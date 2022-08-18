ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

When to expect your $300 Hawaii tax rebate?

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State of Hawaii Department of Taxation created an Act 115 Refund page on its website for residents and said those that filed their tax returns can expect to see their $300 refund by September or October and it all depends on when they filed their tax return.

According to the department, Act 115 is a one-time constitutional refund that was signed into law by Gov. David Ige on June 22, for each qualifying resident taxpayer who files an individual income tax return for the 2021 tax year on or before Dec. 31.

When will I receive my Act 115 refund?

The Act 115 refund will be issued based on the order in which the 2021 individual income tax returns are filed. The department said it will begin issuing Act 115 refunds in the first week of September 2022.

The estimated Act 115 Refund delivery dates are in the chart below:

N-11/N-15 Filing Date1/1/22 – 7/31/228/1/22 – 12/31/22

Direct Deposit RefundSeptember 2022up to 10 weeks after filing

Paper Check RefundSeptember – October 2022up to 12 weeks after filing

Courtesy of the State of Hawaii Department of Taxation

Who qualifies for an Act 115 refund?

  • Resident taxpayers who file individual income tax returns for the 2021 tax year who have been a resident of Hawaii for at least nine (9) months.

The refund will not be available for:

  • Any person who is claimed or eligible to be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer for federal or Hawaii individual income tax purposes.
  • Any person who has been convicted of a felony and who has been committed to prison, and any misdemeanant who has been committed to jail for the full 2021 tax year.

How much will my Act 115 refund be?

Act 115 refund amounts are based on each individual’s filing status, federal adjusted gross income, and the number of exemptions you are allowed to claim. For the Act 115 credit, only one refund per person will be allowed.

The Act 115 refund is $100 or $300 per person as follows:

Filing StatusFederal Adjusted Gross IncomeRefund Per Exemption (Person)

SingleUnder $100,000$300

Single$100,000 and over$100

Head of HouseholdUnder $100,000$300

Head of Household$100,000 and over$100

Married Filing JointUnder $200,000$300

Married Filing Joint$200,000 and over$100

Married Filing Separate (Both spouses combined)Under $200,000*$300

Married Filing Separate (Both spouses combined)$200,000 and over*$100

Surviving Spouse / Qualified Widow(er)Under $200,000$300

Surviving Spouse / Qualified Widow(er)$200,000 and over$100

Courtesy of the State of Hawaii Department of Taxation

For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

