Dragons go deep thrice in win over TinCaps
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jose Torres, Austin Hendrick, and Matheu Nelson all went deep for Dayton as the Dragons bested the TinCaps 10-2 in game two of their six-game series at Parkview Field.
The Caps fall to 45-65 on the season with a loss, having dropped seven of their last eight games.
The TinCaps and Dragons play game three of their six-game series at Parkview Field on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0