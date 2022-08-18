Read full article on original website
Jonathan Ecker
Jonathan Merrill Ecker, 39, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Raymond, MN. He was born January 25, 1983, in Clarinda, IA, to Danny Ecker and Carol Catherine Johnson Ecker. He graduated from West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct in 2001. He attended Delta Community College and the University of Pacific, both of Stockton, CA, where he was a cheerleader with his brother, Justin. In 2002, he returned to Missouri where he completed one year at Longview Community College, Kansas City and earned his BS degree in accounting and business administration from Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph.
Local veteran honored at the 2022 Missouri State Fair
Bob Westfall, Maryville, was honored by the Missouri State Fair August 12 with his participation as one of 11 military flag retreat ceremonies honorees. He is known as the “Flag Guy” in Maryville for his volunteerism in keeping the flags in good shape for each holiday that the Host Lions Club and Boy Scout fly Old Glory. Westfall’s military time included being stationed in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam August 1967 until honorably discharged August 28, 1968 at Fort Lewis, WA. Westfall had several members of his family and friends attend the 5:30 event in front of the Missouri State Fair Historic Administration Building. They were front: Dustin Wolters, Haley Rowe, Shelby Wolters, Angie Wolters, Carolyn Westfall, Bob Westfall, Carolyn Sturm, Shirley Shackelford; middle row: Tammy Thompson, Bob Lager, Lindsay Thompson, Robert Archer, Traci Westfall, Erin Mullins; back: Shane Sims, Christi Wiley, Drew Welch.
Garden Club to hold fall plant sale
Locally grown iris, daylilies and other perennials will be for sale from 7 to 11 am, Saturday, August 20 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. Sponsored by the Maryville Garden Club, the fall plant sale will also feature a bake sale.
Auxiliary supports upgrades with $10,000
This year the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Auxiliary presented a gift of $10,000 for a TruRize clinical chair at the Maryville hospital. This specialized equipment promotes early patient mobility, a big step in a patient’s recovery process. Remaining funds will be used to purchase a new postpartum...
Hopkins receives additional ARPA funds
At the August 8 Hopkins City Council meeting, City Clerk Teddy Phipps informed the council of the matching $46,512.16 in ARPA funds received from Nodaway County. The tax levy hearing was conducted. Assessed valuation has increased from the 2021 total of $3,569,121 to 2022’s total is $3,994,578. The proposed general tax fund is 59.22¢ per $100 valuation; streets and roads saw a slight increase to 99.68¢ per $100 valuation; and the light fund is 20.76¢ per $100 valuation. Total tax amount approved is $1.7966 per $100 valuation. The city is anticipating tax receipts in the amount of $71,771.58 for 2023. The proposed tax rate will be submitted to the state which will approve the final tax rate the city can collect.
Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions Class offered at Maryville Public Library
Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, an evidence-based program that offers strategies for daily management of any chronic condition, will be offered at the Maryville Public Library. This program consists of six, 2.5-hour classes that will be held from 2 to 4:30 pm, Wednesdays. Classes will begin on August...
Community Pep Rally to celebrate 2022 Spoofhounds
The Maryville Spoofhound Booster Athletic Club is hosting the 2022 Community Pep Rally at 6 pm, Thursday, August 25 on the Downtown Square. The Community Pep Rally will kick-off the upcoming school year. Spoofhound fans can expect to see their favorite teams and players announced at the rally and everyone is encouraged to come and cheer them on. Attendees will see many Spoofhound teams, including tennis, golf, volleyball, softball, cross country, soccer and football.
Skidmore agrees to pay former employee overtime
On June 2, the Skidmore City Council called a closed meeting to fire Martin Charles, maintenance employee. In the minutes released on this meeting, the council approved paying Charles his overtime pay accrued while he was employed. At the August 11 city council meeting, the minutes were corrected to read Charles will not be paid for the overtime hours. To correct this, the council voted to approve Charles’ overtime hours payment.
