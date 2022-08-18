Read full article on original website
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Angelina Jolie Hits Up Universal Studios With Son Knox After Bombshell FBI Lawsuit Is Unsealed & Exposes Brad Pitt Drama
Angelina Jolie was spotted out with her 14-year-old son Knox after she was exposed as the Jane Doe who filed an anonymous lawsuit asking why the FBI didn't pursue criminal charges against Brad Pitt over assault allegations, Radar has learned.On Monday, the Salt actress, 47, could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she and Knox visited Universal Studios in Los Angeles, checking out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more attractions. Jolie wore a chic and flowy white dress paired with slides for her amusement park excursion while her son looked comfortably trendy in a white...
Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress
Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. The firm is who Tupper hired to take on Anne in 2019 when they battled over paternity and child support. James and Anne were together from 2007 to 2019 after...
R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial
R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
Photographer sues American Airlines after being tackled to floor for ‘bomb’ which was vintage camera
An unidentified man is in the process of suing American Airlines (AA) after he was tackled to the floor when his vintage camera was mistaken for a bomb.The amature photographer is suing AA for defamation, false imprisonment and emotional distress following the flight, which was travelling to New York from Indianapolis.A fellow passenger mistook his camera for a bomb and thought that the videos he was watching and instructions he was reading about vintage cameras on his phone related to explosive devices.The incident took place in October 2021 and resulted in the hasty evacuation of passengers at New York’s LaGuardia...
Judge orders Twitter to give Elon Musk former executive's documents
WILMINGTON, Del, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N)needs to give Elon Musk documents from a former Twitter executive who Musk said was a key figure in calculating the amount of fake accounts on the platform, according to a Monday court order.
Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview
A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
Death of actress Lindsay Pearlman, who was missing for days, is ruled a suicide
Lindsay Pearlman had been missing for five days in February before her body was found. Now coroners have ruled her death as a suicide.
Anne Heche Said Ellen Helped 'Cancel' Her in Final Interview About Ex
Heche, who passed away on August 12, spoke publicly for the last time about her relationship with comedian DeGeneres during a podcast episode.
Anne Heche death: Woman who owns house actor crashed into shares ‘devastated’ response
The woman whose house Anne Heche crashed into has responded to news of the actor’s death.It was announced by Heche’s family on Friday (12 August) that Heche, who was in a coma, had suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive” the accident.Hours later, they revealed she was “legally dead according to California law”, but was being kept on life support while a match could be found for organ donation. Heche’s life support was switched off on Sunday (14 August).Heche’s fatal injuries were sustained after she lost control of her Mini Cooper and drove into...
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Shocking details of former couple’s alleged fight on private jet revealed in FBI report
Details of Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie’s alleged fight onboard a private jet in 2016 have been unearthed after bombshell FBI documents were obtained by some publications.According to the report, Pitt told Jolie that one of her children “looked like a f***ing Columbine kid” and said she was “ruining the family”.Pitt’s alleged comment appeared to reference the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, which saw 12th grade students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold shoot dead 12 children and a teacher in Colorado.Elsewhere in the documents, it is stated that Jolie told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed...
LA County coroner rules Anne Heche's death an accident
The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death.
Trump wants "special master" to review evidence taken from Mar-a-Lago: Attorney
Former President Donald Trump is considering filing a motion that calls for a "special master" to review the evidence seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, his attorney said on Mark Levin's radio show. Driving the news: Trump's attorney Jim Trusty told Levin that there needs to be a "special master"...
