The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of three people for a Robbery/Kidnapping that occurred on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 6:45 PM in Westbury. According to Narcotic Vice Bureau Detectives, Officers were conducting an investigation at the Edgewood Motel, located at 38 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho where they observed a 2005 red Ford F150 with four occupants exiting the parking lot and traveling westbound on Jericho Turnpike. The vehicle failed to come to a complete stop near the intersection of Cambridge Avenue and Warren Street in Westbury. Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop near the intersection of Cambridge Street and Oxford Street.

WESTBURY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO