Arterial Bar & Grill in La Crosse closes for rebrand and renovations
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A neighborhood staple in La Crosse is coming to a close, but not without a party. Sunday was the last day for the Arterial Bar & Grill on the city’s south side. The business is closing for renovations and a rebrand. Owners of the...
Local La Crosse Water Ski Team celebrates 50th anniversary
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The River City Water Ski Team is celebrating a milestone anniversary. The team went out on the water to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The club was formed in 1972 and has been putting on water shows for families every year. Members from Washington all the way to Utah gathered today at the Airport Beach on French Island for a ski competition.
Detour coming for Highway 53 in Trempealeau County
BLAIR, Wis. (WKBT) – Drivers in Trempealeau County may need to find a new way to get around. Work starts Monday south of Blair closing U.S. Highway 53 between Galesville and to the north of Blair. Local traffic will still be allowed. A detour will route drivers on State Highways 93 and 95 through Arcadia. Work is expected to last...
700 Bicyclists take off on Ride Across Wisconsin, WBF shows off alternative cycling options along route
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin’s bike trails on Saturday and Sunday. The mass of cyclists started their 235-mile journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse. They’re riding to the Milwaukee River on the other side of the state. It’s not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 states are on the trip,...
Delta cuts back on La Crosse service, as summer air travel remains down
A summertime downturn in air travel through La Crosse could get worse, with word that Delta Airlines has cut back its local service to just one flight a day to Minneapolis. Delta suspended its flights between La Crosse and Detroit several months ago. Shortages in airline staffing have been blamed...
The Democracy Tour makes a stop in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Democracy Tour made a stop in La Crosse on Sunday. Local social and political groups attended to share their work. Organizers of the tour say one of their goals is to raise awareness, inspiration, and action on social issues, which includes the importance of voting. “If all the people that felt like their voice doesn’t...
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
La Crosse Police alert community to increase in break-ins
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – According to the La Crosse Police Department, there’s an increase in reports of break-ins. The department says windows on cars and homes are being broken into. Police are encouraging anyone with video of these incidents to contact the department. You can call the La Crosse Police Department’s non-emergency number at (608) 782-7575. You can also submit...
Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent
The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. At its monthly meeting Thursday, the La Crosse Park Board decided to raise the yearly license fees by 50 percent to $750 for residents of the city and $900 for non-residents.
15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota
(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
UW-Extension asked to study child care needs for La Crosse County
A debate over child care needs in La Crosse County has taken up the county board’s time for several months this year, but a temporary compromise appears to have been reached. The board has voted to let UW-Extension study the issue, and propose ways of offering more day care...
Sugar Loaf: Coolest Summit
Day Tripper blogger, Jenn, planned a day trip to Winona and included a hike up Winona’s Sugar Loaf bluff with her family. She hikes and explores new places around the state of Minnesota and chose Winona to spend the day. The bluff “intrigued” her not to mention intimated her at the same time because of the unknown length of the trail. It turns out the first .3 miles are the steepest and then it’s a gradual climb from there to the summit with trees providing shade along the way. The summit provides a bird’s eye view of the Winona as well as a close encounter with the nooks and crannies of rock face. Parking is available on E. Lake Boulevard and the trail head is off the parking of the Edina Realty.
58th annual Holmen Kornfest getting underway
HOLMEN (WKBT)- Rain or shine, the fest will go on. The 58th annual Holmen Kornfest is now getting underway at Halfway Creek Park. Gates officially opened at 5 p.m. Kornfest is family friendly and admission is free–you don’t need a button. The event features rides, live entertainment, food trucks, beer for adults, and of course, lots of corn. “We have...
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
Car hauler catches fire, closes interstate exit ramp near La Crosse
WEST SALEM, Wis. — An exit ramp on Interstate 90 was blocked off Wednesday evening because of a fire on a car- hauler. According to the West Salem Fire Department’s chief, a mechanical failure in the truck may have started the fire on the trailer, damaging multiple cars.
Gundersen Medical Foundation is moving back to its roots in downtown La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse institution is going back to its roots. The Gundersen Medical Foundation is moving to downtown La Crosse. It will be located in the old Wettstein’s building on 3rd street. The Foundation is the education, research, outreach and philanthropic side of Gundersen Health System. The foundation chair says the move is a win-win....
A Model A in the house, just one of the highlights of growing up on Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Ft. City
There are probably hundreds of stories that the six children of Elmer Duellman could tell about their dad. With three weekends left of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wis. (map), being open to the public, before it’s auctioned off by one of the world’s biggest auction companies, you can bet plenty of those stories are going to be told.
Nekoosa falls to Black River Falls to Open Season
A look at the stats in the opening game between Nekoosa and Black River Falls showed an even matchup, but it was BRF that controlled in the scoring column, picking up a 27-8 nonconference win. The Papermakers dominated on the groun with 166 yards rushing, but it was the 201...
St. Patrick’s Parish in Sparta celebrates annual Summerfest
SPARTA (WKBT) – At St. Patrick’s Parish in Sparta, families are celebrating Summerfest. The weekend event features homemade food, handmade quilts, and plenty of raffles. On Saturday, the parish served fresh Mexican food and snacks. There are cornhole tournaments for adults, and face painting and bounce houses for the kids. Kelley Becker, a Summerfest committee chairman, says she’s thankful for...
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
