ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Arroyo, Verdugo, Hill lead Red Sox over skidding Pirates 8-3

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pK9x5_0hLNxeb500

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Christian Arroyo had three hits and three RBIs, Alex Verdugo reached base five times and 42-year-old Rich Hill won for the first time in nearly two months as the Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox won for the fifth time in six games and got back to .500 at 59-59. Boston is four games behind Toronto in the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot.

Arroyo hit a two-run double and scored on Kike Hernandez’s sacrifice fly in the second inning as Boston went ahead for good 3-2. Arroyo also singled in a run in a three-run ninth that broke the game open.

Over the last two weeks, Arroyo has emerged as the Red Sox’s regular second baseman. The utility infielder has started the last 10 games at the position.

Verdugo was 3 for 3 with two walks from the cleanup spot.

“Alex did a really good job today, he recognized patterns, put together good swings and was patient in certain at-bats,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “Arroyo had some really good at-bats. It was a good one for us.”

Cora was especially pleased that the Red Sox drew seven walks. Verdugo helped boost that total on a night when the Pirates never got him out.

“I feel good, I feel locked in, I feel like I am staying with my approach and not deviating from it,” Verdugo said. “I’m just looking for a pitch to drive, taking the close (pitches) then when two strikes comes we’re just battling.”

Hill (5-5) allowed two runs on three hits in five innings for his first win since June 26. He struck out four and walked none. The left-hander was making his third start since missing a month with a sprained left knee.

The last time Hill pitched at PNC Park, he took a no-hitter into the 10th inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 23, 2017, before Josh Harrison hit a game-ending home run.

Hill didn’t flirt with immortality this time. Kevin Newman led off the first inning with a single and Bryan Reynolds followed with a two-run home run into the bullpen in center field. The Pirates didn’t score again until the ninth inning as their losing streak reached six games. Reynolds had two hits.

As an 18-year veteran, Hill was able to keep his composure after the rough start.

“They got two hits, two runs and he knew he had to slow down and then he did amazing job,” Cora said.

Quickly down 2-0, Hill bounced back to retire the next 12 batters before Rodolfo Castro singled leading off the fifth inning. The Red Sox went ahead 3-2 an inning later.

“It was efficient, we got a lot of action within the first three pitches (of an at-bats) and (shortstop Xander Bogaerts) was outstanding with his Gold Glove defense,” Hill said. “It was good to stay within the parameters of the game and give us a chance to win after the way the game started. I think it was a case of buckling down and staying in the moment.”

The Red Sox made it 4-2 on Verdugo’s RBI double in the fifth.

Rookie Roansy Contreras (3-3) was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to the game and allowed four runs on six hits in six innings with four walks and three strikeouts. He had been sent to the minor leagues July 7 to limit his innings pitched.

“He gutted his way through six innings,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “It just shows he has really good stuff. He was able to navigate his way through a good lineup by manipulating his slider on a night when he was inconsistent with his fastball.”

Boston broke the game open in the final two innings. Pinch-hitter Rob Refsnyder drew a bases-loaded walk from Eric Stout in the eighth and then Kevin Plawecki hit a two-run double in the ninth to increase the lead to 8-2.

Ben Gamel hit an RBI single for the Pirates in the bottom of the ninth.

EOVALDI SCRATCHED

The Red Sox scratched right-hander Nathan Eovaldi from his scheduled start Thursday night against the Pirates because of tightness in his shoulder area. Rookie Josh Winckowski will take his place.

Cora said the Red Sox were just being cautious and Eovaldi has been slotted to pitch next Tuesday against Toronto in Boston.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP James Paxton is expected to make his first rehab start Thursday in the Florida Gulf Coast League. After undergoing Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery last year, Paxton signed with Boston as a free agent in December. … LHP Matt Strahm (left wrist contusion) is expected to join the team Thursday and could be activated from the injured list then … Bogaerts (bruised right shin) returned to the lineup after sitting out Tuesday.

Pirates: C Tyler Heineman (right groin strain) was activated from the 10-day DL, C Jose Godoy was optioned to Indianapolis and RHP Austin Brice was designated for assignment. … RHP Mitch Keller played catch a day after being removed from his start after two innings because of shoulder fatigue. … RHP David Bednar (low back inflammation) may be able to start playing catch by the weekend. … Though out for the season following hamstring surgery, C Roberto Perez has been cleared to participate in baseball activities and is hopeful of playing winter ball.

