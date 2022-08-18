ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man involved in shootout with police faces 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiC1D_0hLO1IyX00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue just after 1:15 a.m.

When police arrived, the suspect fired shots at responding officers and barricaded himself inside a hotel room at the location, a release said.

According to police, the suspect continued to fire shots at officers at which time MPD officers returned fire.

After a brief barricade, officers took the suspect into custody and no officers were injured, police said.

The suspect was treated on the scene for a laceration on his hand.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

One dead, 3 injured in shooting near I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has died after being involved in a shooting in the area of I-240 and Norris Road Sunday morning. Police responded the scene just after 12 a.m. and found four victims in a vehicle. The deceased victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mpd#Memphis Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
WREG

One dead, one injured after Southeast Memphis shooting

UPDATE: Officers confirmed the victim as Joseph Faulkner. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6000 block of Whisper Valley Drive after 7 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

2 shot, 1 dead on Whisper Valley Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Whisper Valley Drive left one person dead. Officers arrived on the scene on Whisper Valley Drive, where two victims were located just after 7 p.m. Friday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was rushed to...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Suspected human trafficker shot at Olive Branch car wash

A suspect in a sting operation to get a human trafficker off the streets was shot by a DeSoto County deputy at an Olive Branch car wash Thursday afternoon. It was the second officer-involved shooting incident in a 24-hour period after Wednesday night’s attempted traffic stop near the Horn Lake Post Office.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Barricade suspect accused of shooting at officers faces judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting at officers while barricading himself inside a Parkway Village hotel room was in court Thursday. Marvin Conley is facing 35 counts of attempted first degree murder, along with several firearm offenses. The 38-year-old said very little to the judge, who informed him he was facing dozens of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ark. district court clerk, former officer charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A district court clerk and a former police officer are accused of misappropriating funds from the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court. District court clerk Amanda Cullen and Ana Stewart, a former police officer and former district court clerk, are facing multiple felony charges. WREG obtained a copy of the […]
CROSS COUNTY, AR
WREG

Man convicted of killing 2 women he met online, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing two women he arranged a date with online has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A jury found 26-year-old Darrin Walker guilty after a five-day trial in Criminal Court. Both charges carry a life sentence and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
112K+
Followers
119K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy