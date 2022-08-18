The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents (BOR) on August 18, 2022, approved a $30 million capital improvement project to expand the seating capacity at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, the UH football team home field, from 9,300 up to 17,000 seats. The project includes a new location for the UH women’s track because the expansion requires the new grandstands to be placed on the existing track at the Ching Athletics Complex.

