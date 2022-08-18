Read full article on original website
1,979 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,979.64 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,542,847, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,284.50), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
This Tesla Product Doesn't Appear In Portfolio Slide Shown At Semi Launch Event: Analyst Says 'It's A Mistake To Skip' It
Tesla, Inc. TSLA began deliveries of its Semi electric vehicle truck this week, and analysts and investors hoped for Elon Musk to shed light on the company's other pipeline products and its near-term operational performance. The most intriguing slide shown at the Tesla Semi launch event on Thursday night was...
Novogratz-Led Galaxy Digital To Acquire Custody Platform GK8 From Bankrupt Celsius
Mike Novogratz led cryptocurrency-focused financial-services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings BRPHF on Friday announced it has won an auction to acquire digital asset custody platform GK8 from Celsius Network. Galaxy stated that it intends to support GK8's ongoing operations in offering self-custody technology to the world's leading financial services firms, as...
Amazon Nears Break Of This Consolidation Pattern: Which Way Is The Stock Headed Next?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gapped down about 1% to start Friday’s trading session and after some slight volatility in the morning, the stock settled to trade flat just under the $95 level. Despite the S&P 500 trading higher in an uptrend since Oct. 13, Amazon, which makes up 3.7% of...
TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: Opendoor Technologies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - OPEN; OPENW
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN OPENW))) securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until this Tuesday, December 6, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The Opendoor class action lawsuit charges defendants with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The first-filed complaint is captioned Alich v Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01717 (D. Ariz.), and a subsequently filed complaint is captioned Oakland County Voluntary Employees' Beneficiary Association v. Opendoor Technologies Inc., No. 22-cv-01987 (D. Ariz.).
Tesla, Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Zscaler, ChargePoint: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radar Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Thursday as investors and traders shifted their focus towards Friday’s jobs data that will be a key factor in the Federal Reserve’s future rate decisions. The Dow closed 0.56% lower while the S&P 500 ended the session on a flat note. The Nasdaq index closed marginally higher on Thursday. Meanwhile, these are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
'Eye-Popping For The Fed': 5 Experts React To November Jobs Report, What It Means For Interest Rates
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from November. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in November, beating average economist estimates of 200,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7%, in-line with economist expectations. Wages were up 5.1% year-over-year and increased 0.6% from October.
BVCI introduces CADT stablecoin, the first fully compliant cryptocurrency backed by fiat in Canada and held in custody by Wyth Trust, a federally regulated Canadian financial institution.
TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As the large trading houses that once thrived on arbitraging price gaps pull back in the wake of FTX's collapse, many players -- including both big and obscure quant funds -- are shrinking positions or even closing shop, adding to the pricing volatility of cryptocurrencies across the board. The downfall of FTX may encourage professional traders to seek ways to avoid putting up collateral on any centralized platforms, for instance by using prime brokerages instead. However, even in these wild-west days of crypto markets, stablecoins can be a source of stability in the world of digital assets.
Attackers Net $20M In Ankr And Helio Exploits, Transfer Stolen Money To Binance
A series of linked attacks cost infrastructure provider Ankr and stablecoin issuer Helio Protocol a combined $20 million, according to an BlockSec investigation. Ankr's liquid staking token product was the subject of the first attack, which cost the company more than $5 million. According to BlockSec and other analysts, an...
How To Invest in Electric Vehicle Startups Before They Hit the Stock Market
Anyone who invested in Tesla Inc in the past few years and held is doing incredibly well. Tesla is seemingly unstoppable as CEO Elon Musk continues to grow in prominence and amasses a loyal following of people who believe in his vision. This has caused a massive rise in not only Tesla stock but basically anything he touches.
Dow Drops 100 Points; Asana Shares Plummet
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.29% to 34,294.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.78% to 11,393.43. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.55% to 4,054.11. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by...
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $15,475 (38,888 MANA) In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $15,475, which is 9.81x the current floor price of 1.298 Ethereum ETH/USD ($15,475 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Veeva Impresses With Q3 Performance, Transition off Salesforce Could Yield Meaningful Savings, Analysts Say
Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald maintained Veeva Systems Inc VEEV with a Buy and raised the price target from $205 to $220. The re-rating followed Veeva's solid Q3. VEEV delivered a nice upside to billings, revenue, and EPS. R&D was the driving force, with CTMS delivering its largest bookings quarter. However,...
US Finds Chinese Solar Companies Dodged Sanctions: How The Market Is Reacting
Shares of U.S. solar stocks including Sunrun Inc. RUN, First Solar, Inc. FSLR, Solaredge Technologies Inc. SEDG and Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH are rising as a result of U.S. officials' discovery that four of the eight major Chinese solar companies under investigation recently tried to avoid tariffs. What Happened: In...
Smartsheet, Samsara, Anavex Life Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. XPeng Inc. XPEV shares jumped 27% to $12.66. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $40.5 to $11.3.
Looking At Sea's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea. Looking at options history for Sea SE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
FTX Japan: Work Is Underway To Enable Withdrawal Of Client Funds
Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX will allow its Japan subsidiary to resume withdrawals for its clients. Users of the defunct FTX Japan may be among the exchange’s first customers to receive their funds. Withdrawal services were initially halted on Nov. 8. Controls, security audits, reconciliations, and reviews are all included...
Microsoft Leads Stock Market Higher: Here's Why A 7% Jump Could Be On The Horizon
Microsoft Corporation MSFT gapped down to start Friday’s session after the Labor Department released strong jobs numbers for November, sparking fears the Federal Reserve may not be succeeding at slowing the economy. Intraday bulls were buying the dip in some growth stocks, causing Microsoft to erase much of its...
Venus Protocol Partners with PancakeSwap to Deliver Instant Token Swaps
--News Direct-- Two of the largest dApps on BNB Chain, Venus Protocol and PancakeSwap, have joined forces to deliver seamless token swap functionality on the leading DeFi crypto borrow/lend protocol. The first of our two-part integration has been completed with one-click repay functionality on the way. As part of Venus's...
