Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
PHOTOS: Portland receives beagle plane
A plane full of beagles touched down in Oregon on Aug. 20. Close to 150 dogs were on the flight, with 80 destined for OHS.
How a squirrel bridge in Longview turned into a city's love for rodents
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Ever played the game Frogger? It's an old arcade game where the player tries to safely get their frog to cross a busy-multi lane road without getting run over. So take that example and replace it with a squirrel. That is a squirrel's predicament everywhere when...
Man involved in two Portland shootings arrested in Auburn, Wash.
AUBURN, Wash. — A man was arrested on Friday near Seattle after several 911 calls reporting a driver pointing a weapon at other drivers on Interstate 5 in the Vancouver area, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said that troopers in the area responded just after 12:00 p.m. to...
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
Those strange lights in the sky over Portland will be back Sunday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Perhaps you were outside, enjoying the darkened sky Friday night. Maybe you didn't mean to be looking up at all, and you were just hanging out with some friends or family. But then something caught someone's eye — an odd string of light moving steadily across the sky.
Paddling on the Tualatin River | Grant's Getaways
TUALATIN, Ore. — There’s a tendency to think that great adventures often require travel to distant, exotic locations. I recently discovered that you don’t have to travel far to discover something new. I joined a unique hiking trip into a rugged and remote location that’s surprisingly not...
Hello, Rose City! premieres on KGW
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hello, Rose City! is a brand-new lifestyle show for Portland. It’s a show that embraces the fun and excitement of the Rose City!. In each 30-minute episode, you can meet trendsetters, changemakers, local celebrities, and health and lifestyle experts. You’ll learn about the area's biggest happenings, products and more. Every show will bring Oregon and Southwest Washington viewers valuable, useful information and leave them feeling smarter and more connected to the community.
Meet Lacey Evans, Hello, Rose City! host
PORTLAND, Ore. — Lacey Evans is the host and producer of KGW’s new experiential and unique lifestyle show, Hello, Rose City!. Lacey previously worked at KGW between 2014 and 2020 as a fill-in traffic and weather anchor on KGW News at Sunrise. An Oregon native, Lacey has spent...
OHSU research monkeys to help solve post-COVID human health problems
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health & Science University's research monkeys are once again being employed to help solve medical mysteries. This time, the non-human primates will be part of research about why some people who have been infected with COVID-19 develop type one diabetes after their COVID symptoms fade. Studies show those who have had the virus are at increased risk for developing both obesity and diabetes.
Behind the scenes: The transformation of the Hello, Rose City! set
PORTLAND, Ore. — In March of 2022, KGW began turning an old sports set into a fresh, modern space for a brand new lifestyle show called: Hello, Rose City!. “We wanted it to be bright and cheery while also feeling warm and inviting,” says the show’s executive producer, Ellen Boynton. “We painted all the bricks a bright new shade of white. We also wanted to give a nod to Portland’s St. Johns Bridge in picking the green color for the metal beams." She adds, "It's not an exact match. It's a bit more saturated teal color, but a bold pop of color was necessary to accentuate the giant beams that rise out of the ground and frame the set’s center wall.”
Portland mayor enacts emergency camping ban along school routes
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced an emergency declaration Friday to ban camping near school campuses and along walking routes leading to and from schools. "With the start of the school year approaching, I am taking this additional action to help ensure the safety of school-age children,...
Hiker dies after 100-foot fall from trail near Multnomah Falls
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A woman died on Friday after falling 100-feet from a trail near Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. Dispatchers received a report around 1:15 p.m. that a woman had suffered a head injury after falling near Wiesendanger...
'I consider him one of my best friends and I'm not the only one': Portland community remembers Yohhei Sato
PORTLAND, Ore. — This past weekend, the Portland community lost a dear friend, a small business owner and a theater enthusiast. Some knew Yohhei Sato as “Mr. Portland” or the “Mayor of Portland,” his friends told KGW. Others knew him from his mobile knife sharpening company, Sato Sharpening.
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
Highway 26 lanes shut down west of Portland after vehicle fire spreads
PORTLAND, Ore. — The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were shut down on Sunday afternoon after flames from a disabled vehicle spread to vegetation on the shoulder, prompting a response from Portland Fire & Rescue. Fire officials said that they were called out for reports of a car fire...
Nutty Narrows: A bridge for the squirrels in Longview, WA
An architect in Longview built a bridge to help squirrels safely cross the road back in 1963. Devon Haskins looked into the history of the Nutty Narrows Bridge.
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
OMSI to help build new East PDX neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's central eastside may be getting a makeover — a $120 million makeover to be exact. The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry district (OMSI) presented its latest proposal to the Portland Design Commission on Thursday. OMSI officials say this project has been in the...
Multnomah County making sure those in need are able to cool off during latest heat wave
PORTLAND, Ore. — Many locations around the metro area saw temperatures close to 100 degrees again on Wednesday afternoon, as Portland sees yet another hot spell. Multnomah County and at least one local business were out making sure that people had a way to cool off during this latest heat wave.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 19-21
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's probably tempting to go out to the Oregon Coast this weekend, like any summer weekend. But there's so much to do in and around the city of Portland. This weekend's really got everything — a soapbox derby, Thunderbirds, Isaac Brock, bike races, burgers, couture, Shakespeare and a street fair.
