ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Stone Cutters Union is the Summertime Blues Band for August

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka Blues Society held their August Summertime Blues concert Wednesday evening at the Gage Park Amphitheater.

This month’s band was the group, Stone Cutters Union. Hailing from Kansas City, this band creates rocking blues that are simultaneously doleful and joyous, traditional and modern, sacred and profane. All delivered with energy, humor and reckless abandon.

They run the gamut from Albert King to King Crimson, Black Keys to Black Sabbath, Al Green to Graham Central Station. They are roots, blues, soul, funk and Americana.

Junior Achievement to teach students ‘Skills to Achieve,’ prepares for Derby Auction

Washburn Rural High School Sophomore Bristol Karr opened the show.

Band members include:

  • Sean McDonnell- Guitar and Vocals
  • Matt Peters- Guitar
  • Bob Little- Drums
  • Trey Green- Bass
  • Damon Parker- Hammond Organ and Keys

Up next for the Topeka Blues Society’s Summertime Blues will be Topeka’s own Mark and the Sharks on Sept. 14.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCjAg_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kU7xj_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4jUs_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IP6pw_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvq5L_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgICZ_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qoxNx_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v14IU_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0Dxt_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhKaJ_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGFMq_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjgpi_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1FqM_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlhvp_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZrTI1_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNKvz_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SREml_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qmgn_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJ4g6_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuDxN_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3El9G0_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKSIL_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2756BR_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAkPA_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5nlS_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Z6cO_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNYFj_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mveP_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kp6dr_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXC4W_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12nIDJ_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhNR8_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMscv_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fTS6_0hLNz3Hz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skFRI_0hLNz3Hz00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

‘The Coots’ is Thursday’s Eats & Beats band

TOPEKA (KSNT) – “The Coots” is this week’s live music for Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats concert series. “The Coots” play a variety of rock, blues and country music. The band performs cover tunes from the 60s and 70s plus original music written by the band’s four songwriters. Food Trucks for Thursday’s Eats & Beats were: […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Get Down in T Town fosters unity through music

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get Down in T Town will rock the lawn in front of the Brown vs. Board mural with four hours of music. The event takes place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. This is the third year Topeka United has organized the celebration of...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka cowgirl looks to be named country queen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – What does it mean to exemplify the “country” way of life? Topeka resident and mustang tamer Madison Branham is looking to answer that question by coming out on top in the Ms. Stars & Stripes 2022 competition. Sponsored by STAR Magazine, the Ms. Stars & Stripes competition seeks to identify one woman […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka walking tour of historic homes starts Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Historical Society is kicking off its fall programs with a walking tour of a significant and historic Topeka block before renovations are finished. During the tour that begins 3 p.m. on Sunday, architect Bryan Falk will guide participants on a walking tour of the Hicks Block Apartments. The row […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Green, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
KSNT News

Adopt a Pet: Chuckie & Tommy

LAWRENCE (KTMJ) – Sydney Martin with the Lawrence Humane Society stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to introduce us to this week’s adoptable pet. Martin brought two kittens that are about 8 weeks old. Chuckie and Tommy are part of a litter of five. They’ll get their spay/neuter surgeries in a couple of days […]
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert King
Person
Al Green
KSNT News

Kansas Museum of History eager to undergo major renovations

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Major changes are coming to the Kansas Museum of History. The museum is saying goodbye to the past and will be closing for major renovations effective September 4, 2022. “This project has been ten years in the making. It was spearheaded by our former Executive Director Jennie Chinn. We close our doors […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

For sale: Historic Leavenworth home listed at $315,000

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – A home with deep historical connections to Kansas and other important historical moments is, for sale in Leavenworth. The residence at 501 N. Broadway St. in Leavenworth is not your average home for sale. It has deep roots in the City of Leavenworth, Kansas history and the early women’s right’s movement. The […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Summertime Blues#S Band#Auction#Stone Cutters Union#The Summertime Blues Band#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Chiefs’ Butker talks dealing with differing opinions

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT)- Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker made adjustments to deal with criticism from fans throughout his career. “I don’t look at the comments or the DMs anymore [on social media],” Butker said. “You have to prioritize the people’s opinions you care about.” Often, players want to accept the praise and compliments from fans […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Two arrested at Lake Perry after BUI during Midwest Boat Festival

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a Boating Under the Influence incident during the Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Saturday, Aug. 13, wardens from across the state worked the semi-annual Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry, which draws thousands of boaters from across the Midwest.
PERRY, KS
Great Bend Post

'What Kansas Means to Me' student photo contest

Get your cameras ready! The Happy Birthday, Kansas! Photo Contest is now accepting submissions. This year’s theme is “What Kansas Means to Me” and is open to students in first through 12th grade during the 2022 school year. Photos must be taken of Kansas by the student in 2022. First place in each grade level will receive iPads and second place in each grade level will receive Kindles. The contest closes on January 9, 2023 at 5:00. Winners will be notified and awards will be announced at the Kansas Day celebration at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on January 27, 2023. This contest sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
KSNT News

Highland Park football confident its losing streak will end this year

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Highland Park football hasn’t won a football game since 2014. The Scots expect that streak to end this fall. “120% confident,” senior wide receiver Tre Richardson said. “We got all the pieces to win the game.” Coach Jermaine Monroe says this year’s team feels different. “They want it bad,” Monroe said. “They’re very […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy