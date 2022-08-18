Read full article on original website
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of Aug. 18, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported that a known male shoplifter allegedly stole two Splatterball toy guns valued at $192 and a Magma hoverboard worth $144. ■ CVS on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported two shoplifters...
Child Fatally Struck In Driveway Of Huntington Station Home
Police are investigating a crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in New Yorrk. It happened on Long Island just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Huntington Station. A 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
Herald Community Newspapers
Man allegedly exposes himself to teens in West Hempstead
An Elmont man allegedly exposed himself to a group of three teenagers on the afternoon of August 19, according to county police. The three unidentified teens, aged 13, 14, and 16 were reportedly in or around Savers Thrift Store at 199 Hempstead Turnpike at 1:20 p.m. on the Friday afternoon, according to police. There the teens encountered 34-year-old Julian Bassie of Elmont, who proceeded to expose himself in front of them.
NYPD: Bronx man, passenger killed in ATV-semitruck collision
Officers say 22-year-old Angel Lopez, of the Bronx, was driving an ATV over the Queensboro Bridge with a passenger when they crashed into a Freightliner tractor.
NYPD identifies fatal Longwood shooting victim as man from Queens
The shooting happened near the St. Mary's Houses and a playground.
Nassau DA: MS-13 members robbed, kidnapping man they lured to Westbury motel
The Nassau District Attorney's Office says three known MS-13 members are charged for a robbery and kidnapping on Saturday night in Westbury.
longisland.com
Three Arrested for Robbery & Kidnapping in Westbury
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of three people for a Robbery/Kidnapping that occurred on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 6:45 PM in Westbury. According to Narcotic Vice Bureau Detectives, Officers were conducting an investigation at the Edgewood Motel, located at 38 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho where they observed a 2005 red Ford F150 with four occupants exiting the parking lot and traveling westbound on Jericho Turnpike. The vehicle failed to come to a complete stop near the intersection of Cambridge Avenue and Warren Street in Westbury. Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop near the intersection of Cambridge Street and Oxford Street.
Police: 1 dead after SUV crashes on Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh
Police say at least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in Westchester.
Man Driving Drunk With Kids In SUV Crashes Into 3 Vehicles In Franklin Square, Police Say
A man is facing charges after police said he drove while intoxicated with a woman and two teenagers in the vehicle and crashed into three parked vehicles on Long Island. Ramon Oliveras, age 46, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, was arrested following the crash in Franklin Square at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Nassau County Police Department said.
ALERT CENTER: Bear spotted outside Monroe restaurant
John Jackson says he was bartending the lunch shift at Captain's Table when he spotted a large black bear who wanted to stop by for lunch.
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric Scooter
(Lloyd Mitchell/New York Times) Brooklyn resident Ginder Rodas Perez has been stuck trying to process the senseless death of his brother. “My brother is 31 years, don’t have kids. Don’t have tattoos. Is only working in the morning to bring money to my father and my mom,” said Ginder.
Police: Suspect wanted for knocking man unconscious with rock at Brooklyn subway station
Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a 64-year-old man with a rock at the H Avenue subway station on Saturday.
ALERT CENTER: 2 men wanted for damaging pride flag at Patchogue home
The males described as white then yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs.
NYPD: Man riding scooter dies after Brooklyn crash
Police say a man who was riding a scooter has died after he was struck by a car in Bensonhurst on Saturday.
longisland.com
Wanted for Farmingville Leaving the Scene
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section. officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that. struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
NBC New York
Long Island Traffic Stop Foils Machete-Carrying Suspect's Kidnapping Attempt
What started as an apparent routine traffic stop uncovered a machete-wielding man's robbery and kidnapping attempt on Long Island, police said. Police conducting an investigation Saturday at the Edgewood Motel in Jericho witnessed a red Ford pickup truck leave the parking lot with four occupants inside. About 1.5 miles from...
News 12
Man and his dog reunite after 2 dramatic rescues off coast of Bridgeport
A man and his dog have been reunited after two dramatic rescues off the coast of Bridgeport. It started when the man was at Seaside Park with two of his dogs. When he saw one of his dogs swim out to sea, the man tied his other dog up, so he could go out into the water to save his other dog.
One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: NYPD searches for suspects in Bronx street shooting
Police are searching for multiple suspects in connection to a shooting in Morrisania.
