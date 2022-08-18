ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County man facing multiple charges in death of woman

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 62-year-old El Paso County man is facing multiple charges in the death of a woman in Fountain.

Dennis Hase faces charges of second degree assault, domestic violence, and first degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Lisa Weidlich.

>>ORIGINAL STORY: 62-year-old arrested for murder in El Paso County

According to an arrest affidavit, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call at 2:32 a.m. from a man, later identified as Dennis Hase. Hase reported an emergency at in the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road in Fountain.

When deputies arrived, they found Weidlich dead. Weidlich was identified in the affidavit as Stephanie Lynn Roberts, which EPSO confirmed was one of several aliases the victim used.

In the affidavit, Hase told investigators that he and Weidlich had been in an on-again-off-again intimate relationship for about two years, and they had gotten into an argument earlier in the evening before the emergency call.

Hase stated that during the argument, he had slapped Weidlich across her face at least six times and punched her in the face and chin until she bled. During the assault, he also put his hands around her throat, pinched her nose and covered her mouth with a hand, as well as pushed on her chest.

Hase said the two went to bed after the assault, and he woke up around 3 a.m. and noticed Weidlich was not moving. According to Hase, her face was bloated and bruised and her eyes were swollen shut. She also had purple marks and bruising on her abdomen.

Hase stated that it was dark inside the trailer where they had slept, so he carried Weidlich outside to the hood of his truck. He discovered Weidlich did not have a pulse and was not breathing, before he called 9-1-1.

Hase was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of first degree murder. He is set to appear in court on August 26.

