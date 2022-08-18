Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, Tonopah Desert by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Central La Paz; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central La Paz and Maricopa Counties through 900 PM MST At 815 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Wenden, or 31 miles south of Alamo Lake, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wenden, Gladden and Salome. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 60 and 79. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 21:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-22 21:09:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, La Paz. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 742 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern La Paz County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Weather Statement issued for La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-21 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: La Paz A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTY At 752 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles south of Alamo State Park, or 14 miles south of Alamo Lake, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern La Paz County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
