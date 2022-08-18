ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton City, WA

KEPR

Fire destroys Pasco home

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco family lost their home after it caught fire Sunday morning. Just after 9 a.m., fire crews responded to a house in the 700 block of 43rd Way in Pasco. Officials said it took them just under 30 minutes to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, firefighters...
PASCO, WA
News Talk KIT

Still No Answers After Autopsy on Burned Body Near Wapato

Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
WAPATO, WA
The Oregonian

Armed robber threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood,’ before walking out of Pendleton casino with cash, firing at police, feds say

Javier Francisco Vigil, a 51-year-old man accused of robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino at gunpoint Wednesday, claimed he was “God” and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood” before he stole thousands of dollars in cash, walked out the casino doors, pointed his gun and fired at a responding officer, according to court records.
PENDLETON, OR
KEPR

Cyclist rushed to hospital after collision with vehicle

PASCO, Wash. — A cyclist is in the hospital following a vehicle vs. cyclist accident in Pasco on Saturday. Pasco Police responded to the collision at Rd 60 and Wrigley Dr. Officers said medics rushed the cyclist to the hospital. The accident is still under investigation. Police are reminding...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Vehicle, Apartment Hit in “Targeted” Kennewick Shooting

It's no secret this area of Kennewick routinely gets a lot of calls for Police response. "Targeted" shooting hits car, apartment early Friday morning. According to Kennewick Police, this incident appears to be "targeted." Early Friday morning (August 19th) around 12:15 AM officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1100 block of West 10th.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old runaway

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old runaway, Alexis Burson. She’s been missing for a couple days now and is described to be 5 feet tall, 150 lbs. She has blue eyes and short blonde hair. If you have...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail

Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

3 Places You Can Look to Find Great Estate Sales in Yakima

This may have happened to you when you are driving somewhere, perhaps to your job in the early morning, and you come across an estate sale sign in somebody's yard. If you are a person who loves to hunt for great bargains, great deals, and discoveries, there are 3 places you can look to find great estate sales in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA

