Read full article on original website
Related
the university of hawai'i system
Regents approve $30M Ching Athletics Complex expansion project
The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents (BOR) on August 18, 2022, approved a $30 million capital improvement project to expand the seating capacity at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, the UH football team home field, from 9,300 up to 17,000 seats. The project includes a new location for the UH women’s track because the expansion requires the new grandstands to be placed on the existing track at the Ching Athletics Complex.
the university of hawai'i system
Demand for aviation techs fuels Hawaiian Air, Honolulu CC partnership
Boeing estimates that 610,000 aviation maintenance technicians will be needed over the next two decades to support the growing global aviation industry. To meet this soaring demand, Hawaiian Airlines and Honolulu Community College have formed an innovative partnership to graduate more local students as highly skilled aviation maintenance technicians. Some...
Comments / 0