Red Sox: Winckowski (5-5, 4.69) will try to help Boston sweep the three-game series. He is 2-0 with a 3.45 ERA in his last three starts after losing his previous four outings.

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker (2-10, 4.45) is winless in six starts since the beginning of July, going 0-3 with a 4.88 ERA.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

White Sox-Guardians rained out, makeup game on Sept. 15

CLEVELAND (AP) — The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox had their Sunday game postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by early morning rain. No precipitation fell for more than three hours before the game was called following a delay of 2 hours, 56 minutes. Play never began as the groundskeepers kept the tarp on the infield from Saturday night. It was the Guardians’ 12th postponement this season, 10 of them at home. Cleveland has played an MLB-high 10 doubleheaders. Four of Chicago’s five postponements in 2022 have been against Cleveland.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols not in St. Louis' Sunday lineup

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Albert Pujols in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pujols will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Nolan Arenado takes over at designated hitter and Brendan Donovan, who is batting second, rejoins the lineup at third base base. Pujols...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Tucker, Urquidy power Astros past Braves as Ozuna hears boos

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was booed by the home fans in his return, Kyle Tucker singled to drive in Yordan Alvarez for the go-ahead run in the eighth and the Houston Astros beat the Braves 5-4 to avoid a three-game sweep on Sunday. José Urquidy won his 12th game for the AL-leading Astros. Houston, which began the game with the AL’s best road winning percentage at .585, went 3-4 on its road trip, marking the first time this season the Astros didn’t post a .500 record or better away from home. But they avoided getting swept. The only time they’ve been swept this season came July 25-27 at Oakland. “We got some timely hits,” said Astros manager Dusty Baker. “That was a big run we got in the ninth. Now we can go home and get some rest.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Bell hits 2-run HR, Manaea goes 7, Padres top Nationals 2-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Bell showed he’s out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Starter Sean Manaea (7-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres to earn the victory, scattering five hits and giving up one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth — for his first win since July 31. The teams split the four-game series, with Nick Martinez earning his fifth save for the Padres by pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (4-17) gave up two runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings — his sixth loss without a win dating back to July 9.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Associated Press

Angels' Ohtani leaves game against Tigers with stomach virus

DETROIT (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Shohei Ohtani was removed from Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with a stomach virus. Ohtani pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks, and went 0-1 with a walk. Kurt Suzuki pinch hit for him in the fifth inning and Jimmy Herget replaced him on the mound in the bottom of the inning. Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP, was 10-7 with a 2.69 ERA entering the game. The four-inning outing marked Ohtani’s shortest start since April 14, when he pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six hits and six runs in a 10-5 loss at Texas.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Kids Again: Red Sox, Orioles cardboard race Little Leaguers

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi and John Schreiber used their sliders without throwing a pitch. The Boston Red Sox pitchers grabbed their hunks of flattened cardboard and took flight for the traditional slide down the outfield hill outside the Little League World Series stadium. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde hit the hill and raced head-to-head against his 14-year-old son in the cardboard challenge. “I wasn’t sure,” Hyde said with a laugh. “But once I saw people going down, I wanted to try it. You never know when you’re going to be back.” Oh, and Hyde won the father-son competition.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Ramirez has 3 hits, drives in 2 as Rays beat Royals 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday. Ramirez has a hit in all five games, going 9 for 21 (.429), since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 during a resurgent season. “I think he has a very simple approach, and he sticks with it,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Doesn’t try to do too much. Kind of takes what the pitcher gives. If you’re going to work away, he’ll beat you away. If you’re going to come inside, he can pull balls. Just a really good hitter that’s seeing the ball well.” The Rays have won seven of nine, and held opponents to three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Semien, Lowe homer; Arihara shines as Rangers beat Twins 7-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered, Kohei Arihara pitched a career-high six innings and combined with Taylor Hearn for the shutout, and the Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins 7-0 on Sunday. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan held Texas hitless for the first three innings before Semien led off the fourth with his 19th home run of the season. Semien drove in three runs. Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest current streak in the majors. The Rangers won for the third time in four games following a week of dramatic changes. The team fired fourth-year manager Chris Woodward on Monday. President of baseball operations Jon Daniels was fired on Wednesday.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Matt Strahm
The Associated Press

Rays' Franco removed from rehab assignment following setback

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has had a setback and was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday due to ongoing hand soreness. Franco, who went on the injured list July 10 with a right hamate bone injury that required surgery, hasn’t played since leaving his first rehab game Tuesday with the soreness. The 21-year-old Franco will return to St. Petersburg, Florida for additional treatment. There was no timeframe announced for when Franco might be able to resume playing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Rodriguez returns, helps Tigers to 4-0 win over Angels

DETROIT (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez pitched five shutout innings in his return to the Tigers, helping Detroit to a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. “That’s the best result I could have gotten,” he said. “I came back and I helped us win a game. I wasn’t nervous, because I had some games in the minors. As soon I threw the first pitch, I was ready to go.”
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Keston Hiura homers twice as Brewers beat Cubs 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — With every big swing, Keston Hiura is making an argument for more playing time with the Milwaukee Brewers. Hiura homered twice and drove in three runs, and the Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Sunday to salvage the finale of their weekend series. Rowdy Tellez also connected and Willy Adames hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly for Milwaukee, which had dropped three of four. The Brewers blew three one-run leads during a 6-5 loss to the Cubs in 11 innings on Saturday. “When you’re losing and losing tough ones, it’s good to get off with a win, especially before a long flight,” reliever Brent Suter said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Sagging Yankees win for just 10th time in 30 games, top Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th time in 30 games since the All-Star break. They top the division by eight games over Toronto. “No secret what we’re going through,” manager Aaron Boone said. “That was a big blow in an important game.” After New York’s frustrations reached the point of ace Gerrit Cole punching the dugout roof twice and Boone pounding his hand on the podium during a postgame news conference Saturday, the Yankees’ only qualms were with Toronto starter Alek Manoah.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox
The Associated Press

Fraley tallies 3 RBIs, scores 4 times; Reds top Pirates 9-5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Fraley had three RBIs and scored four times to power the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Fraley led off Sunday by grooving an 0-2 curveball from Zach Thompson (3-10) 341 feet to right for his seventh homer and fourth in six games. He walked in three of his next four plate appearances, and also drove in two runs with a single off the right-field wall in the sixth. “He is locked in,” Reds manager David Bell said of Fraley. “You can see he has a really good approach at the plate. Great idea of the strike zone.”” Cincinnati took two of three from Pittsburgh, which has dropped eight of 10.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Yankees retire Paul O'Neill's No. 21 jersey, Cashman booed

NEW YORK (AP) — Eight years ago, Paul O’Neill was thanked by the Yankees for his contributions to their dynasty with a plaque in Monument Park. On Sunday, the Yankees retired his No. 21 — the 23rd player or manager in the franchise to have that happen. This ceremony was slightly different from others. Because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, O’Neill couldn’t interact with any current New York players in the dugout. And with the Yankees stuck in a 4-14 rut, there were noticeable boos for managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman during the 33-minute ceremony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Mikolas deals, Goldschmidt hits 30th HR, Cards beat D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Nolan Arenado’s bat has heated up over the past couple months. Paul Goldschmidt’s been on fire all year. Now that the two are hitting at the same time, the St. Louis Cardinals are turning into a tough team to beat. Arenado had three doubles and a single, Goldschmidt added his 30th homer of the season and the Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Friday night. It was their fifth straight win and 14th of the past 17. “Both those guys are contributing at an extremely high level,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “To see them going at the same time is a lot of fun.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

David Krejci: A Bruins leader on and off the ice for more than a decade

David Krejci is back with the Boston Bruins, and that's great for the franchise both on and off the ice. Krejci will soon begin his 16th season with the B's, and his veteran presence will be felt in many areas. For starters, he is an excellent leader in the locker room. He's well respected, and his work ethic and preparation set a great example for the young Bruins players to follow. Krejci wore an "A" on his Bruins jersey as an alternate captain for many years, and it wouldn't be surprising at all if he's given that role again.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy