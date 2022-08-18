CMH employee engagement high despite pandemic

The pandemic has taken its toll on healthcare workers, but Crawford Memorial Hospital and its staff have retained a relatively high level of employee engagement despite it.

The CMH board Wednesday learned a recent survey showed engagement for both employees and care providers remains high.

Randi Pike, a coach from Studer’s Huron consulting group, has worked with CMH for two years. She told the board employee engagement is at 77 percent, compared to other hospitals across the country. Provider engagement is even higher at 87 percent.

“It’s truly remarkable that you didn’t see a more significant decline in engagement,” Pike said, explaining some hospitals saw scores dip from the 90-percentile range to the 30s since the coronavirus hit.

“Your team has done an amazing job,” she said.

Engagement is the measure of how committed employees are to a company and its goals. It shows if workers understand the company’s mission and how strongly attached they are to achieving it.

“We spend a lot of time and energy to make sure our leaders are engaging employees,” CMH Chief Executive Officer Doug Florkowski said.

A survey of CMH employees and providers is taken every two years to determine engagement rates.

CMH has also bounced back financially from the impact of COVID-19, according to the hospital’s annual audit.

Josh Wilks of Clifton, Larson and Allen told board members CMH had again earned a “clean, unmodified opinion,” the highest rating it could receive in an audit.

The report, which was given tentative approval and will be considered for final approval in September, also showed “quite a few positive trends,” Wilks said.

“You’ve had a real strong financial year,” he added. “You’ve made a full rebound from COVID.”

The comeback is continuing in the current fiscal year, based on information from Finance Committee Chairman Tom Moore and Chief Financial Officer Al White.

July revenues were 1.8 percent higher than anticipated, White pointed out, while expenditures were 2.2 percent lower. Patient volumes continue to be “solid” and cost management is going well.

“Everybody is doing a good job,” White said.

Moore was pleased with the audit. “It’s a great audit report,” he said, adding the “great results” were because of a “great staff.”

Also during the meeting, the board approved the latest round of payments to Grunloh Construction for its work on the Robinson Rural Health Clinic.

The new addition is almost ready. Once finished, physicians will be relocated to the new section of the building and work on renovating the original structure will begin.

Various manual and policy updates were also approved by the board.