Sikeston, MO

Mother is the 3rd person to die after Missouri home exploded

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — A young mother is the third member of her family to die in a gas explosion at her Missouri home, authorities said Friday. Myranda Gale Golden, 22, was hurt Monday when her home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames. She was taken to a burn unit in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 130 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Memphis. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri said in a news release that it was notified Friday that she had died. She was the mother of a 3-year-old who died Thursday and her significant other, Corey Coleman, died in the immediate aftermath of the blast.
Girl, 3, Dies After House Explosion In Southeast Missouri

Family offering cash reward for missing Sikeston woman

Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion.
Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department asked drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area. The fire department says cleanup should last...
Madison Co. authorities searching for missing man

Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Mississippi Co. coroner confirmed the death of...
Firefighters train on former bank building in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were taking advantage of an opportunity to get in some training over this weekend. They were able to train on various scenarios utilizing an empty structure within the City of Cape Girardeau. Fire crews were able to train...
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
Community checks out Poplar Bluff’s new police station

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff officers welcomed the community into their new police station that is being built on Saturday. Community residents walked into the new building on Shelby Road and were given a tour throughout the building. Officers showed people each room from administrative offices to evidence...
Sikeston officials warn propane gas users to watch for leaks

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An explosion at a Wyatt, Mo. home from a propane leak is catching the attention of officials in Sikeston. Leaders are offering safety tips to users, to help avoid a deadly spark in homes. “It’s a very volatile fuel that is very flammable and corrosive,” Sikeston...
