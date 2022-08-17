FDOT hears public questions, concerns about construction of I-95 interchange at Oslo Road

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — As the Florida Department of Transportation prepares for an Interstate 95 interchange at Oslo Road, about 20 residents gathered at a public meeting Wednesday to ask questions and raise their concerns about the project.

The long-awaited, $85.4 million project , slated to break ground next summer, would provide quicker access to I-95 for the southern county. The project also includes widening a portion of Oslo Road to four lanes, replacing its bridge and installing lights, sidewalks, storm drainage and bike lanes.

"Our chamber has been pushing this at least 20 years, if not longer," said Helene Caseltine, Indian River Chamber of Commerce economic-development director. "So I was thrilled to see this actually happening."

The main benefit, Caseltine said, is that quicker access to I-95 could encourage more industrial development on Oslo Road. There's already an industrial park south of the road, but the expansive agricultural land north of it provides more opportunities for development, she said.

"Maybe not next year, but down the road it's nice to have that," she said.

Plus, it would be a quicker emergency evacuation route for communities south of Oslo such as Citrus Springs, rather than having to drive north to State Road 60 to get on the interstate, she said.

"If this is opened, they can just jump on Oslo — four-laned — and get on the freeway," she said.

FDOT hosted an in-person meeting Wednesday at Indian River State College's Richardson Center to give the public the opportunity to ask questions.

The project includes a number of other roadway improvements and changes , including rerouting 82nd Avenue and eliminating the 86th Avenue connection to Oslo Road. Instead, a new 13th Street Southwest will provide access to Oslo Road through a connection on 90th Avenue.

Residents of Indian River Aerodrome, an aeronautic community built around an airstrip just north of the proposed interchange, expressed concern over how its lights could affect the small aircraft that take off and land there.

Ross Shillingford, FDOT consulting project manager, said the interchange would be "well clear of encroachment" into the runway and that FDOT would shield the streetlights to protect pilots.

Some residents raised other concerns but said they ultimately were in favor of the project.

"The sound is the biggest issue I have," said Mike Selig, 62, who's lived in the aerodrome neighborhood for 14 years.

His home is adjacent to I-95, but FDOT's sound wall, which blocks interstate traffic noise, ends just before his house. The Oslo Road project includes expansion of the sound wall only to the south, according to FDOT.

With the interchange's new northbound ramp expected to produce more noise, Selig wants FDOT to expand the wall.

"Otherwise, I'm fine with the interchange," he said.

The project is expected to be complete by December 2026, and during the three-year construction, one lane of Oslo Road will remain open in each direction and access will be provided to businesses and private properties, according to FDOT.

Overall, FDOT spokesperson Lisa Murphy said she felt Wednesday's public discussion was productive.

"We had a lot of participation from the public," she said. "We're getting a lot of positive feedback from what I've heard so far."

The state expects to hire a contractor for the project by March.

Thomas Weber is TCPalm's Indian River County government watchdog reporter. You can reach him at thomas.weber@tcpalm.com or 813-545-9113. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter .

