Hosting Teen ‘Bermuda Triangle’ Escape Room
There's an awesome free event happening today for teenagers. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, Bermuda Triangle themed escape room. The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page states:. The Bermuda Triangle is a space in the North Atlantic where ships, planes, and people have allegedly gone missing....
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Nicolaysen Art Museum to seek new executive director with Andy Couch leaving Casper for new role in Oklahoma
CASPER, Wyo. — Nicolaysen Art Museum Executive Director Andy Couch will be leaving Casper to accept a new role as director of the Norman Firehouse Art Center in Oklahoma, the NIC announced Thursday. Couch’s last day at the NIC will be Friday, Sept. 9, when the museum holds its...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips (8/17/22–8/18/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. Reported Burglary, Wanted Person: Thursday, Aug. 18, 2:16 a.m. A woman and her friend called in for officers to stand by...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) ‘In a Land of Awe’: Casper author explores majesty of wild horses in Wyoming’s own backyard
CASPER, Wyo. — In early August, a Casper photographer uploaded a photo he captured of wild horses in Wyoming this summer. Within a week, thousands of people from around the world had seen it. What is it about wild horses that leads people from across the planet to seek...
oilcity.news
Man pleads guilty to joining window-shooting spree, will be released after 72 days in jail
CASPER, Wyo. — A man pleaded guilty in Natrona County District Court on Friday to participating in a car window shooting spree last April. As part of the agreement, Casey Neal will be released from detention on a $7,500 signature bond. He has been in jail for 72 days, his attorney Bailey Lozarri said. Bond had been set at $7,500 cash or surety.
Grant Street Grocery Hosting Nashville Hot Chicken Night, Serving Up Sammies and Beer
In terms of chicken sandwich phenomena, Popeyes ain't got nothin' on Grant Street Grocery. Last year, when Grant Street Grocery introduced Casper residents to its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, people lost their minds. That's how good it was. Social media pages were singing the praises of this delicious chicken sammy and Grant Street Grocery quickly ran out.
