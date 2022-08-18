Read full article on original website
semoball.com
SE MISSOURIAN BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW: Jackson, Perryville boys soccer working for continued success
Both Perryville and Jackson’s boys soccer programs are coming off second place finishes at state in 2021. While both clubs are coming off a successful year, they are also losing key pieces to their success. Perryville went 23-4 in 2021 and fell to Winfield in the Class 2 title...
Missourinet
Head to Campbell for the Missouri Peach Fair’s final weekend (LISTEN)
Peaches for you and peaches for me. It’s all things peaches in southeast Missouri. Campbell’s Peach Fair is back for another year of sweet deliciousness. Alisa Nelson talks to Tony Adair about the fair. (LISTEN 05:26)
Mother is the 3rd person to die after Missouri home exploded
KTTS
Girl, 3, Dies After House Explosion In Southeast Missouri
KFVS12
Family offering cash reward for missing Sikeston woman
Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion.
Anna, Illinois, Named One Of The 15 Cities In America To ‘Stay Far Away From’
Everyone has places they refuse to visit or want to stay far away from for one reason or another. Today we are looking at a popular article released by Ranker. It looks at places you should allegedly stay very far away from. Sadly for Illinois, they have a town on this list.
KFVS12
Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department asked drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area. The fire department says cleanup should last...
KFVS12
Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported. Caruthersville officers were called to the 700 block of West Third Street in reference to a theft of electricity on Wednesday, August 17. Police said a caller told them he found an extension cord connected to an...
KFVS12
Madison Co. authorities searching for missing man
Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Mississippi Co. coroner confirmed the death of...
KFVS12
Firefighters train on former bank building in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were taking advantage of an opportunity to get in some training over this weekend. They were able to train on various scenarios utilizing an empty structure within the City of Cape Girardeau. Fire crews were able to train...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
KFVS12
Community checks out Poplar Bluff’s new police station
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff officers welcomed the community into their new police station that is being built on Saturday. Community residents walked into the new building on Shelby Road and were given a tour throughout the building. Officers showed people each room from administrative offices to evidence...
KFVS12
Sikeston officials warn propane gas users to watch for leaks
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An explosion at a Wyatt, Mo. home from a propane leak is catching the attention of officials in Sikeston. Leaders are offering safety tips to users, to help avoid a deadly spark in homes. “It’s a very volatile fuel that is very flammable and corrosive,” Sikeston...
