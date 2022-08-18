FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation next weekend will surely pique the interest of foodies alike. Fort Wayne Festiv-ale is Saturday, August 27 starting at 7:30 p.m., VIP ticket holders can enter the event at 6 p.m. The event is happening at the concourse at Parkview Field. Learn more about the event in the interview above, and click here to purchase tickets.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO