Hempstead, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Man allegedly exposes himself to teens in West Hempstead

An Elmont man allegedly exposed himself to a group of three teenagers on the afternoon of August 19, according to county police. The three unidentified teens, aged 13, 14, and 16 were reportedly in or around Savers Thrift Store at 199 Hempstead Turnpike at 1:20 p.m. on the Friday afternoon, according to police. There the teens encountered 34-year-old Julian Bassie of Elmont, who proceeded to expose himself in front of them.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Hempstead, NY
Lifestyle
Hempstead, NY
Government
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Bethel, NY
Hempstead, NY
Pets & Animals
longisland.com

Three Arrested for Robbery & Kidnapping in Westbury

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest of three people for a Robbery/Kidnapping that occurred on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 6:45 PM in Westbury. According to Narcotic Vice Bureau Detectives, Officers were conducting an investigation at the Edgewood Motel, located at 38 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho where they observed a 2005 red Ford F150 with four occupants exiting the parking lot and traveling westbound on Jericho Turnpike. The vehicle failed to come to a complete stop near the intersection of Cambridge Avenue and Warren Street in Westbury. Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop near the intersection of Cambridge Street and Oxford Street.
WESTBURY, NY
#Goats#New Hempstead
Jeffery Mac

Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric Scooter

(Lloyd Mitchell/New York Times) Brooklyn resident Ginder Rodas Perez has been stuck trying to process the senseless death of his brother. “My brother is 31 years, don’t have kids. Don’t have tattoos. Is only working in the morning to bring money to my father and my mom,” said Ginder.
BROOKLYN, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
longisland.com

Wanted for Farmingville Leaving the Scene

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section. officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that. struck a male pedestrian in Farmingville and fled the scene last month. A 36-year-old man was walking northbound on Hillside Road...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Traffic Stop Foils Machete-Carrying Suspect's Kidnapping Attempt

What started as an apparent routine traffic stop uncovered a machete-wielding man's robbery and kidnapping attempt on Long Island, police said. Police conducting an investigation Saturday at the Edgewood Motel in Jericho witnessed a red Ford pickup truck leave the parking lot with four occupants inside. About 1.5 miles from...
WESTBURY, NY
WTNH

One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

