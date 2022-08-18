ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

KGW

Paddling on the Tualatin River | Grant's Getaways

TUALATIN, Ore. — There’s a tendency to think that great adventures often require travel to distant, exotic locations. I recently discovered that you don’t have to travel far to discover something new. I joined a unique hiking trip into a rugged and remote location that’s surprisingly not...
TUALATIN, OR
KGW

Hello, Rose City! premieres on KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hello, Rose City! is a brand-new lifestyle show for Portland. It’s a show that embraces the fun and excitement of the Rose City!. In each 30-minute episode, you can meet trendsetters, changemakers, local celebrities, and health and lifestyle experts. You’ll learn about the area's biggest happenings, products and more. Every show will bring Oregon and Southwest Washington viewers valuable, useful information and leave them feeling smarter and more connected to the community.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Meet Lacey Evans, Hello, Rose City! host

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lacey Evans is the host and producer of KGW’s new experiential and unique lifestyle show, Hello, Rose City!. Lacey previously worked at KGW between 2014 and 2020 as a fill-in traffic and weather anchor on KGW News at Sunrise. An Oregon native, Lacey has spent...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

OHSU research monkeys to help solve post-COVID human health problems

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health & Science University's research monkeys are once again being employed to help solve medical mysteries. This time, the non-human primates will be part of research about why some people who have been infected with COVID-19 develop type one diabetes after their COVID symptoms fade. Studies show those who have had the virus are at increased risk for developing both obesity and diabetes.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Behind the scenes: The transformation of the Hello, Rose City! set

PORTLAND, Ore. — In March of 2022, KGW began turning an old sports set into a fresh, modern space for a brand new lifestyle show called: Hello, Rose City!. “We wanted it to be bright and cheery while also feeling warm and inviting,” says the show’s executive producer, Ellen Boynton. “We painted all the bricks a bright new shade of white. We also wanted to give a nod to Portland’s St. Johns Bridge in picking the green color for the metal beams." She adds, "It's not an exact match. It's a bit more saturated teal color, but a bold pop of color was necessary to accentuate the giant beams that rise out of the ground and frame the set’s center wall.”
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland mayor enacts emergency camping ban along school routes

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced an emergency declaration Friday to ban camping near school campuses and along walking routes leading to and from schools. "With the start of the school year approaching, I am taking this additional action to help ensure the safety of school-age children,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KGW

OMSI to help build new East PDX neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's central eastside may be getting a makeover — a $120 million makeover to be exact. The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry district (OMSI) presented its latest proposal to the Portland Design Commission on Thursday. OMSI officials say this project has been in the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 19-21

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's probably tempting to go out to the Oregon Coast this weekend, like any summer weekend. But there's so much to do in and around the city of Portland. This weekend's really got everything — a soapbox derby, Thunderbirds, Isaac Brock, bike races, burgers, couture, Shakespeare and a street fair.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

