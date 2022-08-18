PORTLAND, Ore. — In March of 2022, KGW began turning an old sports set into a fresh, modern space for a brand new lifestyle show called: Hello, Rose City!. “We wanted it to be bright and cheery while also feeling warm and inviting,” says the show’s executive producer, Ellen Boynton. “We painted all the bricks a bright new shade of white. We also wanted to give a nod to Portland’s St. Johns Bridge in picking the green color for the metal beams." She adds, "It's not an exact match. It's a bit more saturated teal color, but a bold pop of color was necessary to accentuate the giant beams that rise out of the ground and frame the set’s center wall.”

