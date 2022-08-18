ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Dragons go deep thrice in win over TinCaps

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37E2s9_0hLO1Rfq00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jose Torres, Austin Hendrick, and Matheu Nelson all went deep for Dayton as the Dragons bested the TinCaps 10-2 in game two of their six-game series at Parkview Field.

The Caps fall to 45-65 on the season with a loss, having dropped seven of their last eight games.

The TinCaps and Dragons play game three of their six-game series at Parkview Field on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

