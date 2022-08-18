Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
19-year-old gifted prosthetic leg at Turnstone event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 19-year-old from Ohio was surprised Saturday and gifted a new prosthetic leg at a mobility clinic event. The event at the Turnstone-Plassman Athletic Center, hosted by Ossur and the Challenged Athletes Foundation, provided resources and tips for people with limb loss or limb difference. Participants got to improve their mobility through a variety of fun and educational activities.
GALLERY: Restored homes to be featured during West Central Home & Garden Tour
A Jones Street home that sat vacant with numerous foundational issues for years was recently purchased by REALTOR Ben Wahli and his wife.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Festiv-ale set for August 27
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation next weekend will surely pique the interest of foodies alike. Fort Wayne Festiv-ale is Saturday, August 27 starting at 7:30 p.m., VIP ticket holders can enter the event at 6 p.m. The event is happening at the concourse at Parkview Field. Learn more about the event in the interview above, and click here to purchase tickets.
WANE-TV
1700s come alive at the Old Fort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 1700s are coming alive next weekend at the Historic Old Fort for Post Miami – 1755. Learn more about what to expect during the free event in the interview above. Post Miami – 1755 both Saturday and Sunday next weekend. Both days...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
Don’t Miss: A ‘Barbie Car’unites local family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- When you think of restored cars, the words timeless, classic, and vintage come to mind. But what about ‘Barbie Car?’ A 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet caught the eye of one man who has restored many cars. Mike Bracht, had help from his oldest daughter on...
WANE-TV
Science Sunday: Energy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is the place to be for all things fun and science. Executive Director Martin Fisher stopped by the WANE 15 studios to demonstrate an experiment about energy with Sierra Tufts and Rex Smith. Watch it above. Science Central will be closed for...
WANE-TV
Wings, beer & bourbon back at Headwaters
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park is hosting on Saturday the fourth annual Wings, Beer and Bourbon Festival. Four food trucks are on hand to satisfy the cravings of wings and BBQ. There’s also a competition for the best BBQ in Fort Wayne. Entertainment includes corn hole,...
WANE-TV
Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – An event celebrating all first responders returns next Saturday. Emergency! The Ultimate First Responders Event is set for August 27 in New Haven. See the interview above to learn more about the event. The Kids 1 Miler “Beat the Chief” starts at 7:05 a.m.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Taste of the Arts set to return to downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend downtown comes alive with art and food, all combined for the annual Taste of the Arts Festival. Thanks to the help of the AWS Foundation, Taste of the Arts will also be more inclusive this year. Taste of the Arts is Saturday,...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo celebrates World Goat Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re a fan of goats, the zoo is where you need to be Sunday. It’s World Goat Day, and the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is celebrating accordingly. One reason to celebrate goats, Keeper Kennedy Reynolds said, is because they were...
Huntington North students fill the stands at first game in new stadium
Huntington North students fill the stands at new stadium.
WANE-TV
Court docs: 2 moms get drunk, go party, leave kids home overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two women are facing neglect charges after getting drunk and leaving their young kids home alone for nearly 12 hours while they went to a party, according to Allen County Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police began investigating in the spring, after the suspects’...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WANE-TV
FW couple meet in nursing home, get married
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Steven Alvey, 66, and Susan Myers, 59 met each other while living at Majestic Care of West Allen in Fort Wayne. The couple were wed Friday at the nursing home just a few months after they started dating. After dating for a few months,...
WANE-TV
Huntington splash pad vandalized, ‘closed until further notice’
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The splash pad in Huntington is closed temporarily after it was vandalized, according to the city’s parks and recreation department. “Due to some vandalism the Splash Pad will be closed until further notice,” the Huntington Parks & Recreation Department posted on Facebook. WANE...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne outreach group repairs wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning and fixing up wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia. The need for wheelchairs is massive in Ethiopia, with more than 2,000 people on the waiting list to get one. Agape Mobility Ethiopia held the wheelchair repair 6-hour workshop to help...
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
WANE-TV
Waldron: Indiana public health investment would reap rewards
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If the state of Indiana could put a dollar in a machine and get seven dollars back, feeding the machine would seem like a good idea. According to Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department Administrator and a member of the Governor’s Public Health Commission, that is exactly what the legislature should do with public health funding.
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Woman who went missing downtown found safe
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
Comments / 0