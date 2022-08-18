Man involved in shootout with police faces 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue just after 1:15 a.m.

When police arrived, the suspect fired shots at responding officers and barricaded himself inside a hotel room at the location, a release said.

According to police, the suspect continued to fire shots at officers at which time MPD officers returned fire.

After a brief barricade, officers took the suspect into custody and no officers were injured, police said.

The suspect was treated on the scene for a laceration on his hand.

The investigation is ongoing.

