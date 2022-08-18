Read full article on original website
Ezekiel Elliott’s harsh reality with Cowboys future looking bleak
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot could be near the end of his tenure with the team. Ezekiel Elliot has been with the Cowboys since they took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Over these past six seasons, Elliot has served as the Cowboy’s lead back, playing in 88 career games.
Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys
Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails. […] The post ‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith
Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s presence on the roster presents Lamar Jackson and the offensive team with much-needed depth. There have been questions surrounding Baltimore’s receiving core so adding someone like Robinson could end up being a sneaky good move in the long run. Robinson […] The post Ravens give Lamar Jackson another weapon by bringing in former Patrick Mahomes target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has yet to announce his QB1 for Week 1, although there is a firm belief Baker Mayfield will win the job over Sam Darnold. If you’re asking Panthers legendary wideout Steve Smith, however, the pick is easy. It’s without a doubt, Mayfield. Smith explained why the former Browns signal-caller […] The post ‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t make knee-jerk reactions’: Mike Tomlin addresses Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky-Kenny Pickett battle after win over Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to make his case to win the starting job over Mitch Trubisky. Pickett performed well once again in the Steelers’ second preseason game, a 16-15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie gunslinger went 6-for-7 for 76 yards and a touchdown, with that score capping off a two-minute drill at the end of the half.
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Steelers WR Dionate Johnson’s strong take on Kenny Pickett will hype up Pittsburgh fans
As was the case in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason home win over the Seattle Seahawks, all three potential starting quarterbacks on the roster made the most out of their snaps played in the road victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Among them, Kenny Pickett was provided with another chance to impress the Steelers coaching […] The post Steelers WR Dionate Johnson’s strong take on Kenny Pickett will hype up Pittsburgh fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
Urban Meyer returning to college football, but not with Ohio State
Ex-Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is making his return to the college football scene, but not with his former team. After a rather chaotic stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first season in 2021–one that ended prematurely amid a slew of controversies–Meyer is getting back to the broadcasting booth to cover college […] The post Urban Meyer returning to college football, but not with Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love
It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
Tom Brady’s return to Buccaneers is imminent
Tom Brady has been MIA for quite some time as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has dealt with personal issues. Looks like his time away from the team is all but over soon. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Tom Brady will be back sometime this week, with a high probability that it’s as early […] The post Tom Brady’s return to Buccaneers is imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Roquan Smith is playing out his contract with Bears after making trade request
After 11 days of holding out, it’s official: Roquan Smith will remain with the Chicago Bears. The All-Pro linebacker made his trade request public more than a week ago. Smith cited problems with the way the front office handled contract negotiations with him. He felt lowballed, disrespected by the franchise that he worked hard for.
‘I definitely was not going out without fighting’: David Bakhtiari drops retirement truth bomb amid long injury rehab
The Green Bay Packers activated David Bakhtiari from the PUP list on Sunday, setting the star offensive lineman up to return before the start of the regular season. Bakhtiari missed almost the entire 2021 season through injury, and there had been some speculation that the veteran would consider retiring. When asked about potentially calling it quits, Bakhtiari had a perfect response that shows just how much of a warrior he is. Via Ryan Wood, Bakhtiari revealed that he never considered retiring, refusing to go down “without fighting.”
“Waste of time”: Brandon Aiyuk goes off on 49ers-Vikings joint practices
Joint practices are often a good way for teams to mingle with each other. These practices are a way for players from different teams to learn from each other in a safe environment. Most fans and players who attended the joint practice between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings agreed that it was a pretty good excursion.
Heat icon Udonis Haslem goes full LeBron James with announcement on retirement decision announcement
Who could forget when ESPN produced a full segment on LeBron James’ decision to join the Miami Heat back in 2010? Udonis Haslem certainly hasn’t forgotten about that momentous occasion, and it seems like he wants to come out with his own version of the same. According to...
Panthers make eye-opening QB decision for preseason game vs. Patriots amid battle
Here we go again. That’s probably what every Carolina Panthers fan is thinking after reading head coach Matt Rhule’s quarterback plan for the team’s second preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Panthers will start backup PJ Walker at quarterback against New England, meaning Baker Mayfield […] The post Panthers make eye-opening QB decision for preseason game vs. Patriots amid battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
