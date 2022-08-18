At the August 8 Hopkins City Council meeting, City Clerk Teddy Phipps informed the council of the matching $46,512.16 in ARPA funds received from Nodaway County. The tax levy hearing was conducted. Assessed valuation has increased from the 2021 total of $3,569,121 to 2022’s total is $3,994,578. The proposed general tax fund is 59.22¢ per $100 valuation; streets and roads saw a slight increase to 99.68¢ per $100 valuation; and the light fund is 20.76¢ per $100 valuation. Total tax amount approved is $1.7966 per $100 valuation. The city is anticipating tax receipts in the amount of $71,771.58 for 2023. The proposed tax rate will be submitted to the state which will approve the final tax rate the city can collect.

HOPKINS, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO