Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Kent Co.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash Monday morning in Vergennes Township. Police say a 52-year-old Ada man was driving a pickup truck westbound on Bailey Drive NE around 8:30 a.m. The vehicle drifted off the roadway and struck a tree. The man...
New forensic technology, techniques led to arrest in 1996 Caledonia Twp. cold case
CALEDONIA, Mich. — More than 25 years after Sharon Hammack was found raped and murdered in Caledonia Township, new advancements in forensic genetic genealogy (FGG) have led to the arrest of an individual police believe to be involved in the case. Garry Dean Artman, 64, of Florida was arrested...
Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming. Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.
Fremont police finds two missing teens from Newaygo Co.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Fremont Police Department have found the two teens who went missing from Newaygo County on August 20. Authorities say Ariah Marie Hebrank and Trenton Damien Garcia were found around 6 p.m. The teens had ran away from their homes together between 12:30 and 1:30...
BACK TO SCHOOL: Drivers are reminded about school bus laws
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — With most schools starting Monday across Kent County, deputies are reminding drivers to watch out for school buses, and we're giving everyone an important refresher about school bus safety laws. During Operation Safe Stop last year, drivers were caught on the County Sheriff's Office dash...
Arrest made in 1996 cold case out of Caledonia Twp.
CALEDONIA, Mich. — After nearly 26 years, an arrest has been made in connection to the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack in Caledonia Township. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 64-year-old Garry Dean Artman of Florida. Artman was taken into custody in Mississippi and is currently awaiting extradition back to Michigan.
Judge sets December sentencing dates in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced in December, a judge said Wednesday. Adam Fox's date is Dec. 12, while Barry Croft Jr. will return to court on Dec. 28, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said. They were...
WATCH LIVE: Grand Rapids City Commission Aug. 23 meeting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a series of City Commission meetings ending prematurely in the months after the death of Patrick Lyoya, the public comment portion of the meetings is a closely watched forum by city officials and the public. This evening, the Grand Rapids City Commission meets again...
Whitmer releases statement on guilty verdicts in kidnapping trial
LANSING, Mich. — A jury in Grand Rapids convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were found guilty on all charges in their 2nd trial after a jury couldn't reach a verdict in the original trial in April.
Woman suffers injuries after her purse was stolen outside Grandville business
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville police are investigating a crime of two teenagers stealing a purse from a woman outside a business in Grandville. Police say the theft happened at 11 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on the 3400 block of Century Center Street SW. Investigation...
Group to attempt world record number of canoes, kayaks on White Lake
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Grab your canoes and kayaks! A group in Muskegon County is attempting to set a world record for the most canoes and kayaks on White Lake this weekend, and they could use your help. The event, called Float-A-Palooza, is being held by WaterDog Outfitters and...
'The unknown is scary': Dog illness still causes concern even as MDARD identifies virus
ADA, Mich. — An illness infecting dogs in a Northern Michigan county is no longer a mystery. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed Wednesday that it is Canine Parvovirus. The announcement comes as the number of dogs suspected of dying doubled, going from 30 to 60 in just a matter of days.
72-year-old man recovered after drowning in Spring Lake Village
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a 72-year-old man who drowned in Spring Lake Village. The man is from Grand Rapids, and went missing Friday afternoon on August 19. Police say they did find an article of clothing belonging to the...
Truck attempts to pass six vehicles on M-37, causes two rollovers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driver hit a car they were attempted to pass in Kent County, causing both cars to overturn, the Michigan State Police confirm. The crash happened on Aug. 18 around 10:05 p.m. on M-37 and 15 Mile Road near Sparta. Both lanes were closed for a period of time while crews cleaned the scene.
'My heart just sank': Parents left in fear after five-year-old daughter doesn't get off school bus
WAYLAND, Mich. — Two Wayland parents had a terrifying evening on Tuesday after their five-year-old daughter went missing after her first day of school at Baker Elementary. Austin Wooten and Xondria Edinger's daughter, Braelynn, has a specific bus schedule. "Half the week, she rides the bus. The other half...
Michigan legal experts weigh in on guilty verdict on Governor Whitmer kidnap plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men were convicted Tuesday on two counts of conspiracy and attempts to obtain weapons of mass destruction in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Four months ago, a different jury couldn't reach a verdict on the two men. Legal experts say...
Boyce Elementary in Ionia closed after bomb threat
IONIA, Mich. — Boyce Elementary School in Ionia will be closed Monday following an overnight bomb threat, according to school officials. The bomb threat came in around 3:45 a.m., and authorities conducted searches of the elementary school with K-9 units. While law enforcement says the threat does not appear...
Deliberations start for 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jurors return Tuesday for their first full day of deliberations in the trial of two men accused of hatching a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the government's second shot at getting convictions in a case that emerged just before the 2020 presidential election.
Candidate for Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge charged with domestic violence
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been filed against a candidate for Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge. Jason Kolkema, 51, an attorney, was charged with assault and battery, domestic violence by the 60th District Court in Muskegon after a video circulated online. "We remind the public that a criminal charge...
Kia Sportage vandalized after failed theft attempt at Holland dealership
HOLLAND, Mich. — Two suspects were caught in the act of stealing a Kia SUV at a dealership in Holland Thursday morning but were scared off. The incident occurred at 6:37 a.m. at Elhart Hyundai, a dealership on Chicago Drive. Officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety say...
