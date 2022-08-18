Augusta Transit receive $6.2 million grant for new electric buses

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Augusta Transit will soon upgrade its fleet with new electric buses.

The bus authority was awarded over $6 million in grant funding by U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

” the five electric buses that these funds are for these five buses have replaced diesel buses which have currently exceeded the useful life” said Dr. Oliver Page, deputy director, Augusta Transit.

Deputy Director Dr. Oliver Page says they, along with hundreds of other transit stations across Georgia, applied for the grant in May.

“if they awarded everyone they would’ve had to award 7.72 billion instead they only awarded 1.175 billion for a selected number of applications” said Dr. Page

The electric buses will be better on miles and good for the environment.

Linda Herrington has been riding Augusta buses for over two years. She says her experience with the city’s transportation has been a good one so far, and she’s excited to see what the electric buses will offer.

“I feel good about it, it helps me get around” said Herrington.

Dr. Page says even though some diesel buses are being replaced with electric, they are still adding diesel buses to their fleet.

“we have put in the purchase order for the purchase of six diesel buses and they will be on the ground next year” said Dr. Page.

He says, once the order for the electric buses is placed, there’s not a set timeline on when they’ll arrive and be ready to roll down Augusta streets.

