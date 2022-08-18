Read full article on original website
WWE's Ronda Rousey Arrested on SmackDown
WWE SmackDown wasted no time getting things started tonight, as the Baddest Woman on the Planet herself Ronda Rousey headed to the ring. The crowd was happy to see her, and when she got to the ring she called out SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. It was not Morgan though who would accept the invitation, but WWE General Manager Adam Pearce, who brought security with him and told Rousey she couldn't just come to SmackDown while she was suspended. Rousey wouldn't leave the ring though, and after some back and forth, the star ended up being arrested, handcuffed, and put in a police car headed out of the arena.
WWE's Kevin Owens and Riddle Surprise Sami Zayn in Amazing Moment After SmackDown Goes Off Air
The Montreal crowd was spectacular during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, heightening several big moments throughout the night, and that included the outstanding Fatal 5-Way match to decide the challenger to Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The match included Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Happy Corbin, but there was no question Zayn's hometown crowd was rooting for him to win, as the pops were massive anytime it looked like he would win. Zayn, unfortunately, didn't win, but he got a fun surprise at the end of the night after SmackDown went off air from his longtime friend Kevin Owens, and you can watch the video courtesy of @AmandaCaliber below.
WWE Hall of Famer Announced for Next Week's Monday Night Raw
Next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw just got a major boost, as WWE has announced that the August 22nd episode of Raw will now feature an appearance from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. We aren't sure what she'll be up to during the show, but there are already some hints thanks to a back and forth with Bayley on social media. The episode will feature the next match in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, which will include Bayley's allies Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Could we be looking at a confrontation between the faction and Stratus? Certainly seems that way.
Former Superstar Might Have Just Made WWE Return on SmackDown
During a rather action-packed WWE SmackDown, the Viking Raiders celebrated their latest wins over The New Day by holding a Viking Funeral for them, which had them burning New Day's t-shirt and a box of Booty-Os. The funeral would have been noteworthy in and of itself, but one particular aspect of it has become the most talked about topic. During the Viking Funeral, a mysterious figure is seen ever so briefly and their back is turned the whole time, but many have taken to social media to say that the figure is actually Sarah Rowe, aka Sarah Logan, and if so it would be the latest in a series of WWE returns. You can find the full video and judge for yourself in the post below.
WWE Makes Major Change to Tonight's SmackDown Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Match
Tonight's WWE SmackDown has received a bit of a shakeup, as Shawn Michaels has revealed a new team will be stepping into tonight's Women's Tag Team Title Tournament match. The match was originally going to include Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons vs Natalya and Sonya Deville, but now that's changed, and stepping in for Stark and Lyons is none other than Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. The match will take place during SmackDown's 1200th episode, and you can check out the official announcement post below.
Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stars Unpack the Film's Final Transformation (Exclusive)
The time is here at last! This weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way into theaters, and fans are geeking out over the big release. The movie's opening weekend scored it the top spot at the domestic box office, and netizens are still buzzing about the movie online. Of course, that means spoilers for the movie are running rampant across social media, and quite a few of them involve Gohan. So when ComicBook spoke to the stars of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently, you know we had to ask about the film's final surprise transformation...
WWE's Alexa Bliss Teases Version She's 'Dying to Get To', Feels 'Boring' on TV
Alexa Bliss will be teaming up with WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka at Clash at the Castle as they look to take down Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky, and while Bliss is looking forward to teaming up in the ring, she isn't as thrilled about the current version of her character on WWE TV. In a new interview with the MackMania Podcast, Bliss revealed she feels the current version of her character on TV right now is "boring", but she also teased that there is a version of her character that she is "dying to get to", and hopes to bring that to TV down the line.
WWE's New Trademark Might Be Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky's New Faction Name
It seems like we might finally have the official name for Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai's new faction, which debuted earlier this year at WWE SummerSlam. This is courtesy of WWE's newest trademark filing, though it also seems to have been referenced by Dakota Kai on social media as well. The filing from WWE (via Fightful) is for Damage CTRL, and it applies to wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers through broadcast media, TV, Radio, and the internet. Kai also referenced Damage Control in a recent tweet, so this could very well be their official WWE name moving forward.
