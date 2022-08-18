Join the San Joaquin County Historical Museum for a community market celebrating the opening of "Pollinators: Keeping Company With Flowers." This event will feature local vendors including La Belle Nue Wine, Stonum Winery and Vineyards, Bombae & Co. Beeswax Candles, delicious food trucks, kids' activities, and more. We hope to see you there! From Exhibit Envoy: "'Pollinators: Keeping Company with Flowers' is an exhibit portraying the relationship between flowers and pollinators. The exhibit is based around 70-some photographs of pollinators in wild and garden settings, primarily taken by Northern California plantsman and naturalist, John Whittlesey. These images vividly portray the intriguing lives of many kinds of pollinators. While many people recognize the European honeybee as an important pollinator, Keeping Company with Flowers primarily highlights native pollinators, which play a key role in the ecology of California "'Pollinators: Keeping Company with Flowers' aims to increase awareness and appreciation of the incredible beauty and diversity of pollinators in California. Of the 4,000 known bee species in the US, 1,600 occur in California. Through close-up photographs and supplemental materials, this exhibit introduces a diversity of pollinators, the various processes of pollination, the needs of pollinators, the obstacles their populations are facing, and what can and is being done to support them.

LODI, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO