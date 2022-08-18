ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove's Sky River Casino responds to traffic issues ahead of its first weekend open

ELK GROVE — Sky River Casino is entering its first weekend as an open casino, and the biggest headache so far has been traffic issues.While neighbors try their luck inside the parking lot, other drivers do the same outside, searching for parking spots."Our neighborhood is peaceful; we know everybody," said one Elk Grove neighbor, but homeowners in the area are concerned their newest neighbor could change that."We come here, and sometimes at night, you don't got nowhere to park."Sky River Casino took to social media to announce its surprise opening this week - drawing crowds earlier than expected.Traffic backups and parking...
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Lodi, CA
State
California State
Lodi, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Stockton, CA
Lodi, CA
Lifestyle
KMPH.com

Chick-fil-A is looking for new owners in Northern California

For those who love Chick-fil-A, the possibility of owning and operating one has popped up. The franchise says they are searching for a new group of people that want to take the next step within the company. Chick-fil-A will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with more information...
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Aug. 20-21, 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Does a hot wheel convention, a rib cookoff, or even a banana festival sound fun to you? If so, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather is mainly sunny, temperatures ranging between 102 and 107...
SACRAMENTO, CA
daytrippen.com

Caswell Memorial State Park Camping Reservations

Caswell Memorial State Park is located along the Stanislaus River near the town of Ripon, California. The Park is an 80-mile drive from San Francisco and an excellent weekend camping destination. Caswell Memorial State Park is surrounded by farmland, but the area around the river remains much the same as...
RIPON, CA
ABC10

Fire damages structures at Woodland's Velocity Island Park

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire at a popular Woodland water park and event venue left a kitchen-bar structure and an outbuilding damaged, officials with the Woodland Fire Department said. Around 8:52 a.m. Saturday, firefighters with the Woodland Fire Department, Willow Oaks Fire Department and the UC Davis...
WOODLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Easton Corbin
CBS Sacramento

Has downtown Sacramento become a food desert?

DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO — With no single grocery store in sight, residents wonder whether downtown Sacramento will remain a food desert.There is not a single grocery store in all of downtown, stretching from the Sacramento River east to 16th street.Now Sacramento, which had declared itself the "farm to fork" Capitol, is considering new policies to attract a supermarket to open downtown. Colleen McLellan loves her apartment in downtown Sacramento. She's in the heart of the city, across the Memorial Auditorium."I live on the third floor on the corner," McLellan said. "We see all the action."One thing she and her neighbors...
SACRAMENTO, CA
visitlodi.com

Community Market and Exhibit Opening - “Pollinators: Keeping Company With Flowers”

Join the San Joaquin County Historical Museum for a community market celebrating the opening of "Pollinators: Keeping Company With Flowers." This event will feature local vendors including La Belle Nue Wine, Stonum Winery and Vineyards, Bombae & Co. Beeswax Candles, delicious food trucks, kids' activities, and more. We hope to see you there! From Exhibit Envoy: "'Pollinators: Keeping Company with Flowers' is an exhibit portraying the relationship between flowers and pollinators. The exhibit is based around 70-some photographs of pollinators in wild and garden settings, primarily taken by Northern California plantsman and naturalist, John Whittlesey. These images vividly portray the intriguing lives of many kinds of pollinators. While many people recognize the European honeybee as an important pollinator, Keeping Company with Flowers primarily highlights native pollinators, which play a key role in the ecology of California "'Pollinators: Keeping Company with Flowers' aims to increase awareness and appreciation of the incredible beauty and diversity of pollinators in California. Of the 4,000 known bee species in the US, 1,600 occur in California. Through close-up photographs and supplemental materials, this exhibit introduces a diversity of pollinators, the various processes of pollination, the needs of pollinators, the obstacles their populations are facing, and what can and is being done to support them.
LODI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Valley#Kat#The Ranch#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Chicken Ranch Casino#Grove Winery
CBS Sacramento

Record-breaking heat hits Northern California with temperatures soaring well over 100 degrees

SACRAMENTO — Saturday's high temperature in Stockton broke the previous record high for the date of 103 degrees set in 1950 and 1961, according to the National Weather Service.The high Saturday was 105 degrees.In downtown Sacramento, the NWS reported the city high reached 106 degrees which tied the previous record high for the date set in 1950.Today will bring some relief to the heat as onshore flow returns, according to the NWS. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are forecast in the Delta, and areas in the vicinity of the Delta will be noticeably cooler than surrounding areas.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Planning Commission to consider plan for a gas station, Starbucks, and fast food

The proposed plan would add a gas station, Starbucks drive-through, and a fast food restaurant with a drive-through just south of the intersection of Elk Grove Blvd and East Stockton. The area currently has a Dutch Bros drive-through, Quick Quack Car Wash, and Jack in the Box nearby. Across the street is a Wienerschnitzel and Popeyes drive-through fast food establishments, as well as many other businesses.
ELK GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy